Rosotics Enters Fabrication and Testing Phase for Naval Steel AM Project

Rosotics, a company specializing in large-scale metal additive manufacturing, has entered the fabrication and testing phase of a federal contract awarded by Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC, a naval nuclear propulsion contractor, at the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory under the U.S. Department of Energy. The contract carries an E2 priority rating for National Defense under the Defense Priorities and Allocations System (DPAS), tied to maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for the U.S. Navy’s nuclear fleet.

The project focuses on advancing the use of AM for naval applications by refining deposition parameters for low-carbon, high-manganese steel alloys. These alloys are engineered to weld high-strength structural steels such as HY-80 and HSLA-80, which are widely used in naval construction.

As part of the contract, Rosotics will apply its induction-based, wire-fed printing technology—already deployed in its commercial systems—to address known challenges in processing these steels, including HY-80 and ER100S-1, alloys originally designed for submarine pressure hulls.

The Mantis 3D printer. Photo via Rosotics

“This effort represents not only a critical advancement for national defense, but also a historic step forward for additive manufacturing in the naval sector,” said Christian LaRosa, Founder and CEO of Rosotics. “We are honored to contribute to the Navy’s mission readiness by expanding the capabilities of additive manufacturing using our unique induction-based architecture for these high-strength naval steels.”

Relocation to Florida’s Space Coast

Alongside this contract update, Rosotics confirmed progress on its planned move to Florida’s Space Coast. “We have identified several candidate sites within the Cocoa, Titusville, and Port Canaveral areas for our heavyweight print complex, and are engaged in negotiations at this stage,” said LaRosa. “While we are taking a bit longer than anticipated for selection, this project requires strict environmental and logistical review processes for both test and production, as well as vehicle integration, and we are confident in the project sites that have been extensively reviewed to date.”

Rosotics Founder Christian LaRosa (right). Photo via Rosotics.

Expanding the Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem

The U.S. Navy’s interest in metal additive manufacturing extends beyond research partnerships. In 2025, Australian large-format Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) specialist AML3D delivered 3D printed prototype tailpiece components for the US Navy’s Virginia Class nuclear submarine program as part of the trilateral AUKUS partnership. The Copper-Nickel components, valued at approximately A$156,000, will undergo testing before being installed on a Virginia-Class nuclear submarine for in-service trials later this year. AML3D manufactured these submarine parts in less than five weeks, a significant improvement over the 17-month lead time required by conventional manufacturing methods.

The company asserts that its metal additive manufacturing technology is key to building a strong trilateral AUKUS supply chain in partnership with Australia’s allies, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Austal executed a contract with AML3D in order to use the company’s AM technologies and design solutions in the project.

In 2024, the United States Navy leveraged metal and polymer 3D printers during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in Hawaii. Among the deployed technologies were a 3D cold spray system from Australian 3D printer manufacturer SPEE3D and Snowbird Technologies’ SAMM Tech hybrid DED manufacturing system. These trials were designed to evaluate how additive systems can shorten part delivery timelines from days to hours, using a comprehensive “cradle-to-grave” logistics approach to enhance operational readiness.

