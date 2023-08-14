Revopoint launches INSPIRE: a versatile, cost-effective, and user-friendly 3D scanner

3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint is set to launch its new versatile and cost-effective Revopoint INSPIRE 3D scanner. This new 3D scanner will be launched through a Kickstarter campaign which will run from 16th August – 16th September 2023.

Revopoint is a global company that seeks to make 3D scanning more accessible and affordable. Founded back in 2014, the company has since run four successful Kickstarter campaigns, receiving backing from 22,839 people.

The company’s founding team includes Ph.D. experts from internationally renowned research institutes, and is said to be at the forefront of 3D scanning innovation. As such, Revopoint’s 3D scanners, which offer high-quality performance, portability, and ease of use, have made the company an industry sales leader. In fact, the company boasts end-users in over 150 countries and regions worldwide, providing tens of thousands of 3D makers worldwide with accurate, accessible, and affordable 3D scanners.

Prospective customers can sign-up now for the chance to access a Kickstarter super early bird offer, and receive 38% off their Revopoint INSPIRE 3D scanner order.

Key features of the new Revopoint INSPIRE 3D Scanner

The new Revopoint INSPIRE 3D Scanner offers a wide range of features for straightforward, high-quality 3D scanning.

Key to the 3D scanner is its speed and accuracy. Designed to capture medium-sized objects, the INSPIRE can scan at speeds of 14-18FPS, with a single frame accuracy of 0.2mm. The 3D scanner also offers high-speed internet connectivity, further bolstering the speed at which makers can perform their 3D scans. This is achievable through either stable wireless scanning with WiFi-6, or with a Type-C USB connection.

The Revopoint INSPIRE 3D scanner can scan at speeds of up to 18FPS, with a single frame accuracy of up to 0.2mm. Video via Revopoint.

The Revopoint INSPIRE 3D Scanner also boasts a versatile single-frame scan range of 230*140mm, and a working scanning distance of 250mm – 500mm. Weighing only 140g, the 3D scanner is portable and suitable for flexible handheld use. Equally, the 3D scanner can be used as a turntable scanner, with a mini turntable included as part of the INSPIRE package.

The 3D scanner also incorporates enhanced marker tracking capabilities, with INSPIRE’s dual infrared LEDs providing extra marker illumination. The addition of intelligent algorithms further improve the 3D scanner’s functionality. Moreover, a white LED next to the RGB camera ensures that the scanned object is evenly lit, enabling accurate full-color scans. Revopoint’s new Magic Mat, a 50cm x 50cm foldable mat with pre-placed marker points included with the INSPIRE scanner, can be used for straightforward, featureless object scans.

Revopoint’s new Magic Mat. Video via Revopoint.

The 3D scanner also includes smart stabilization capabilities, leveraging Revopoint’s self-developed 3D vision technology system and 9-axis IMU. This provides a highly stable 3D scanning experience, mitigating faulty frames caused by shaking hands or fast movement.

Revopoint’s 9-axis IMU technology. Video via Revopoint.

The Revopoint INSPIRE 3D Scanner also offers wide-ranging cross-platform compatibility. The new Revopoint scanner is compatible with Windows 10/11, macOS, Android, and iOS. The INSPIRE scanner works with Revopoint’s all-in-one software Revo Scan 5.0. Redesigned from the ground up, this software includes a new intuitive UI and offers one-clock post-processing. Through this software, users can export STL, OBJ, and PLY files. Moreover, unlike other 3D scanners, Revopoint INSPIRE 3D Scanner doesn’t require a powerful PC to function, only requiring i5, 8GB RAM.

Revopoint’s Revo Scan 5.0 software. Image via Revopoint.

Applications of the Revopoint INSPIRE 3D Scanner

The Revopoint INSPIRE 3D Scanner is suited to a wide range of users and is targeted towards casual users and those looking for a cost-effective 3D scanning solution.

Key applications and use cases for this 3D scanner include 3D modeling and design, 3D printing, reverse engineering, video game development, car modification, art and cultural relic protection, virtual reality and augmented reality, manufacture and quality control, education and research, and personal creative projects.



Away from the INSPIRE 3D Scanner, Revopoint also offers a number of products for more experienced and professional users. Additionally, the Revopoint official store offers various accessories catered towards professional fields such as engineering, human scanning, and high-precision applications. These products include scanning spray, handheld stabilizers, markers, and turntables.

Hat model scanned in full-color by the INSPIRE 3D scanner. Image via Revopoint.

Technical Specifications

To learn more about the Revopoint INSPIRE 3D scanner, customers can visit the Kickstarter page and product page, or Revopoints Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, YouTube, TikTok, Threads, Reddit, and Discord social media accounts.

Product Name INSPIRE 3D Scanner Technology Biocular Dual-Camera Infrared Light CPU Dual core ARM Cortex-A7 Accuracy Up to 0.2 mm Single Capture Range 230*140mm@310mm Working Distance 250~500 mm Minimum Point Distance 0.3 mm Minimum Scan Volume 50×50×50 mm Scan Speed 14-18 fps Light Source Class 1 Infrared Light Gyroscope Yes Alignment Feature, marker Scanning Environment Indoor and Outdoor Texture Scan Yes Scanner Weight 140g Dimensions 132*45*27 mm Press Button Yes Infrared LED Yes RGB LED Yes LED Yes Required System Configurations Windows 10/11, Android, iOS, Mac Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Connection Type-C Special Object Scanning For transparent and highly reflective objects, use scanning spray. Note 1. Accuracy was acquired in a controlled lab environment. Actual results might vary, subject to the operation environment.

2. Class 1 Laser: Avoid direct eye exposure for extended periods! Refer to Standards for Class 1 Lasers for details.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up to date with the latest 3D printing news. You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Are you interested in working in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs to view a selection of available roles and kickstart your career.



Featured image shows the Revopoint INSPIRE 3D scanner in action. Image via Revopoint.