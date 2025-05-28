Revopoint Trackit rethinks 3D scanning with marker-free precision, Now Available for all

3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint has introduced the Trackit optical tracking 3D scanner, designed to streamline the process of capturing high-precision 3D data.

Launching on Kickstarter, Revopoint Trackit combines a high-accuracy scanner with an intelligent optical tracker to deliver precise, efficient scanning without the need for physical markers. By eliminating marker placement, it streamlines setup, reduces user error, and ensures stable tracking across changing angles and complex geometries, making it a practical solution for professionals in industries where traditional systems are often too cumbersome or costly.

Revopoint Trackit: Marker-free 3D scanning now up to 40% off. Image via Revopoint.

Highlighting the benefits, Sammie Lilly, one of the beta testers of Revopoint Trackit and founder of SkreetKar3D, said, “Trackit markedly reduced both the time required for scanning and post-processing. Its high accuracy and real-time tracking capabilities result in fewer rescans and decreased need for manual correction, enabling greater focus on design and prototyping.”

Marker-free VS. Marker-Sticking.

Dual laser modes and flexible tracking options

Trackit offers two scanning modes to accommodate a variety of surfaces and applications. The 30-line cross blue laser mode is ideal for quickly capturing larger areas, including challenging surfaces like dark or shiny materials, without requiring scanning spray.

Dual Blue Laser Capture Modes. Image via Revopoint.

For detailed or hard-to-reach features, the single-line blue laser provides precise coverage of deep holes and narrow crevices, ensuring that complex shapes are fully captured. This dual-mode flexibility makes the device suitable for both everyday tasks and more specialized technical work.

With a working range of up to 4 m and a base station that can be easily repositioned, Trackit supports the scanning of both small objects and large workpieces. The system maintains volumetric accuracy across its entire tracking field, enabling clean frame stitching without the need to constantly recalibrate.

Built with a carbon fiber frame, the scanner is also designed to endure frequent handling and transportation without compromising structural stability. For added convenience, it includes two gimbals: one for the tracker and one for the scanner, along with an automated gimbal calibration feature that ensures consistent performance with minimal manual input.

Auto-Calibration VS. Manual-Calibration.

Recognizing the range of real-world conditions professionals work in, Trackit adapts to multiple scanning styles. Users can operate it in optical tracking mode for streamlined, marker-free scanning, switch to multi-position scanning when covering larger areas, or use it as a handheld scanner with traditional markers for maximum flexibility in tight or obstructed spaces.

Built for industrial use with advanced workflow tools

This adaptability extends into its practical applications across industries. In aerospace, engineers can scan components such as turbine blades and engine assemblies to support precise assembly and CAD-based reverse engineering. Automotive teams can capture reflective parts like grilles or rims to aid in repair, reproduction, and virtual fitting.

Additionally, Trackit supports high-fidelity texture capture for artists and conservators working with sculptures. Enables precise mold scanning in casting applications. And provides real-time point cloud data for quality control of components and assemblies.

Applications where Revopoint Trackit proves beneficial. Image via Revopoint.

To support these workflows, Trackit comes equipped with Revo Trackit software (free forever) and Revo Measure software (1-year free license for Kickstarter Backers), which offers mesh-to-CAD comparisons, dimensional checks, and GD&T analysis for advanced workflows.

Revo Measure software. Image via Revopoint.

Though often out of reach for small and medium-sized enterprises, professional-grade scanning is now more accessible with Trackit, which combines industrial-level performance with practical affordability.

Technical specifications and pricing

When the Kickstarter campaign launches, the first 100 units of Trackit will be available at a Super Early-Bird price of $2,988, compared to the regular MSRP of $4,980.

How Trackit Stacks Up. Image via Revopoint.

Scanner Single-frame Accuracy 0.02 mm Fused Point Distance, up to 0.05 mm Depth Camera Resolution 2 Megapixels RGB Camera Resolution 2 Megapixels Scanning Speed, up to 1,500,000 Points/s Light Source 30 Blue Cross Laser Lines; 1 Blue Single Laser Line Working Distance 200 – 400 mm Single Capture Area at Nearest Distance 160 × 70 mm at 200 mm Single Capture Area at Furthest Distance 320 × 215 mm at 400 mm Weight 1.2 kg Dimensions (L x W x H) 295 × 295 × 205 mm Operating Temperature Range 0 – 40°C Output Formats PLY, OBJ, STL, ASC, 3MF, GLTF, FBX

Tracker Part Size Range (Recommended) 0.01 – 6 m Volumetric Accuracy (Tracking System) 0.025 mm + 0.04 mm × L (m) Working Distance 1500 – 4000 mm Minimum Tracking Frame 1400 × 1050 mm @ 1500 mm Maximum Tracking Frame 2800 × 2800 mm @ 4000 mm Tracking Volume 11 m3 Camera Resolution (Tracking System) 5 Megapixels Weight 1.8 kg Dimensions (L x W x H) 816 × 115 × 101 mm Tracking Band Infrared User Recalibration Auto Calibration;

Tracker has an auto-gimbal calibration system. The scanner requires manual calibration. Supported Accessories Calibration Board, Calibration Pole, Auto Calibration Dual-axis, Gimbal, Anchor Block, Large Turntable Minimum PC Requirements System Version: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

RAM: ≥ 32GB

CPU: Intel i7 13th Gen or better/AMD Ryzen 7 above the 7000 series

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (8 GB) Recommended PC Requirements System Version: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

RAM: ≥ 64GB

CPU: Intel i9 12th Gen or better

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 (8GB) or better Note:

1. Accuracy is acquired in a controlled lab environment. Actual results might vary, subject to the operating environment.

2. Class 2M Laser Safety Tips:

a) The product uses a Class 2M laser projector. Avoid looking directly at it at close range! Please refer to the Class 2M laser standard document for details.

b) To avoid retina damage, don’t look directly into the laser beam through optical instruments capable of magnifying it (e.g., telescopes, and camera lenses).

c) To prevent laser reflection, avoid placing reflective surfaces like mirrors or glass in the path of the laser beam.

3. To ensure accuracy, it’s recommended to use the product within an environment temperature range of 20°C to 25°C (68’F to 77°F).

4. This product has flashing lights, which may not be suitable for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

