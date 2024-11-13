Roboze launches SlizeR software to boost AM efficiency and quality

3D printer manufacturer Roboze has introduced SlizeR, a new proprietary slicing software tailored to improve efficiency and performance in additive manufacturing.

Developed as part of Roboze’s broader strategy to elevate production quality and operational efficiency, SlizeR is promoted under the slogan “Your Production Power,” emphasizing its role in boosting competitiveness by optimizing production and reducing setup times.

Scheduled for its official unveiling at the Formnext 2024 tradeshow next week, SlizeR will be showcased at Roboze’s booth (hall 11.1, D12). Attendees will have the opportunity to explore its capabilities and discover how it enhances Roboze technologies, as the company reaffirms its role as a strategic partner for businesses transitioning to more efficient, sustainable, and customized manufacturing solutions.

SlizeR is designed to optimize your production process and ensure high-quality parts. Image via Roboze.

Streamlines workflow and enhances print quality

SlizeR offers an array of features aimed at advancing additive manufacturing workflows. By significantly reducing transition time from 3D models to R-code (G-code), SlizeR enables a faster, more streamlined process, cutting down time-to-market and enhancing workflow efficiency. Optimized print parameter management combined with automated settings contributes to system repeatability, ensuring consistent quality across production runs and improving reliability.

A data-driven approach underpins SlizeR’s automatic adjustments to print parameters, facilitating dimensional consistency that aligns the final product closely with its original design. These automated settings make SlizeR user-friendly, supporting those who lack extensive additive manufacturing expertise. Enhanced print trajectories also contribute to part quality, minimizing internal defects and increasing mechanical performance.

Material control is another focal point in SlizeR’s design, providing accurate management of resources that help reduce waste and forecast material needs for each project. Designed with a user-friendly interface, SlizeR’s intuitive layout ensures users can navigate the process with ease, regardless of experience level, promoting smooth management at every stage.

Built to evolve with Roboze’s ongoing developments, SlizeR adapts to new materials and machine functionalities, consistently unlocking productivity potential across Roboze’s additive manufacturing solutions. This adaptability, coupled with features that simplify complex projects and enhance production flexibility, positions SlizeR as a valuable tool for companies seeking professional-grade results without requiring in-depth expertise.

Roboze SlizeR software logo. Image via Roboze.

Digital manufacturing software drives efficiency and scalability

Digital manufacturing software streamlines production by optimizing processes, reducing errors, and lowering costs, making high-quality manufacturing more accessible. It also enables scalability, allowing manufacturers to quickly adapt to changing demands and maintain competitiveness. In line with this, manufacturing technology company Hexagon introduced Digital Factory, a digital manufacturing solution from its Manufacturing Intelligence division aimed at enhancing productivity in factory operations.

Debuted at the Farnborough International Air Show 2024, Digital Factory allows companies to create detailed digital replicas of their facilities, including digital twins of machine hardware, enabling optimized layouts and adaptive production management. Projected to save companies £35 million annually, Digital Factory minimizes planning errors and cuts travel costs. With seamless integration into BIM applications and Hexagon’s cloud-based tools, it supports remote monitoring and efficient collaboration, advancing smarter and more sustainable manufacturing environments.

Additionally, additive contract manufacturer Endeavor 3D partnered with HP and Materialise to implement the Materialise CO-AM software, a streamlined digital manufacturing workflow solution designed to expand production capacity and optimize workflows across its HP 3D printers.

By adopting this digital approach, Endeavor 3D can address the rising demand for industrial 3D printed applications while moving away from traditional, manual methods like emails and spreadsheets. CO-AM’s Order Management System efficiently organizes incoming requests, complemented by automatic notifications and real-time sensor data for quality control. Features like the Magics Nester module further enhances production efficiency, supporting Endeavor 3D’s goals of increasing labor productivity and improving yield.

