SBO Completes Acquisition of 3T Additive Manufacturing to Expand Metal AM Capabilities

Austrian precision engineering group SBO has finalized the acquisition of UK-based metal additive manufacturing specialist 3T Additive Manufacturing. The transaction stems from a public auction initiated after the judicial liquidation of Italian AM provider BEAMIT, which had purchased 3T in 2021 as part of its expansion plan. However, financial difficulties—exacerbated by the exit of minority stakeholder Sandvik—ultimately forced BEAMIT to sell off its assets to settle outstanding debts.

“We’re very excited to be joining the team at SBO AG, a €560M Austrian precision manufacturing leader with over 160 years of heritage. This strategic partnership will accelerate our mission to deliver cutting-edge additive manufacturing solutions that support our “Every Part, Net-Zero” vision. Together, we’ll expand our capabilities and strengthen our position as the UK’s leading metal AM production specialist,” stated 3T Additive Manufacturing.

The inside of a 3T 3D printing facility. Photo via 3T Additive Manufacturing.

SBO Strengthens Metal Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

SBO has steadily expanded its AM presence, beginning with investments in Velo3D’s Sapphire systems. As the company noted in past discussions, this was part of a broader strategy to diversify through advanced metal AM. The firm generated more than €250 million in revenue during the first half of the year, maintaining strong margins despite market headwinds by optimizing supply chains and adjusting capacities.

“Despite a significantly slower market, we kept SBO firmly on track in the first half of 2025. We are successfully driving forward technological innovations, diversifying our business, and capitalizing on market opportunities – even in a demanding environment. Thanks to our strong financial position and our global locations we are well positioned, and we execute on our strategy, as also demonstrated by our acquisition of 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd,” said CEO Klaus Mader.

SBO CEO Klaus Mader presents the results for the first half of 2025. Photo via SBO.

With this move, SBO transitions from deploying in-house 3D printers and depowdering systems to operating a full-service AM facility. Founded in 2007 and based in Thatcham, England, 3T has long been a provider in high-performance metal AM for aerospace, medical, and automotive sectors.

3D Printing Mergers and Acquisitions

In May, Sodick, a Japanese EDM manufacturer, finalized the acquisition of a metal 3D printer manufacturer Prima Additive, reinforcing its position in the metal additive manufacturing sector. With the majority stake secured, Prima Additive has officially exited the Prima Industrie Group and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sodick. Going forward, the company will operate under the name “Prima Additive by Sodick.”

Nano Dimension also completed its acquisition of U.S. FDM 3D printer manufacturer Markforged Holding Corporation.Nano Dimension’s deal for Markforged was first announced in September 2024. Valued at $116 million, or $5.00 per share, the transaction has been sealed following the completion of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori, has become Nano Dimension’s new CFO.

Elsewhere, United Performance Metals (UPM), a US-based specialty metals solutions provider and affiliate of O’Neal Industries, acquired Fabrisonic LLC, an Ohio-based 3D metal printing manufacturing company. The acquisition is intended to enhance UPM’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its range of solutions.

