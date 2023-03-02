Revolutionizing Desktop 3D Printing: Unprecedented Accuracy and Precision Set New Standard

In the 3D Printing Industry test lab, we have reviewed many 3D printers over the years. Our engineers submit 3D printers to a degree of scrutiny that we believe is unparalleled. Recently, we completed a review of the Nexa3D XiP – an “ultrafast” desktop resin 3D printer powered by Nexa3D’s Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) process.

Next week, Michael Currie, Chief Product Officer at Nexa3D will join me to discuss the results of our review and the design process behind the XiP. Also, you can expect to hear insights on fine-tuning and refining 3D printing parameters and optimizing for accuracy.

You can join us by registering here for the interactive online session.

Innovation in desktop 3D printing has made industrial-grade engineering tools accessible to a broader user group than ever before. With these new tools comes the need to cut through the technical specifications to ascertain real product performance.

Experts will be available during this fully interactive session to answer your questions on Nexa3D’s LSPc® technology, how to improve the performance of resin systems, and practical considerations for 3D printer operators.

What to expect during the session:

Introduction to XiP

Key Features and Design Decisions

Materials available and Industries served

Fine Tuning and Optimising your XiP

Deep-Dive on Speed, Accuracy & Resolution

Interactive Q&A Session

Nexa3D XiP-3D printed capability test. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Speaking at the event:

Michael Currie, Chief Product Officer, Nexa3D

With Nexa since 2021 Mike is General Manager and Vice President of the Desktop Business.

He brings years of experience leading new product launches and go-to-market initiatives across the tech sector while holding leadership positions across sales and marketing roles.

Michael Petch, Editor-in-chief, 3D Printing Industry

Michael Petch is the Editor-in-chief at 3DPI and the author of several books on 3D printing.

He is a regular keynote speaker at technology conferences where he has delivered presentations such as 3D printing with graphene and ceramics and the use of technology to enhance food security.

Interested in learning more about how 3DPI tests 3D printers, how desktop resin printing is advancing or how to optimize your workflow? Join us next week; register now.

