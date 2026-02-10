RIA-JMTC and U.S. Army Drive On-Demand Battlefield Repairs with 3D Printing

At the Rock Island Arsenal–Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (RIA-JMTC), U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) is using advanced manufacturing to address critical supply shortages and keep equipment mission-ready. This initiative also expands the technical capabilities of Ordnance Corps personnel, particularly 91E Allied Trades Specialists and 914A Allied Trades Warrant Officers, ensuring they are prepared to meet both current and future operational sustainment demands.

SSG Keith Ruetz instructs PV2 Nathiel Wyrick, PVT Tyrae Williams, and PV2 Sydney Hayward how to calibrate the 3D printer at Fort Lee, Virginia. Photo via US Army.

Enlisted Training in Advanced Manufacturing

Within the Metal Working and Machining Shop Set (MWMSS), soldiers have access to two modular shelters equipped for welding, plasma cutting, CNC milling and lathing, and polymer 3D printing. The Army is also integrating wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM), which allows soldiers to print rough shapes of metal parts and then machine them to exact specifications. This approach reduces the need to transport large quantities of metal stock across the battlefield, enabling more efficient on-demand production.

Training for enlisted personnel is being progressively expanded. The 91E Allied Trades Specialist Advanced Individual Training (AIT) included 18 hours on 3D printing, teaching soldiers to convert repair part measurements into CAD models and then generate layered files for printing. By FY27, this AIT program will increase additive manufacturing instruction to 64 hours. Non-commissioned officers (NCOs) in the Advanced Leader Course (ALC) will similarly see their training expanded. The modernized F726 provides 229 hours focused on designing and fabricating repair parts using advanced manufacturing tools, including additive methods.

SSG Brandon Lee instructs PV2 Dillion Campbell how to set tool offset on the CNC lathe at Fort Lee, Virginia. Photo via US Army.

Warrant Officer Development and Industry Partnerships

The 914A Allied Trades Warrant Officer serves as the subject-matter expert for welding and advanced manufacturing. Initial training at the Warrant Officer Basic Course currently provides 260 hours of instruction, including 80 hours of additive manufacturing and 180 hours of subtractive techniques. FY26 enhancements introduce 216 additional hours in the Warrant Officer Intermediate Course (WOIC) and 300 hours in the Warrant Officer Advanced Course (WOAC), covering the full design-to-production cycle, integration of doctrine, and production of complete work packages for non-standard or expedited repairs.

The Ordnance Corps has also expanded industry partnerships. The Training with Industry (TWI) program and its new Training with Enterprise (TWE) initiative expose high-performing warrant officers to real-world engineering and advanced manufacturing at RIA-JMTC. A July 2025 pilot allowed five 914A warrant officers to design and produce parts for in-unit equipment, including a fuel shut-off arm for the M113A3 armored personnel carrier, using laser powder bed fusion 3D printing. Participants reported that the parts “exceeded original equipment manufacturer specifications,” demonstrating the practical impact of integrating soldiers directly into advanced manufacturing workflows.

RIA-JMTC Expertise in the Field

Starting in summer 2026, a 914A warrant officer will be assigned to RIA-JMTC for a full year to act as a liaison between the center and field units. This position aims to transfer knowledge gained in a cutting-edge industrial environment back to the Ordnance Corps and Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM). The goal is to strengthen doctrine, capability development, and advanced manufacturing training across the force, ensuring that soldiers and warrant officers can produce mission-critical parts at the point of need during large-scale operations.

SSG Shane Grimes instructs PVT Charity Dragg and PV2 Evan Sharpe how to validate cutting length and width to blueprint on the CNC mill at Fort Lee, Virginia. Photo via US Army.

While advanced manufacturing at RIA-JMTC and expanded Ordnance Corps training enhance battlefield sustainment, these capabilities face inherent constraints. Forward-deployed production using the MWMSS and WAAM depends on available materials, shelter space, and environmental conditions, limiting which parts can be produced on site. Training improvements increase soldier proficiency, but operating and troubleshooting complex additive and subtractive systems under operational stress remains challenging. Despite these limits, these initiatives provide a flexible, point-of-need capability that complements traditional supply chains, improving operational readiness in contested environments.

3D Printing for Battlefield Sustainment

In 2025, the U.S. Army is deploying 3D printing to maintain operational readiness where traditional supply chains are too slow or fragile. Field trials using SPEE3D cold spray additive manufacturing allowed soldiers to produce critical components, such as transmission mounts for Bradley Fighting Vehicles, directly in the field. At Project Convergence‑Capstone 5, Firestorm’s xCell system demonstrated rapid repair of drones and ground sensors within 72 hours, restoring capability without waiting for long supply lines.

Equally important is training soldiers to use these technologies. Units such as the 173rd Airborne Brigade are mastering mobile 3D printing labs to produce and maintain drones on the frontline, while courses like the Unmanned Advanced Lethality Course (UALC) teach troops to design, operate, and repair drones with 3D printers and CAD tools. By embedding additive manufacturing skills directly into unit training pipelines, the Army ensures that forces can sustain operations on-site without depending on traditional logistics.

