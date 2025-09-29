RMIT research points to diamonds as ‘medical implant’s best friend’

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Researchers from RMIT University and the University of Sydney have developed a new material that could transform how medical implants are powered and monitored inside the body.

As detailed in Advanced Functional Materials, the study introduces a 3D printed diamond–titanium hybrid material that combines mechanical strength with electronic activity. Led by Associate Professor Dr. Kate Fox at RMIT, the project demonstrates how implants may eventually generate energy from natural body flows or receive power wirelessly, reducing the need for conventional batteries.

Titanium is widely used in surgery for its strength and biocompatibility, while diamond offers hardness, stability, and compatibility but has been hard to use in devices. By fusing a 30:70 diamond–titanium mix with a high-powered laser, the team created a composite combining titanium’s resilience with diamond’s electrochemical properties.

“The diamonds transform titanium from a passive, structural implant material into an active, multifunctional platform – one that can scavenge energy, sense flow and receive wireless power while remaining biocompatible and strong,” said, Senior Lead Researcher Dr. Arman Ahnood from RMIT’s School of Engineering.

The RMIT research team behind the diamond–titanium implantable device at RMIT’s Centre for Additive Manufacturing: (left to right) Dr Peter Sherrell, Dr Arman Ahnood, Professor Kate Fox and PhD researcher Joshua Zarins. Photo via Shu Shu Zheng, RMIT University.

Diamond coatings boost implant biocompatibility

This latest advance builds on earlier work at RMIT exploring the use of diamond to improve the performance of titanium implants. In 2018, Dr. Fox and her colleagues demonstrated that coating 3D printed titanium with nanodiamonds could significantly enhance biocompatibility.

The coating encouraged mammalian cells to attach more effectively, supported bone mineral deposition, and reduced bacterial growth. The researchers argued that diamond could help overcome one of the biggest challenges in implant technology: the immune system’s natural resistance to foreign materials.

Fox’s team showed that the body “thrives off diamond” as a platform for cellular growth, making it an exceptional material for implants intended to integrate with bone. Their process used chemical vapor deposition to apply a diamond layer to hollow titanium cubes printed by selective laser melting. The work demonstrated that diamond coatings could enhance the interface between living bone and artificial implants, while also improving wear resistance.

Fox and her colleagues highlighted applications in craniofacial implants, bone screws, and plates, noting that 3D printing enabled patient-specific geometries. The research provided a foundation for combining the strength of titanium with the biocompatibility of diamond, setting the stage for further advances.

Hybrid material combines strength with energy function

In the new study, the research team went beyond coatings and created a bulk diamond–titanium hybrid through laser metal deposition. Using a TRUMPF TruLaser Cell 7020 system, they produced structures in which diamond was embedded directly within the titanium matrix.

Analysis showed the material was structurally sound, with about 50% of the track width free of voids and diamond particles evenly embedded in the titanium. The surface contained high levels of titanium oxide, which may support stability, and displayed more diamond-like bonding than the bulk. Partial graphitization was also detected, leaving questions about long-term electronic performance.

In simulated biological tests, saline flowing across the surface at 5 mL/s, comparable to coronary blood flow, generated measurable electrical charges through the triboelectric effect. These charges were detected wirelessly, showing that body fluids could one day power ultra-low-energy implants while also enabling the material to act as a flow sensor.

The team also demonstrated wireless power transfer. Diamond–titanium electrodes powered a light-emitting diode through capacitive coupling across a 5 mm tissue layer at 20 MHz and 0.5 W. Printed coils resonated at 825 MHz with a quality factor of 118, and when driven at 1.14 GHz with 0.4 W, they produced a 3 °C rise in tissue, indicating potential for hyperthermia therapy or targeted drug release.

Together, the results highlight how structural resilience and electronic function can be integrated into a single material. Conventional implants require separate components for strength, sensors, and wireless antennas, but the diamond–titanium hybrid combines these functions within one 3D printed structure that can be customized for patients.

3D printed diamond–titanium coils. Photo via RMIT University.

The researchers stress that the work remains at an early stage. Power output is modest, and long-term testing will be needed to understand how the hybrid integrates with tissue and whether localized heating is safe in real biological systems. Nevertheless, the findings show that a 3D printed diamond composite can act as both a robust implant material and an electronic system.

With further development, the technology could reduce the need for surgical battery replacements, extend implant lifetimes, and enable devices that provide mechanical support while also sensing and responding to changes in the body.

Featured image shows Professor Kate Fox from RMIT’s School of Engineering holds a spiral-shaped prototype of the diamond–titanium implantable device. Photo via Shu Shu Zheng, RMIT University.