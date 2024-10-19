Ricoh and Insight Surgery Deliver Custom 3D Printed Surgical Guides

Ricoh USA, Inc., a leader in 3D printing solutions for the healthcare industry, has entered a strategic partnership with Insight Surgery, a specialist in personalized surgical planning and guide production. the collaboration seeks to introduce patient-specific surgical guides for pediatric and adult orthopedic and maxillofacial surgeries, enhancing surgical precision and improving patient outcomes across U.S. medical facilities.

Under the agreement, Ricoh 3D for Healthcare will distribute Insight Surgery’s innovative, tailored surgical guides designed for various orthopedic and oral applications. Supporting procedures such as osteotomies, pelvic surgeries, limb deformity corrections, orthopedic oncology cases, and facial reconstructions, each guide is meticulously crafted to translate a bespoke virtual surgical plan onto the patient, ensuring higher accuracy during operations.

Wrist surgical guide by Ricoh & Insight Surgery. Photo via Ricoh

Insight’s surgical guides are crafted by a team of biomedical engineers and can be delivered with remarkable speed—expedited service within 10 working days and standard service within 10 to 20 working days. Utilizing the proprietary EmbedMed platform, the company ensures seamless integration of digital surgical planning and precise manufacturing processes in ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered facilities. This platform facilitates the secure transfer of patient imaging data, supports the design process, and guarantees the accurate production of sterilizable surgical guides.

Gary Turner, Managing Director of Ricoh USA, emphasized the impact of this collaboration: “By leveraging Insight Surgery’s expertise and our extensive healthcare network, we are democratizing access to advanced, patient-specific technologies, especially in underserved segments like pediatric care. We are setting a new standard for personalized surgery.”

Henry Pinchbeck, CEO of Insight Surgery, added, “Integrating our innovative surgical planning and guide solutions with Ricoh’s point-of-care network and hospital 3D printing programs allows us to offer surgeons reliable, fast, and high-quality devices to enhance patient outcomes. This partnership propels our shared vision of making personalized surgery available to every surgeon in the nation.”

Tumor surgerical guide by Ricoh & Insight Surgery. Photo via Ricoh

Innovations in 3D Printing for Healthcare and Manufacturing

Earlier this month, 3D Systems received FDA 510(k) clearance for its multi-material, 3D printed denture solution. Launched in February, the jetted, monolithic dentures integrate NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and NextDeThis innovation offers unparalleled break resistance and optimal aesthetics, enabling dental laboratories to efficiently produce robust, precise dentures with reduced manual input. Glidewell, a restorative dental device manufacturer, is among the first to implement this FDA-cleared offering, enhancing their production workflow and improving patient experiences.

Additionally, Frontier Bio has made strides in biotechnology by developing lab-grown lung tissue through the integration of bioprinting and stem cell self-organization. This advancement promises to impact respiratory treatments and future organ transplants by providing more accurate models for disease research and therapeutic testing. Frontier Bio’s approach leverages the natural differentiation capabilities of stem cells to create complex lung structures, offering a potential alternative to unreliable animal models and improving clinical trial success rates.

A lung tissue displays complex branching patterns. photo via Frontier Bio.

