RIT researchers develop self-healing photopolymers for 3D printing to enhance part longevity and sustainability

A research team at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has developed a self-healing photopolymer system for 3D printing that can recover mechanical properties after damage, aiming to improve sustainability and reduce material waste. Led by PhD candidate Vincent Mei in collaboration with Kory Schimmelpfennig and Prof. Christopher L. Lewis, the team’s approach uses a dual-phase material formulation that enhances both durability and repairability in photopolymer-based additive manufacturing.

The project, highlighted in RIT’s latest research spotlight, presents a pathway for integrating self-repairing capabilities into high-resolution light-curing 3D printing processes. Such materials could reduce the need for part replacement in demanding environments like aerospace and biomedical fields, potentially lowering costs and environmental impact.

Photopolymer innovation for sustainability

Photopolymers are widely used in additive manufacturing due to their precision and suitability for complex geometries. However, traditional photopolymers tend to be brittle and prone to damage, limiting their use in functional or load-bearing applications. By combining a thermoplastic polymer with a conventional UV-curable thermoset resin, the RIT team has created a printable blend that retains shape stability while introducing the ability to self-heal through heat activation.

The two materials form a homogeneous, transparent resin blend during printing. Upon curing, they separate into interlocked phases: the thermoset provides mechanical rigidity, while the thermoplastic can be re-melted to flow into cracks or fractures. When cooled, the thermoplastic re-solidifies, effectively sealing the damaged region.

Dual-phase photopolymer strategy enabling mechanical reinforcement, self-healing, and 3D printability. The formulation integrates thermoset and thermoplastic components to achieve high-resolution SLA printing, with visual demonstrations of fracture recovery and print fidelity. Image via RIT.

Demonstrated performance and applications

The researchers report that the new resin formulations can recover nearly all of their original mechanical strength after healing, and in some cases, exhibit enhanced toughness and strength compared to traditional photopolymer systems. These results are particularly relevant in sectors such as aerospace, soft robotics, coatings, and medical devices, where long service life and reliability are crucial.

Between 1993 and 2009, five repair missions to the Hubble Space Telescope cost billions of dollars, underscoring the potential value of in-situ repairable components. The RIT project suggests that implementing self-healing materials in critical parts could reduce payload requirements and enable lighter, more sustainable mission profiles.

Balancing printability and performance

Despite the mechanical advantages, incorporating a thermoplastic phase introduces challenges to 3D printability. The team is currently refining resin formulations to balance ease of processing with optimal healing performance and durability. The ultimate goal is to develop resin systems that are commercially viable for SLA and DLP printing workflows.

This research adds to a growing body of work aimed at expanding the functionality of printable materials. As additive manufacturing moves toward more sustainable and application-specific materials, self-healing polymers could become a key technology for extending product lifespans and reducing environmental waste.

Self‑Healing Materials in Additive Manufacturing

Self‑healing materials are gaining momentum in additive manufacturing as researchers aim to address the limitations of brittle, single-use printed parts by embedding structures that can autonomously repair damage. Recent work at Delft University of Technology demonstrated a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) filament that self-heals at room temperature after FDM printing, restoring mechanical integrity without requiring post-processing heat. This kind of TPU shows great promise for soft robotics or flexible electronics, where durability and ease of repair are critical.

At the same time, partnerships between Texas A&M University and the U.S. Army Research Laboratory advanced self-healing recyclable elastomeric polymers for printed structures. These materials can reform broken covalent bonds upon heating, enabling rapid repair of functional components like prosthetics or aircraft parts.

Earlier projects, such as USC’s work on 3D‑printed elastomers and the University of Melbourne’s self-healing gels, underscored the potential for healing in rubber-like materials and optically transparent gels, demonstrating not only repairability but also possibilities for wearable devices and flexible electronics.

Another notable approach comes from Lamar University, where SLA‑printed structures embed internal reservoirs filled with healing resin; upon cracking, the glue-like agent is released and cured in situ to restore integrity, a biomimetic design inspired by cactus vascular networks.

Taken together, these advances highlight a diverse landscape of strategies, spanning filament-based, resin-blended, and structural reservoir systems, all geared toward resilient printed parts. They offer a rich foundation for the RIT project, which integrates a thermoplastic/thermoset dual-phase photopolymer capable of both high-resolution printing and heat-activated healing, adding to the evolving ecosystem of sustainable and durable AM materials.



