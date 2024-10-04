Revo Foods Opens World’s Largest 3D Food-Printing Facility in Vienna

Austrian startup Revo Foods has opened what it claims to be the world’s largest industrial 3D food-printing facility in Vienna. The Taste Factory employs the company’s proprietary 3D Structuring technology to produce plant-based seafood alternatives, aiming to replicate the texture and nutritional profile of conventional fish products. Their first product—a mycoprotein-based filet inspired by salmon—is set to appear in European supermarkets starting October 3rd.

The facility has the capacity to produce up to 60 tons of plant-based products per month, marking a significant scale-up in the application of additive manufacturing to food production. Revo Foods’ 3D Structuring technology combines ingredients such as proteins and fats in precise configurations to mimic the fibrous texture of muscle meat. Unlike traditional food processing methods that often involve high temperatures and pressures—potentially degrading nutrients—the company’s approach operates under milder conditions, helping to preserve micronutrients.

“With the Taste Factory, we are showcasing that this technology works on an industrial scale. This enables a new generation of food innovations,” said Robin Simsa, CEO of Revo Foods. “With 3D Structuring, we can create entirely new textures using simple but nutrient-rich ingredients like mycelium, creating products that are just so much more exciting.”

Niccolo Galizzi, Head of Food Tech at Revo Foods, highlighted the potential of mycoprotein derived from fermented mycelium. “Biomasses like fermented mycelium are trending because their natural consistency requires little processing and they are very nutrient-dense,” he said. “We believe that for real change, sustainability and culinary pleasure must go hand in hand. We are already working on the next innovations with mycoprotein, which is a lot of fun using 3D Structuring technology since it offers many possibilities to design the product exactly to consumers’ liking. We like to focus on taste and nutrition but also on what makes the culinary experiences so unique: getting the texture and authentic mouthfeel right.”

The production process inside Revo Foods’ Taste Factory, where their 3D Structuring technology produces plant-based seafood at industrial scale. Photo via Revo Foods.

3D Food Printing Evolves—from Laser-Cooked Desserts to Industrial-Scale Production

Researchers are pushing the boundaries of culinary technology by integrating 3D printing with innovative cooking methods. A team at Columbia University developed a technique for 3D-printing food items and cooking them using lasers. In their experiment, they produced a slice of cheesecake with multiple layers, each cooked to different specifications. This approach allows for precise control over texture and flavor, enabling unparalleled customization. The combination of additive manufacturing and laser cooking opens up possibilities for personalized nutrition, where meals can be tailored to individual dietary needs and preferences.

In the commercial sector, Revo Foods had previously unveiled an industrial-scale 3D food printer before launching the Taste Factory. Their technology focuses on creating plant-based seafood alternatives that closely mimic the texture and taste of traditional fish products. By employing sustainable ingredients like mycoprotein from fermented mycelium, Revo Foods aims to address environmental concerns such as overfishing and the carbon footprint of livestock farming.

Revo Foods’ configurator interface, allowing customization of 3D-printed fish products, offering consumers the option to select their preferred shape, such as filet or steak. Photo via Revo Foods.

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Revo Foods’ 3D-printed mycoprotein-based salmon filets, produced using their proprietary 3D Structuring technology at the Taste Factory in Vienna. Photo via Revo Foods.



