Save Up to 15% on Revopoint’s New INSPIRE 2 and MetroY Series 3D Scanners

Following the launch of the Revopoint Robot 3D Scanning System, 3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint is opening global pre-orders for its latest generation of 3D scanners, introducing the Revopoint INSPIRE 2, MetroY, and MetroY Pro.

Designed for both general-purpose and specialized scanning, the new line features upgraded hardware, expanded scanning modes, and improved connectivity. It supports uses from product design and reverse engineering to manufacturing, animation, heritage preservation, and additive manufacturing.

“In recent years, we’ve seen 3D scanning move from being a specialist tool to becoming an everyday asset for designers, engineers, and even educators,” said a Revopoint spokesperson. “This shift has influenced how we approach product development with an aim not only to improve accuracy, but also to make the technology adaptable enough to support very different workflows, whether that’s in a factory, a studio, or out in the field.”

INSPIRE 2: Portable scanning with pro-level precision

Compact in form yet capable in performance, the INSPIRE 2 is built for scenarios where mobility and accuracy must go hand in hand.

It uses a dual approach, combining infrared structured light for rapid, marker-free scanning of detailed objects with a multi-line infrared laser mode that excels on glossy or dark surfaces. Precision reaches 0.03 mm with a volumetric accuracy of 0.05 +0.1 mm, enabling reliable results for both creative and technical workflows.

Upgrades over its predecessor include a 30% larger capture area and enhanced depth cameras, improving tracking and consistency when working with medium-sized objects. Optical zoom at 1.5x and 2x allows the scanning field to be tailored to different object sizes, while stable operation in shaded outdoor environments up to 20,000 lux expands its versatility beyond controlled settings.

With Wi-Fi 6 and an optional Power Bank Handle for untethered operation, the INSPIRE 2 adapts easily to applications in 3D printing, product development, animation, and heritage documentation.

MetroY Series: Industrial-grade accuracy for complex surfaces

For users who require the precision and flexibility needed in professional and industrial environments, Revopoint offers the MetroY series, comprising the MetroY and MetroY Pro. Both achieve up to 0.01 mm precision and volumetric accuracy of 0.02 + 0.04 mm × L (m) using multi-line blue laser scanning, and fused point distance of up to 0.05 mm. This makes the scanner well-suited to aerospace part verification, automotive inspection, and detailed reverse engineering.

The MetroY offers three handheld modes, while the Pro expands to five, adding full-field structured blue light scanning for marker-free capture of complex surfaces at up to 7 million points per second. In laser mode, the MetroY uses thirty cross blue laser lines in fifteen pairs, while the Pro increases to thirty-four lines in seventeen pairs with a larger capture area. Parallel and single-line modes capture intricate details, grooves, and deep holes.

The Pro also supports an automated Dual-axis turntable for one-click, tripod-mounted scans. Both models include Wi-Fi 6, high-resolution RGB texture mapping, and real-time cross-device screen sharing, with a 10 μm lithography calibration plate ensuring consistent accuracy. Accessories such as mobile kits, marker block kits, and the Pro’s turntable adapt the systems to varied scanning environments.

Technical specifications and pricing



Pre-orders for the INSPIRE 2 and MetroY will run from August 20 to September 10, with the MetroY Pro available until September 20. The INSPIRE 2 launches at 8% off, both MetroY models at 10% off, and all pre-orders receive an extra 5% off with the checkout code REVO3DPI.

Specifications INSPIRE 2 MetroY MetroY Pro MSRP($) 459 1319 1759 Scanning Type Handheld and Desktop Handheld Handheld Technology Dual-camera Infrared Structured Light and Infrared Multi-line Laser Multi-line Laser Scan Multi-line Laser Scan + Full-field Structured Light Scan Precision 0.05 mm 0.01 mm 0.01 mm Accuracy 0.05 mm 0.02 mm 0.02 mm Scan Volume Minimum: 20 × 20 × 20 mm,Maximum: 2 × 2 × 2 m Minimum: 10 × 10 × 10 mm,Maximum: 1 × 1 × 1 m Minimum: 10 × 10 × 10 mm,Maximum: 1 × 1 × 1 m 3D Light Source Class 1 Infrared Light

30 Blue Cross Laser Lines; 15 Blue Parallel Laser Lines; 1 Blue Single Laser Line 34 Blue Cross Laser Lines; 15 Blue Parallel Laser Lines; 1 Blue Single Laser Line; 62 Line Blue Full-field Structured Light Max Speed Full-field Structured Light Scan: 18 fpsMulti-line Laser Scan: 30 fps



1,500,000 points/s

Multi-line laser scan: 1,700,000 points/s; Full-field structured light scan: 7,000,000 points/s Outdoor Scanning Yes (up to 20,000 lux) No No Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C Weight 190 g 447 g 450 g Accessories Large Turntable, Dual-axis Turntable, Power Bank, Mobile Kit Marker Block Kit, Mobile Kit (III)

Marker Block Kit, Mobile Kit (III), Dual-axis Turntable Scannable ObjectSize Small to Medium Small to Medium Small to Medium Angular Field ofView (H x V) 43 × 36° 43 × 33° 49 × 38° Color Scanning Yes Yes Yes（Only Support Auto Turntable scanning mode） Free Software offer Revo Scan

