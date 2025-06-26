Ricoh launches Ricoh 3D for Healthcare, LLC to accelerate patient-specific device adoption

Ricoh USA, the North American arm of the Japanese digital services multinational, has announced the formation of Ricoh 3D for Healthcare, LLC, a new legal entity dedicated to delivering FDA-cleared, patient-specific 3D printed medical devices at hospitals across the United States. The company, unveiled on June 17, 2025, will enhance Ricoh’s ability to meet growing clinical demand for personalized care, streamline regulatory compliance, and support point-of-care manufacturing.

The move builds on five years of development under Ricoh’s healthcare division and positions the new entity to operate with greater agility amid rising demand for 3D printed surgical models and tools. According to Ricoh, the global market for 3D printed medical devices is expected to grow from $5.59 billion in 2025 to $24.69 billion by 2034.

Ricoh 3D printed model. Image via Ricoh USA.

Point-of-care manufacturing and regulatory integration

Ricoh 3D for Healthcare offers a full spectrum of personalized solutions, including FDA‑cleared anatomic models and hospital‑based manufacturing studios. These capabilities allow clinicians to produce regulated devices on-site, reducing turnaround times and enhancing surgical planning.

“Our ability to operate independently will allow us to accelerate similar types of innovation,” said Gary Turner, Vice President and General Manager of Ricoh 3D for Healthcare. “It is essential that we have the right structure in place to realize and maximize the potential that Ricoh has envisioned for this business from the beginning.”

The company is also assisting hospitals in navigating new FDA frameworks and emerging reimbursement structures. Ricoh cited growing availability of CPT and HCPCS codes that cover 3D visualization and printing as a key enabler of adoption.

RICOH 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio facility. Image via Ricoh USA.

Expanding partnerships in personalized medicine

Beyond in-hospital programs, Ricoh 3D for Healthcare partners with MedTech innovators to develop and distribute advanced, patient-specific devices. These include oral stents for head and neck cancer through Kallisio and surgical guides via Insight Surgery.

The firm’s facility, RICOH 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, launched in June 2024, reportedly enabled surgeons to reduce operating times by an average of 62 minutes, cut costs by approximately $3,720 per case, and prompted half of surgical teams to modify their approaches after reviewing 3D anatomical models.

Ricoh’s milestone followed strategic partnerships with Stratasys, deploying J‑series Digital Anatomy printers and cloud‑based segmentation workflows, and Insight Surgery, which supplied patient‑specific surgical guides for orthopedic and maxillofacial procedures. Together with Axial3D, they offered hospitals both on‑site managed services and on‑demand printed models, reducing lead times from weeks to days and removing technical and capital barriers. This collaborative ecosystem has helped democratize access to accurate, FDA‑cleared 3D‑printed anatomical models, underscoring how 3D printing providers are reshaping clinical workflows across the healthcare sector.

