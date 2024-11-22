SCANLAB Unveils Advanced Solutions for Laser Processing and Additive Manufacturing at Formnext 2024

SCANLAB GmbH, a leading manufacturer of laser scanning solutions, is expanding its offerings for additive manufacturing and micromachining. Unveiled at Formnext 2024 trade show in Frankfurt, the company’s latest products include the SCANmotionStudio software and the excelliSCAN 30 ARRAY scan head. These innovations are designed to make process development for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) and other laser processing systems more efficient.

Developing exposure strategies for higher quality and productivity in LPBF systems has been a complex and time-consuming task. SCANLAB’s new SCANmotionStudio software addresses this challenge by providing a graphical user interface that allows process developers to quickly create and optimize exposure strategies without programming knowledge. The software integrates trajectory planning and simulation via SCANmotionControl, enabling offline simulation of laser scan paths on a PC. By accounting for the physical properties of scan systems, the software ensures that the simulated paths are executed precisely in the actual application—eliminating the need for manual optimization of delay parameters.

Diagram of SCANLAB SCANmotionControl System Integration. Image via SCANLAB.

In collaboration with suppliers of build processors for additive manufacturing, SCANLAB has made SCANmotionControl available in platforms like Autodesk Fusion and Netfabb. Users can prepare CAD data for 3D printing as usual and then optimize process parameters using the SCANLAB app within these environments. This integration allows for simulation, visualization, and analysis of scan paths for each layer, helping users evaluate the benefits of SCANmotionControl in their familiar workflow.

Alongside software advancements, SCANLAB is launching the excelliSCAN 30 ARRAY, a compact scan head tailored to the demands of the additive manufacturing industry. The narrow design makes it suitable for multi-head systems, where multiple scanning units can work together with significant image field overlap, thereby reducing process times. The scan head uses galvanometers with digital encoders to ensure the high precision and drift stability required for component processing. Equipped with SCANahead technology and ready for SCANmotionControl, the excelliSCAN 30 ARRAY maximizes laser-on times and shortens process durations by operating at maximum possible acceleration regardless of scanning speed.

excelliSCAN 30 ARRAY header. Image via SCANLAB.

Accelerating Innovation in Additive Manufacturing at Formnext 2024

DyeMansion, a post-processing solutions provider, introduced three new systems aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability. These include the Powershot X, which integrates cleaning and surfacing modes for versatile part finishing, and the DM60 Reservoir, which reduces resource consumption in black dyeing by reusing water and heat from previous cycles. The third innovation, Automotive ColorsX, provides UV and heat-resistant colors specifically designed for automotive applications, offering enhanced durability and customization options for brand-specific designs.

nLight, a semiconductor and fiber laser manufacturer, also debuted its AFX-2000 beam-shaping laser at Formnext 2024. This two-kilowatt system increases productivity in LPBF by addressing challenges associated with traditional Gaussian laser profiles. By dynamically adjusting beam shapes, the AFX-2000 provides more even energy distribution during metal sintering, improving process stability by up to 40% and enabling faster 3D printing of reflective metals like aluminum and copper.

A render of a ring-shaped laser beam profile. Image via nLight.

