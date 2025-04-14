SCANLAB and 1000 Kelvin bring AI-native laser control to industrial metal 3D printing

German firms SCANLAB and 1000 Kelvin have announced a new software-hardware integration designed to accelerate and automate industrial metal additive manufacturing. The partnership combines SCANLAB’s SCANmotionControl laser system with 1000 Kelvin’s AI-powered AMAIZE software, creating a tightly coupled process control loop for enhanced part quality and reproducibility.

The announcement, made on April 8, 2025, highlights a key development for manufacturers aiming to scale metal 3D printing in high-performance sectors such as aerospace, energy, and electronics. By aligning predictive simulation and real-time control of the melt pool, the integration delivers what the companies describe as “first-time-right” production with improved overhangs, surface quality, and thermal consistency.

“This collaboration reveals the possibilities when cutting-edge laser scan systems and AI work in coordination,” said Dr. Daniel Reitemeyer, Business Development Additive Manufacturing at SCANLAB. “Our solution now enables power modulation along individual scan vectors, matching the intelligent thermal strategies generated by AMAIZE.”

Integration of SCANmotionControl software and AI-based point-wise laser power optimization. Photo via SCANLAB.

Integrating physics-AI with precision laser control through open standards

SCANLAB GmbH, based in Puchheim, is a leading OEM for high-precision laser scanning systems used in material processing. 1000 Kelvin, founded in Berlin in 2021, develops the AMAIZE platform, a Physics-AI engine that simulates and controls material behavior during printing. AMAIZE is already used by customers in aerospace and defense for predictive tuning of print files to specific hardware.

By synchronizing AMAIZE’s vector-level predictions with SCANmotionControl’s high-frequency galvanometer systems, users gain precise control over energy delivery and process parameters. According to CTO and co-founder Dr. Katharina Eissing, the AI operates with 100 kHz temporal resolution, “governing the process at the level where material behavior is shaped.”

The integration is built on the open 3MF toolpath extension format. This facilitates immediate deployment for machine builders and offers compatibility with existing software ecosystems. Alexander Oster, Technical Chair of the 3MF Consortium and Autodesk‘s Director of Additive Manufacturing, called the collaboration “the culmination of a vision we’ve been working on for over a decade.”

In a recent LinkedIn post, Oster emphasized how the integration exemplifies ecosystem-driven innovation: “The outcome is an industry-first: a fully controlled, transparent, and mostly Open Source software stack, that defines physical process properties like mirror inertia upfront in the CAD system, then deterministically simulates, hashtag, inspects, and executes an exact laser path and power profile on the latest SCANLAB hardware. With almost microsecond accuracy.”

SCANmotionStudio software for laser process development. Photo via SCANLAB.

AI and simulation gain traction in additive manufacturing

The collaboration between SCANLAB and 1000 Kelvin reflects a broader adoption of AI and simulation for additive manufacturing, integrating tools to enhance productivity and reliability. At Formnext 2024, 1000 Kelvin unveiled AMAIZE 2.0, an AI-native build preparation platform that automates support generation, print strategy optimization, and quality prediction for metal AM workflows​.

Similarly, companies like Oqton have introduced full-stack AI powered solutions, such as Build Quality, which combines simulation, monitoring, and inspection. Even defect detection is being reimagined through AI, as shown by Euler’s tool that uses printer camera data to identify powder bed anomalies via Autodesk Fusion​. These developments signal a shift away from traditional slicers toward predictive manufacturing environments, where software interprets and shapes material behavior before a single layer is printed.

The companies will showcase their joint capabilities at rapid.tech 3D (Erfurt, May 13–15), and Laser World of Photonics (Munich, June 24–27). Dr. Reitemeyer is scheduled to present on process synchronization and standardized component workflows.

Feature Image shows SCANLAB headquarters, Puchheim near Munich, Germany. Photo via SCANLAB.