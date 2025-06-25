Sandvik and Additive Industries partner to enable direct powder loading for MetalFab systems

Sandvik, a supplier of gas-atomized metal powders, and Additive Industries, developer of the MetalFab platform for laser powder bed fusion, have partnered to streamline powder handling workflows in metal 3D printing. The collaboration introduces a direct powder filling and transport solution using the Powder Load Tool (PLT), a 175-liter sealed hopper designed for integration with MetalFab systems. Customers can now order Sandvik powder pre-filled in PLTs and shipped directly from Sweden under inert conditions, enabling direct loading into printers without operator exposure.

Additive Industries’ MetalFab supports automated loading and unloading, and the PLT connects directly to this setup. Sandvik will initially offer three powders through the program: Osprey 718 (a nickel-based superalloy), Osprey 316L stainless steel, and Osprey Ti-6Al-4V-ELI (Grade 23) titanium alloy. Each PLT unit can carry up to 600 kilograms of steel powder, depending on material density. The containers are tested and certified for transport by road, rail, and sea. By eliminating manual powder transfers and maintaining inert conditions from atomization through printing, the system is designed to reduce contamination risk, improve traceability, and minimize handling hazards.

The Powder Load Tool (PLT) enables a closed-loop supply chain between Sandvik, Additive Industries, and end users. Photo via Additive Industries.

Powder identity verification is supported by sensors within both the PLT and MetalFab system, ensuring correct material loading. Storage and transport remain inert from source to point of use. According to Additive Industries, the PLT reduces reliance on single-use plastics while also decreasing the need for local powder storage at manufacturing sites. By keeping unused powder continuously sealed when not in use, operators can access material on demand—even during an active build—without reconditioning.

“As the leading developer and manufacturer of gas-atomized metal powder for a wide range of advanced production technologies, we are happy to partner with Additive Industries to offer the market a state-of-the-art metal powder supply solution,” said Andrew Coleman, VP Business Unit AM, Powder Solutions at Sandvik. “We are committed to using engineering and innovation to make the shift towards more industrial solutions and the PLT is a natural addition to enabling increased efficiency and safety for our customers’ staff. We look forward to continuing pushing the boundaries of metal powder for additive manufacturing technologies.”

The PLT system interfaces directly with Additive Industries’ MetalFab platform, allowing for automated, contamination-free powder loading. Photo via Additive Industries.

Mark Massey, CEO of Additive Industries, added: “We recognise the critical nature of the powder feedstock in our systems, both from a quality and safety perspective, which is why the MetalFab is designed to minimise exposure of powder particles to oxygen, moisture and human contact. The PLT enables material to be packaged and maintained in inert conditions directly at the production source and transported direct to site in bulk quantities, avoiding the need for plastic containers, where it can be loaded directly into the MetalFab system. Further, it ensures that powder not in the MetalFab is constantly kept under inert conditions when connected, and can be loaded to the system at any point it is needed, including while the system is printing.”

Additive Industries is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and provides modular metal 3D printing systems designed for high-throughput environments in aerospace, automotive, high-tech, and energy sectors. Sandvik is a global engineering group focused on manufacturing, mining, and infrastructure applications, with operations in over 150 countries. In 2024, the company reported revenues of SEK 123 billion and employed approximately 41,000 people.

An operator inspects advanced powder handling equipment at Sandvik’s production site. Photo via Additive Industries.

