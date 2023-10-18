Revopoint launches new MIRACO all-in-one 3D scanner: Technical specifications and pricing

3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint is launching an all-in-one 3D scanner on Kickstarter, dubbed Revopoint MIRACO 3D Scanner.

Some of its standout features include incorporating quad-depth cameras, offering the capability to seamlessly capture large and small objects. MIRACO also boasts high precision, with a single-frame precision of up to 0.02 mm at a 300 mm distance and 0.2 mm single-frame precision at a 600 mm distance. For those interested in acquiring MIRACO, the Kickstarter campaign will run from October 25 to November 30.

Additionally, Revopoint will showcase the MIRACO 3D Scanner at Booth E01 in Hall 12.1 during Formnext 2023.

A portable 3D scanner with advanced features

MIRACO features an advanced RGB Camera, which utilizes a 48-megapixel sensor and Flash LEDs to produce realistic 3D models with superior color and texture effects. What makes MIRACO stand out is its all-in-one design, eliminating the need for external devices like phones or PCs, streamlining the scanning and processing of models.

Under the hood, MIRACO comes equipped with its 2.8 GHz 8-core processor and 16GB or 32GB of high-speed RAM, ensuring maximum efficiency in model scanning and processing. The device also features an immersive 2K 6” AMOLED display, offering an optimal viewing experience even in challenging lighting conditions, with the added flexibility of a 180° flip feature for easy selfie scans.

Revopoint MIRACO 3D scanner. Photo via Revopoint.

Moreover, MIRACO contains a 5,000 mAh battery capacity and 50W fast charging, allowing for continuous scanning for up to 2 hours. It carries an IP45 rating, making it robust enough to function effectively in different environments. Compared to traditional PC-based workflows, the device also offers efficient post-processing and modeling editing.

MIRACO supports various file formats, including STL, PLY, and OBJ, and offers seamless data transfer through USB Type-C cables or Wi-Fi 6 connections. Its versatility is further enhanced as it can operate both as a stand-alone scanner and can be connected to a PC for scan capture using the Revo Scan 5 scanning software. Notably, lightweight at just 750 g, MIRACO sets a “new standard for portability in its class,” says the company.

The Revopoint MIRACO 3D scanner has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. Photo via Revopoint.

Covering diverse applications with MIRACO

The applications of MIRACO span industries such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace engineering, healthcare, education and research, industrial maintenance and inspection, manufacturing and quality control, and artistic creation. Additionally, the entertainment industry, environmental science, geological research, 3D printing, rapid prototyping, virtual and augmented reality content creation, and 3D animation and object capture for software and game development, also benefit from MIRACO 3D scanner.

Over the years, Revopoint has introduced a range of novel products, including the POP series, MINI, RANGE, and INSPIRE 3D scanners. These projects obtained significant support from over 26,000 backers through Kickstarter campaigns.

Scans taken by Revopoint MIRACO. Photo via Revopoint.

Technical specifications and pricing

For additional information on the Revopoint MIRACO 3D scanner, visit the Kickstarter and product pages, or check out Revopoint’s profiles on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, YouTube, TikTok, Threads, and Reddit.

Product Name: MIRACO 3D Scanner Scanner weight: 750 g Technology: Quad-Camera Infrared Structured Light Dimensions: 200 x 50 x 110 mm Single-Frame Precision: Up to 0.02 mm @150 mm, Up to 0.2mm @600 mm Press Button: 2 mechanical buttons Single-Frame Accuracy: Up to 0.05 mm @150 mm, Up to 0.5mm @600 mm Infrared LED: Yes Single-capture Range: 28 x 53 mm @100 mm, 975 × 775 mm @1000 mm White LED Flash: Yes Working Distance: 100 ~ 1000 mm OS: Android 12 Point Distance/Resolution: 0.3 mm @600mm, 0.05 mm @150 mm Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6 Minimum Scan Volume: 10 × 10 × 10 (mm) Connection: Type-C USB 3.1 Scan Speed: Up to 15 fps Output Formats: PLY, OBJ, and STL Light Source: Class 1 Infrared Light Screen: 2k 6” AMOLED IMU: 9-axis Fast charging: 50W: 30 min for 85% Alignment: Feature, Marker Batteries: 5,000 mAh, 2 hours of scanning Scanning Environment: Indoor and Outdoor Working Environment: -10°C -40°C, 10 – 80% (RH） RGB Camera: 48MP Memory (RAM): 16 GB or 32 GB Scanning Object Scanning: For the transparent and highly reflective objects, please use a scanning spray. CPU: 8 Core 2.4GHz

During the campaign, prices are under $1,000 USD, offering an opportunity for early adopters compared to the official $1,500 USD retail price.

Featured image shows Revopoint MIRACO 3D Scanner. Photo via Revopoint.