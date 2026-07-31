3D Software

RWTH Aachen releases open-source geometry library to reduce AM CAM memory requirements

3D model of a nested build job generated with the DAP Nesting Software. Image via RWTH Aachen.
Rodolfo Hernandez

Rodolfo Hernández is a writer and technical specialist with a background in electronics engineering and a deep interest in additive manufacturing. Rodolfo is most interested in the science behind technologies and how they are integrated into society.

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