Sandvik launches Osprey GRCop-42 copper alloy powder for space propulsion 3D printing

Sandvik, a Sweden-headquartered industrial technology group and gas-atomized metal powder producer, has launched Osprey GRCop-42, a copper-chromium-niobium alloy powder for additive manufacturing of space propulsion components. The material is intended for high-heat applications where material traceability and repeatable performance are central to qualification.

Originally developed by NASA, GRCop-42 is a copper alloy for components exposed to demanding thermal and mechanical loads. Sandvik is targeting uses including fuel injector faces and combustion chamber linings, particularly for regeneratively cooled rocket engine hardware.

The material combines high thermal conductivity with strength retention at elevated temperatures. Sandvik states that GRCop-42 retains strength above 500°C, making it suitable for components designed to manage high heat flux during operation.

“GRCop-42 is developed for advanced space propulsion applications, designed to withstand the harsh environments found in regeneratively cooled rocket engine components,” said Luke Harris, Sales Director for Sandvik’s Additive Manufacturing Powder Solutions business unit.

Osprey copper powder jar 3, Image via Sandvik,

A difficult alloy to manufacture consistently

GRCop-42 presents several metallurgical production challenges. The alloy requires close control over chromium and niobium content, as well as very low impurity levels, to support the thermal conductivity required in service.

Sandvik also notes that maintaining the correct chromium-to-niobium ratio is important. The differing melting temperatures of copper and niobium add further complexity, making consistent melting practice and process control necessary.

The company adapted its Vacuum Inert Gas Atomization process to produce the powder. This VIGA-based route atomizes molten alloy under inert gas and is designed to protect the material from oxidation. Sandvik says the process produces a metallurgically clean powder with spherical particles, consistent flowability, and high packing density for additive manufacturing.

Sandvik is positioning the launch around qualification. Space hardware manufacturers must demonstrate repeatable material and production results, while variation between powder batches can add risk, delay audits, and complicate production schedules.

Osprey GRCop-42 is produced under Sandvik’s AS9100-certified quality system. According to the company, every stage of production is documented, from raw materials and melting practice to atomization parameters and batch testing. This cradle-to-gate traceability is intended to support audit requirements and reduce uncertainty during customer qualification programs.

Sandvik says the powder is already supporting customer qualification and production activities. It is now integrated into the company’s wider Osprey metal powder portfolio and available in volumes suited to both early qualification work and ongoing manufacturing.

Production takes place at Sandvik’s VIGA plant in Sandviken, Sweden.

Luke Harris, Sales Director Business unit AM, Powder Solutions, Sandvik Photo via Sandvik.

Qualification remains a system-level task

Sandvik’s focus on traceability addresses one practical constraint in wider GRCop-42 adoption: securing powder with controlled chemistry and repeatable batch characteristics. NASA developed the alloy for high-heat-flux rocket hardware, while later industrial work has focused on establishing repeatable additive manufacturing routes for the material.

Nikon SLM Solutions’ work on GRCop-42 material parameters illustrates that powder supply is only one part of this process. The company screened powder batches and developed parameters across multiple systems to support stable properties over larger build volumes, including multi-laser overlap regions. Sandvik’s documented powder supply can reduce one qualification variable, but users must still validate the material on their selected machine, parameter set, part geometry, and post-processing route.

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Featured image shows Osprey GRCop-42 metal powder. Image via Sandvik.