Roland rolls out two new ceramic 3D printers: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Machinery manufacturing company Roland DG Corporation has introduced two new 3D printers, PB-600 and PB-400, designed to make ceramic 3D printing more accessible.

Expanding beyond traditional manufacturing methods, the latest models allow intricate designs that would otherwise be difficult to achieve by hand or milling. Both printers utilize a binder jetting process, where a liquid binder is deposited through a print head while layers of Brightorb, an artificial ceramic powder, are precisely stacked.

The fine particle composition of Brightorb ensures high accuracy, reducing shrinkage to less than 1% during firing. Optimized material layering contributes to the production of complex objects with smooth surfaces and fine details.



“The printers are capable of producing ceramic objects, even those with complex structures that could previously only be dreamed of, including artistic interior decor, ceramic panels and walls, and fine art replicas as well as arts and crafts, earthenware, and other items,” said Ryugo Nimura, President, Global Sales and Marketing Division.

Ceramic 3D printed components. Image via Roland.

PB series for high-precision ceramic 3D printing

Since its founding in 1981, Roland DG has pursued digital solutions that simplify fabrication across industries. The PB series expands the scope of applications in interior decoration, architecture, fine art, and arts and crafts, along with historical and cultural research.

According to the company, these systems support custom object creation, potentially refining conventional workflows.

Offering a maximum build volume of 595 x 600 x 250 mm, the PB-600 accommodates larger projects, while the PB-400, with a 390 x 290 x 200 mm capacity, is tailored for medium-sized prints. Both models support multiple object layouts, enabling efficient batch production in a single print cycle.

According to the company, ease of use remains a focal point, with dedicated slicing software that converts 3D CAD and CG models into printable data. An integrated monitor enhances accessibility, making operation intuitive even for users unfamiliar with 3D printing.

“We will continue to contribute to the creation of an environment in which people can demonstrate their unlimited creativity through innovative technologies,” added Nimura.

Roland’s PB series. Image via Roland.

Technical specifications and pricing

Interested customers can contact the company to learn more about pricing.

Specifications Model PB-600 PB-400 Technology Binder Jetting XY Resolution (dots per inch) 600 x 600 dpi Layer Pitch 0.1mm Build speed 35 seconds/layer 45 seconds/layer Build size (width x depth x height) 595 x 600 x 250 mm 390 x 290 x 200 mm Materials Ceramic powder Binder Water-based liquid binder Environment (during operation) Temperature: 20°C to 24°C, Humidity: Max. 50%RH (no condensation) 20°C, and small temperature changes are recommended Environment (not operating) Temperature: 5°C to 40C°C, Humidity: 20% RH to 80% RH (no condensation) Distance accuracy (with correction) Error of less than +/-0.3% of distance travelled or +/-0.5 mm, whichever is greater Dimensions (width x depth x height) 3,150 x 1,344 x 1,900 mm excluding PC arm stand 1,709 x 970 mm x 1,382 mm excluding PC arm stand Weight 1,200 kg 430 kg Power supply AC 230V Single Phase 16A Included items User’s Manual, Slice Software, PC for Printer Control Software and Monitor, etc.

Options Model PM-14C PL-20C Description Ceramic powder, 14 kg Liquid binder, 20L bottle System requirements for Slice Software Operating software Windows 10/11 Processor Core i5 generation 8 or more Memory (RAM) 8 GB or more Video card and monitor NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 or more (Pro graphics card not supported)

Featured image shows ceramic 3D printed components. Image via Roland.