Rocket Lab Reserves Metal 3D Printing Systems from Nikon SLM Solutions

Rocket Lab, a U.S.-based space systems company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nikon SLM Solutions to reserve two units of its upcoming ultra-large format metal 3D printing systems. The agreement signals an effort by Rocket Lab to expand its additive manufacturing capabilities for producing larger, high-performance components for aerospace applications.

Nikon SLM Solutions, a Germany-headquartered developer of metal 3D printing technology, stated that the new platform will deliver significantly higher build volumes and throughput than existing systems. These next-generation machines are designed to meet the requirements of industrial sectors that demand precision, scale, and reliability in metal additive manufacturing. Rocket Lab intends to use the new equipment to broaden its design scope, streamline production, and reduce component counts for future space systems.

Rocket Lab’s 90-tonne automated fiber placement (AFP) machine. Photo via Rocket Lab.

“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Rocket Lab as they continue to pioneer scalable, high-performance AM for space,” said Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions. “Their decision to reserve our forthcoming ultra-large platform underscores a shared belief in pushing the limits of innovation—and doing so with confidence at scale.”

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab provides end-to-end space services including satellite manufacturing, launch operations, and on-orbit management. Its Electron launch vehicle has conducted over 40 missions since 2018, becoming the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket each year. The company also develops the Neutron launch vehicle for heavier payloads and has supported missions for NASA, private industry, and national defense programs. Additive manufacturing plays a growing role in Rocket Lab’s strategy to optimize spacecraft components and reduce turnaround time from design to deployment.

The sea-based landing platform for Neutron rockets returning to Earth. Photo via Rocket Lab.

Nikon SLM Solutions supplies industrial metal 3D printers with up to 12 lasers and build rates approaching 1000 ccm/h. The company maintains offices in Europe, North America, and Asia, and serves clients in aerospace, automotive, energy, and healthcare. Its systems are used for producing both prototypes and end-use parts, with a focus on enhancing productivity and design flexibility. The ultra-large format machine mentioned in the agreement has not yet been released, but is positioned as a next step for users scaling up complex metal part production.

Rocket Lab’s Additive Manufacturing Infrastructure in Aerospace

At its Space Structures Complex in Maryland, the company operates a 90-ton automated fiber placement (AFP) machine built by Electroimpact. The system, which is 12 meters tall and can lay 100 meters of carbon fiber per minute, produces key Neutron components including the 28-meter interstage, 7-meter-diameter first stage, and 5-meter-diameter second stage tanks. Rocket Lab reports that the AFP reduces fabrication time from several weeks to just 24 hours for some parts, saving over 150,000 production hours.

Following the 60th launch of its Electron rocket, Rocket Lab announced a 400-foot modified barge named Return On Investment to serve as a sea-based landing platform for recovering Neutron boosters. Equipped with autonomous capture systems, blast shielding, and station-keeping thrusters, the platform is scheduled to be operational by 2026. According to Rocket Lab, the platform will support Down Range Landings (DRL) for extended-range missions, complementing land-based returns at Launch Complex 3 in Virginia.

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket. Photo via: Rocket Lab

Featured photo shows the sea-based landing platform for Neutron rockets returning to Earth. Photo via Rocket Lab.