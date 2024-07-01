Scalable and affordable metal AM with Additive Industries’ MetalFab 300 Flex

Register now for our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online event for insights on AM developments in aerospace, space, and defense sectors from industry leaders!

Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer Additive Industries has introduced its latest offering, the MetalFab 300 Flex, at the RAPID + TCT 2024.

The MetalFab 300 Flex powder bed fusion (PBF) 3D printer boasts a unique feature that allows its build area to be increased on demand. With flexible licensing options available on a monthly or perpetual basis, this printer’s build area can expand from 300 x 300 x 400mm to 420 x 420 x 400mm. This feature is particularly advantageous for manufacturers aiming to produce both small and large parts without the upfront costs typically associated with larger 3D printers, according to Additive Industries’ CEO, Mark Massey.

MetalFab 300 Flex 3D printer at RAPID + TCT 2024 event. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Advanced capabilities for metal AM

The MetalFab 300 Flex builds on the dependable technology of the MetalFab series, honed through over one million hours of production. Offering high overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) rates, it now comes in a more adaptable and cost-effective package. Trusted by industries like aerospace, automotive, semiconductor, and food processing, this technology is known for its durability and performance, says the company.

One of the key features of the MetalFab 300 Flex is its incremental upgrade path, allowing businesses to scale up as needed. The printer can be upgraded from two 500W full-field lasers to four, and additional modules can be added to enhance output and automation. These upgrades can be installed in the field, minimizing downtime and disruption to production.

Standard features of the MetalFab 300 Flex include automated powder handling, storage, and laser calibration. These innovations reduce structural, expertise, and safety costs, while also minimizing manual processes and routine maintenance. This ensures consistent product quality, long-term value, and operator safety.

Moreover, Additive Industries offers training, technical support, and consultancy services to assist its customers. The company also notes that customers retain full ownership of their manufacturing intellectual property (IP) and can integrate the MetalFab 300 Flex into their existing workflows.

Previously, Additive Industries unveiled updates for its MetalFAB 3D printers at Formnext 2023, focusing on enhanced security and data management. Key offerings include Job File Encryption for improved IP protection, and DataService for extracting and analyzing machine data.

Additionally, the introduction of M789 AMPO, a maraging tool steel that simplifies printing by eliminating build plate pre-heating. These updates aim to meet growing security demands, provide data-driven insights, and expand material options for various industries, including automotive and oil and gas.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN turned to additive manufacturing to gain an edge for the 2022 Formula 1 season. Despite new regulations reducing the number of 3D printed aero-parts, the team used several critical 3D printed components.

A case study by Additive Industries revealed that the C41 car’s front suspension chassis inserts, made from durable Ti6Al4V Gd 23, were 3D printed. These inserts consolidated multiple parts into single units, withstood high racing loads, and reduced weight to 580 grams. This case study illustrates the capability of 3D printing to meet the demanding requirements of F1 production.

A diagram of the Alfa Romeo C41 and its 3D printed chassis inserts. Image via Additive Industries.

Technical specifications of the MetalFab 300 Flex system

Base Specification Flexibility Option Laser 2 x 500W Yb-fiber Laser 4 x 500W Yb-fiber Laser

(Field upgrade available) Focus diameter 110um Optical calibrations inline automated laser-to-laser & focus Accuracy/reproducibility <0.05 mm Build volume (X, Y, Z) 300 x 300 x 400 mm

(11.81 x 11.81 x 15.75 in) 420 x 420 x 400 mm

(16.54 x 16.54 x 15.75 in)

(On-demand scan field license) Layer thickness 20-120 um Machine size (W x D x H) 2.8 x 1.9 x 2.5 m Machine weight 5000 kg

Featured image shows the MetalFab 300 Flex 3D printer at RAPID + TCT 2024 event. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.