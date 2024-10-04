Sandvik Unveils Osprey HWTS 50 for Enhanced 3D Printing in Tool Manufacturing

Sandvik, a global engineering company known for its expertise in materials technology and industrial innovation, has unveiled a new hot-work tool steel powder designed to improve the additive manufacturing of components used in high-temperature environments. The alloy, named Osprey® HWTS 50, is optimized for laser-based 3D printing methods such as Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF) but is also suitable for Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) and Metal Injection Molding (MIM). By leveraging its extensive experience in metallurgy, Sandvik aims to address common challenges in 3D printing tool steels.

The chemical composition of the alloy is engineered to achieve better hot hardness at temperatures exceeding 600°C (1,112°F). Characterized by a lower carbon content compared to medium-carbon hot-work tool steels and modifications to carbide-forming elements, the alloy maintains or enhances tempering resistance despite the reduced carbon percentage. This results in improved processability during L-PBF, lowering the susceptibility to cold cracking. The material also offers higher thermal conductivity—approximately 35 W/mK at room temperature—which is beneficial for applications like die casting and forging that operate at elevated temperatures.

“Additive manufacturing is increasingly being used to produce tools and dies with near-surface conformal cooling channels,” explained Faraz Deirmina, Principal Metallurgist at Sandvik. “Developing chemistries specifically tailored for this technology is crucial to address fabrication challenges. Our new alloy is designed to alleviate these issues, making it highly suitable for tooling applications at elevated temperatures.”

Manufactured using either Vacuum Inert Gas Atomization (VIGA) or Inert Gas Atomization (IGA), the powder has a spherical morphology that provides good flow characteristics and high packing density. The low oxygen content and impurity levels result in a metallurgically clean product with enhanced mechanical performance.

Close-up of a 3D printed mold made using Sandvik’s Osprey HWTS 50 hot-work tool steel powder. Photo via Sandvik.

Additive Manufacturing Collaborations and Sustainability Initiatives

Recently, Belgian 3D printing company Materialise partnered with global steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal to optimize Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) metal 3D printing. Announced in September 2024, the collaboration aims to combine Materialise’s expertise in 3D printing software and engineering with ArcelorMittal’s knowledge in steel powder production. The partnership focuses on developing new steel powders and refining printing parameters to enhance mechanical properties, reduce defects, and improve overall process efficiency.

3devo, a Dutch company specializing in plastic recycling and filament extrusion technologies, introduced an innovative recycling process for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) powders. Typically, a significant portion of SLS powder becomes unusable after printing due to thermal degradation, leading to material waste and increased costs. 3devo’s method enables the recovery and reuse of these spent powders by restoring their particle size distribution and flow characteristics suitable for printing.

SLS powder recycling using spools and Filament Maker One. Photo via 3devo.

