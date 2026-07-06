Materials

Sandvik launches Osprey GRCop-42 copper alloy powder for space propulsion 3D printing

Osprey copper powder jar 3, Image via Sandvik,
Rodolfo Hernandez

Rodolfo Hernández is a writer and technical specialist with a background in electronics engineering and a deep interest in additive manufacturing. Rodolfo is most interested in the science behind technologies and how they are integrated into society.

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