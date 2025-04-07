Revo Foods Unveils EL BLANCO: A Mycoprotein-Based Cod Alternative

Austrian food technology company Revo Foods has introduced EL BLANCO, a plant-based seafood product designed to replicate the texture and appearance of black cod. The product is made using 3D extrusion and combines mycoprotein, a fermented fungi protein, with microalgae oils. It is intended to offer a high-fiber, Omega-3-containing option in a fillet-style format.

EL BLANCO is available through several retailers in Europe, including BILLA AG stores (Billa Plus and Billa Pflanzilla), gurkerl.at, knuspr.de, and Revo Foods’ online store, which delivers to various countries across Europe.

Revo Foods’ EL BLANCO. Photo via: Revo Foods

Nutritional Composition and Production Process

The primary ingredient, mycoprotein, is a fungi-derived protein known for its rapid growth rate and ability to double in biomass within five hours. It contains all essential amino acids, is high in dietary fiber, and has low levels of saturated fat and carbohydrates. While naturally neutral in flavor, its texture is enhanced through Revo Foods’ 3D extrusion process. The company added that compared to THE FILET (its salmon alternative), EL BLANCO features a softer and more tender texture.

The product is manufactured at The Taste Factory, Revo’s production facility, using a high-throughput 3D extrusion system. This system structures the mycoprotein into aligned fibers and incorporates fats into the protein matrix, resulting in a layered, flaky texture similar to that of fish fillets.

“Compared to other methods, we do not need lots of processing. Basically, we simply make mycoprotein smaller in a mixer and then feed it directly to our 3D extrusion system, which works at low temperature and pressure, preserving more of the good nutrients,” the company explained on LinkedIn. “Speaking of processing, this is about as gentle as it gets.”

Revo Foods’ EL BLANCO. Photo via: Revo Foods

Use of 3D Printing in Plant-Based Protein Development

Revo Foods is one of several companies applying 3D printing technologies to the development of alternative proteins.

Redefine Meat, for example, launched its first 3D printed vegan meat, Alt-Steak, in 2020. The plant-based steak is produced using proprietary food printers and consists of components developed by the company called Alt-Muscle, Alt-Fat, and Alt-Blood. According to the company, the product is significantly more sustainable than conventional steak.

In 2021, Redefine Meat introduced a wider range of 3D printed products for the food service sector in Israel. These include plant-based burgers, sausages, lamb kebabs, and ground meat. The offerings were used in professional kitchens and received feedback from chefs including Marco Pierre White and Ron Blaauw.

Another example is SavorEat, a company based in Rehovot, Israel, which produces kosher, vegan, and gluten-free meat alternatives using 3D printing. Its product lineup includes pork-style patties as well as plant-based turkey and beef burgers. According to co-founder and chief executive officer Racheli Vizman, the products were developed for distribution in the United States.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows Revo Foods’ EL BLANCO. Photo via: Revo Foods.