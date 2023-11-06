Revopoint to redefine 3D scanning at Formnext 2023 with MIRACO Scanner debut

3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint is gearing up for a significant presence at the upcoming Formnext 2023.

The company is set to introduce its latest product, the MIRACO 3D Scanner, at the event, which is poised to offer new perspectives to “3D Scanning Redefined.” Alongside the product presentation, Revopoint is planning activities centered around brand promotion and technical exchanges related to the MIRACO scanner.

“With Ph.D. experts from internationally renowned research institutions, our creative founding team is at the forefront of innovation in the 3D scanning industry. Since our founding in 2014, Revopoint has continued to be user-centric, creating a 3D digital future for global users through diverse, innovative 3D vision technologies and products,” says the company.

A versatile and precise scanning device for diverse industries

The MIRACO 3D Scanner will be the highlight of Revopoint’s participation in Formnext 2023. This advanced scanning device offers a variety of features and applications that cater to a broad spectrum of industries, promising to redefine the way of approaching 3D scanning. With an emphasis on versatility and precision, the MIRACO 3D Scanner is designed to handle objects of various sizes, offering accuracy levels ranging from 0.05 mm for complex details to 0.5 mm for larger surfaces. Equipped with a high-resolution 48MP RGB camera, it delivers detailed and vibrant color captures. Notably, it is also the world’s lightest standalone 3D scanner, weighing only 750g, and comes with a robust battery life of up to 2 hours for uninterrupted scanning, says the company.

The MIRACO scanner offers versatile applications across diverse industries, including automotive manufacturing, aerospace engineering, healthcare, education, industrial maintenance, artistic creation, environmental science, 3D printing, and more. According to the company, its versatility extends to creating virtual or augmented reality content, 3D animation, and object capture for software and game development.

Revopoint MIRACO 3D scanner. Photo via Revopoint.

Offering a diverse 3D Scanner lineup for varied needs

Revopoint’s product lineup extends beyond the MIRACO 3D Scanner to include the POP, INSPIRE, MINI, and RANGE series, designed for various scanning needs. These scanners are compatible with multiple operating systems like Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, ensuring smooth integration into different workflows.

The debut of the Revopoint MIRACO, a stand-alone 3D scanner, introduces professionals to a streamlined and user-friendly approach for scanning objects of varying sizes, ultimately leading to reduced costs and improved productivity. Revopoint’s approach includes a diverse range of in-house developed 3D vision technology systems, combined with a well-established production framework and an efficient supply chain management strategy. These practices enable the company to deliver cost-effective 3D scanning devices to a global audience, making them accessible through online and offline distribution channels.

Meet Revopoint’s team at the tradeshow

To explore the MIRACO 3D Scanner and other products from Revopoint, attendees can visit the company’s booth at Hall 12.1 Stand E01 during the Formnext exhibition. Additionally, a special offline launch event for the MIRACO is scheduled for November 7th at 2 p.m. at the event.

For further information and registration, please visit the provided registration page.

