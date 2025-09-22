REVIEW: Revopoint Trackit Brings Professional 3D Scanning at an Affordable Price

3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint recently launched its Trackit Optical Tracking 3D scanner, which is now available for purchase on the company’s official website. In this article, the 3D Printing Industry engineering team put the Trackit through its paces.

Revopoint’s newest offering adds to the company’s POP, MINI, INSPIRE, MIRACO, and RANGE series product lineup. It pairs a dual-camera optical tracking bar with a blue laser 3D scanner to enable marker-free scanning. By removing the need for tracking dots, Trackit streamlines workflows and accelerates 3D scanning operations.

Trackit features an industrial blue light laser, 30 structured cross laser lines, and two high-resolution cameras. This advanced setup captures precise 3D data from objects ranging in size from tiny coins to full-scale vehicles. Revopoint claims Trackit delivers volumetric accuracy of 0.02 + 0.04 mm × L (M) and scanner accuracy up to 0.02 mm. We put these specifications to the test during our in-depth review process.

The new 3D scanning system is available on the official Website. Trackit Standard Edition starts at $4,980. By using the discount code REVO3DPI, enjoy an additional discount on top of the current offer.

This competitive pricing helps Trackit stand out in the professional 3D scanning market, where marker-free devices often exceed $60,000. With its high performance and accessible price, Revopoint’s latest scanner is ideal for professionals who need advanced capabilities without breaking the bank.

Why choose the Revopoint Trackit?

The Revopoint Trackit offers two scanning modes to support a range of applications and surfaces. The 30-line blue laser cross pattern is optimized for fast, high-efficiency scanning and can capture dark or reflective materials.

For more detailed work, the single-line blue laser mode excels at scanning deep holes, recessed areas, and complex geometries. This dual-mode functionality lets users seamlessly switch between scanning small, intricate parts and large, flat surfaces without disrupting their workflow.

Trackit’s blue light laser can capture 1,500,000 points per second, enabling dense point cloud generation and streamlined scanning operations. Scanning in well-lit environments can pose problems for infrared-based structured light 3D scanners. However, Trackit’s laser-based system maintains strong performance under ambient lighting conditions, both indoors and outdoors. Like most optical systems, its accuracy can still degrade in direct sunlight due to light interference.

The handheld scanner features a sleek one-piece carbon fiber frame that provides durability and structural rigidity. This design prevents deformation during scanning, ensuring consistent accuracy. Its ergonomic, lightweight structure enhances user comfort and minimizes fatigue during long scanning sessions.

Revopoint’s Trackit also incorporates a dual-camera tracking station. This adjustable device automatically tracks the scanner’s position, eliminating the need for physical tracking markers. It performs live error compensation to ensure positional accuracy, minimizing cumulative errors and improving overall scan fidelity. During our testing, we enjoyed reliable tracking and were able to seamlessly stop and start scanning without using any markers.

The tracker’s lightweight design and 6-meter cable make it easy to reposition around large objects, ensuring complete, 360° detail capture. It operates effectively at distances up to 4 meters from the object and supports a maximum tracking area of 3260 x 2845 mm @4000 mm.

Additionally, built-in high-temperature sensors monitor the scanner and tracker in real time to ensure optimal performance and prevent accuracy drift caused by overheating. This makes the system reliable for professional applications such as reverse engineering, product design, and CAD conversion.





Unboxing the Revopoint Trackit 3D scanning system. Photos by 3D Printing Industry

How good is Revopoint’s Revo Track software?

Trackit is controlled by Revopoint’s Revo Track data acquisition software. The digital tool, which we tested in beta mode, allows users to process, clean, align, enhance, and manage the import and export of 3D scan data. Best of all, it’s free to use, meaning it will be readily accessible to all Trackit users.

For advanced design and reverse engineering tasks, Revopoint also offers dedicated scan-to-CAD software called Revo Design. This platform requires a paid license, priced at $486 after a 30-day free trial. Alternatively, customers can purchase Trackit alongside Revo Design in the Design Edition bundle for just $5,508.

Revo Track features a clean and intuitive workflow that is ideal for newcomers. The homescreen includes three primary tabs. The “Home” tab allows users to preview existing scans and initiate new scanning sessions. The “Learning” tab provides access to tips and tutorials to help users get to grips with the software. Finally, the “Contact Us” tab directs users to Revopoint’s customer support resources

Revopoint’s software supports three 3D scanning modes: Track Scan, Multipositioning, and Marker Scan. Once scanning begins, the interface provides a live view of the point cloud data as it’s captured. It also displays live metrics, including the number of rendered frames, current frame rate, and device temperature.

Our team was especially impressed by the software’s proximity bar, which guides users to maintain the optimal scanning distance for accurate depth data and consistent frame capture. The point cloud data is color-coded for added clarity: green highlights areas meeting quality standards, while orange flags regions with insufficient data. This immediate visual feedback helps users quickly achieve the best possible 3D scanning results.

During post-processing, users can review the raw point cloud data before fusing, merging, meshing, and texturing the 3D scan. However, we encountered some limitations. Notably, the free software lacks advanced mesh editing, point cloud selection, and correction tools, which may frustrate experienced users. We also encountered software errors during merging that caused delays and disrupted our workflow.

Revopoint’s Revo Trackit software home page and post-processing UI. Image by 3D Printing Industry.



Calibrating the Revopoint Trackit 3D Scanner

Trackit’s calibration process is simple and user-friendly. After installing the software, users can click “Calibrate Device” to begin. The system guides them through three quick steps: scanner calibration, tracker calibration, and hand-eye calibration.

The first step involves manually calibrating the 3D scanner using the included calibration board, a process that takes about 5 to 10 minutes. Revopoint provides clear visuals and GIF-based instructions to guide users through the process, making calibration straightforward and intuitive.

The tracker calibration step is automated. The process utilizes dual-axis motorized gimbals that perform precise and repeatable movements without manual input. Users simply need to place the tracker at set distances away from the gimbal, with each stage taking approximately seven minutes to complete. In full, tracker calibration is completed in roughly 30 to 40 minutes.

For Hand-eye calibration, the tracker, 3D scanner, and calibration board are used together. The operator only needs to adjust the distance between the devices, as Trackit handles the rest automatically. This step only takes around 20 minutes to complete.

Overall, the calibration process is impressively straightforward. Clear step-by-step instructions make calibration an easy process for users of all experience levels. Additionally, Trackit automatically saves the most recent calibration parameters, minimizing the need for frequent recalibration, further streamlining the 3D scanning process.

Revopoint Trackit scanner and calibration components. Photos by 3D Printing Industry

Benchmarking the Revopoint Trackit

How well does Trackit live up to Revopoint’s claims? To find out, we ran a series of benchmarking and application tests, beginning with our in-house 3DPI scanning tile. This includes a variety of geometric shapes, surface textures, and colors specifically designed to challenge 3D scanners.

3DPI scanning tile. Photos by 3D Printing Industry



Revopoint’s new 3D scanner completed this test in just 30 minutes. Results for the front side of the tile were mostly positive, despite a few minor issues.

While the overhanging “3” character was accurately rendered, the scanner struggled to capture the surface beneath it, a common challenge for most 3D scanners due to the tight space. Fortunately, Trackit collected enough data to reconstruct the missing section during post-processing.

Interestingly, the “I” character scanned surprisingly well despite having a depth of 18 mm. Most scanners struggle to capture the bottom of geometries deeper than 10 mm. However, Trackit’s array of 30 crossing lasers was effective at this depth. Some points were deducted due to poor definition on the edges, but we were nonetheless impressed with these results.

3DPI character scan results. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

The side of the 3DPI tile features small “3D Printing Industry” text, a good opportunity to assess Trackit’s ability to capture small features. Revopoint’s new scanner performed well here, producing an excellent representation of the original model.

3DPI test tile “3D Printing Industry” text results. Image via 3D Printing Industry.

The same cannot be said for the small hexagonal engravings on the tile’s surface. These appeared more like circles with rounded edges, as Trackit was unable to capture the sharp corners. A re-scan of this section yielded only a slight improvement. It is important to note, however, that these hexagonal features are extremely small, measuring just 1 mm in diameter, 0.5 mm in depth, and covering a surface area of 5.8 x 2.5 mm. These dimensions present challenges for most 3D scanners on the market.

The corrugated surface was much more impressive, achieving a perfect score of 5/5. In this case, the Trackit produced a high-quality scan despite the challenging dimensions. The digital model closely matched the real object, with consistent and well-defined ridges. Its mesh showed no gaps or sharp edges, so no post-processing was required.

Hexagon and corrugated surface 3D scan results. Images by 3D Printing Industry.



The Trackit also performed well when scanning the 3DPI tile’s hole matrix, earning a score of 4.5/5. The scan demonstrated strong accuracy, detailed surfaces, and consistent circular geometries. The only shortcoming was the 0.6 mm hole, which was not fully captured, although this had little impact on the overall quality of the result.

Hole matrix test result. Photo and image by 3D Printing Industry.



Next, we tested the Revopoint Trackit’s ability to handle various material textures. It performed well on carpet, fabric, foam, and sandpaper, capturing each with minimal defects and a solid level of detail.



Scan results for carpet, fabric, foam, and sandpaper materials. Photos and images by 3D Printing Industry.





Trackit also delivered strong results when scanning the bike tire and black plastic sections. The tire’s surface details were captured with notable precision. Additionally, the black plastic model demonstrated the scanner’s ability to handle matte, low-reflectivity materials, a challenge for most scanners in this price range.

However, the most impressive result came from the reflective material. Laser-based 3D scanners typically struggle with reflective surfaces, which scatter light away from the sensors. However, Trackit delivered a near-perfect scan, showcasing the strength of its blue laser and tracking system.

Reflective material and scan result. Photo and image by 3D Printing Industry.



Overall, the sandpaper and tire materials delivered the best results in our tests. As expected, the clear PETG material received a score of zero. This was unsurprising, as transparent surfaces typically fail to reflect lasers accurately, posing a challenge for all 3D scanners. Excluding PETG, Trackit achieved above-average performance across the board, with an average score of 3.41 out of 5.

Radar chart for all materials. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

Testing 3D scanner applications

We then carried out a series of real-world application tests, scanning objects ranging from small handheld components to full-sized vehicles. First, we scanned a 3D printed lighthouse model to evaluate Trackit’s ability to capture complex internal and external geometries with precision.

The results were impressive. The scanner produced an accurate digital replica of the model, with seamless alignment between scans and minimal distortion. Post-processing also went smoothly, marking a strong start for Revopoint’s new 3D scanner.

3D printed lighthouse scan results. Photo and image via 3D Printing Industry.

To further evaluate the 3D scanner’s ability to handle dark surfaces, we scanned a full-scale motorcycle helmet. Matte black surfaces typically present challenges for optical and laser-based scanning systems due to their low reflectivity and light absorption.

Revopoint’s latest scanner handled the test smoothly. Trackit captured point cloud data consistently and maintained stable tracking throughout, without the need for scanning spray. While some areas near the visor connector showed slightly soft or blurred detail, these minor surface issues were easily corrected during post-processing.

Motorcycle helmet 3D scan results. Photos and images by 3D Printing industry.



For our next test, we evaluated how well Trackit handles reflective, metallic surfaces by scanning a damaged motorcycle clutch basket.

One notable strength was Trackit’s ability to maintain reliable tracking and resume scanning without the use of markers, highlighting the effectiveness of its motion stabilization system.

We ultimately completed a successful single scan that converted into a detailed mesh. However, this test underscored an important takeaway. For best results, users should aim for high-quality single scans rather than relying on merged data, especially when scanning objects of symmetrical shape or lack of distinct features.

Clutch basket part and scan results. Photos and images by 3D Printing Industry.



To further test Trackit’s performance on reflective surfaces, we scanned a titanium FMF motorcycle exhaust system. This scan was completed without major issues. Despite the exhaust’s metallic finish, we were able to capture it without using scanning spray. While some surface noise appeared due to reflectivity, the Revo Trackit software’s isolation detect and clear tool effectively removed it, resulting in a clean, usable scan.

Exhaust pipe 3D scan results. Photos and images by 3D Printing Industry.



Next, we attempted to scan a motorcycle front wheel, which features a black powder-coated finish and a chrome disc rotor mounted on one side. These types of surfaces are usually challenging for many laser scanners due to their reflective properties and limited light absorption.

Our initial attempt to scan the motorcycle wheel without scanning spray presented significant challenges. The issue wasn’t the wheel’s black color, but its glossy surface finish. While the dark tone played a minor role, it was the reflectivity that most hindered accurate data capture.

After applying 3D scanning spray, the results improved dramatically. We successfully captured two separate scans and merged them to create the final model. This test highlighted Trackit’s ability to handle complex, curved geometries and demonstrated the software’s precision when surface conditions are optimized. For highly reflective parts, surface preparation remains critical to achieving high-quality, reliable scans.

Motorcycle front wheel object and 3D scan result. Photos and Images by 3D Printing Industry.



3D scanning plays a key role in additive manufacturing, enabling the creation of replacement parts and prototypes through reverse engineering. To evaluate Trackit’s value for these engineering applications, we scanned a motorcycle headlight fairing, which was 3D printed to replace a broken part.

The scanner accurately captured the fairing’s overall geometry and surface features, showcasing its ability to track and record complex shapes. However, the final mesh featured some minor defects, including small gaps and inconsistencies, likely introduced during merging and post-processing.

Motorcycle headlight fairing and 3D scan result. Photos and images by 3D Printing Industry.



After refining the scan, we exported it as an STL file and 3D printed the part. The physical piece fit perfectly with the original OEM headlight components, demonstrating Trackit’s impressive accuracy and practical functionality for real-world reverse engineering projects.



3D printed headlight scan. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Democratizing high-performance, marker-free 3D scanning

Revopoint’s new Trackit system delivers high-performance 3D scanning at a competitive price of under $5,000 for the Standard Edition and just $5,508 for the Design Edition. This is excellent value for hobbyists aiming to upgrade their workflow, as well as professionals seeking reliable, marker-free scanning on a budget.

By combining an industrial-grade blue light laser with a dual-camera optical tracking system, the scanner eliminates the need for tracking markers. It delivers strong scanning results across a wide range of object sizes, from small, intricate parts to full-scale vehicles, making it a versatile tool for engineering, design, and reverse engineering applications.

Trackit delivers outstanding tracking stability, thanks to its onboard tracking unit and real-time correction algorithm. The system effectively minimizes positional drift, keeping cumulative error below 0.04 mm per meter, even during complex scanning movements. This ensures consistent accuracy and detail throughout each scan, resulting in high-quality final models.

The 3D scanner also impressed with its broad material compatibility. It handled reflective surfaces admirably, materials that typically challenge other scanners in this price range. This strong performance was reflected in its solid 3.41 average score on the 3DPI benchmarking tile.

However, despite the hardware’s strong performance, Revopoint’s Revo Trackit software currently limits the system’s full potential. Essential features for industrial workflows, such as built-in measurement tools, reliable manual merging, mesh refinement, and advanced editing functions, are either underdeveloped or absent.

Despite its software limitations, the Revopoint Trackit remains an excellent choice for both professionals and newcomers entering the world of professional 3D scanning. It delivers high-quality scan results and robust hardware performance at a much lower price than many competing systems. Combined with its efficient and accessible workflow, Trackit stands out as a practical solution for a wide range of 3D scanning applications.

Technical Specifications of the Revopoint Trackit 3D scanner

3D Scanner Accuracy Up to 0.02 mm Fused Point Distance Up to 0.05 mm Scanning Speed Up to 1,5000,000 Points/s Light Source 30 Blue Laser Cross LinesSingle Blue Laser Line Working Distance 200 – 400 mm Single Capture Area at Nearest Distance 160 × 70 mm @ 200 mm Single Capture Area at Furthest Distance 320 × 215 mm @ 400 mm Weight 1.2 kg Dimensions 295 × 295 × 205 mm Operating Temperature 0 – 40°C Output Formats PLY, OBJ, STL, ASC, 3MF, GLTF, FBX Tracker Part Size Range 0.01 – 6 m Volumetric Accuracy 0.02 + 0.04 mm * L (m) Working Distance 1500 – 4000 mm Minimum Tracking Area 1304 × 1067 mm @ 1500 mm Maximum Tracking Area 3260 × 2845 mm @ 4000 mm Tracking Volume 11 m3 Weight 1.8 kg Dimensions 686 × 115 × 111 mm Tracking Band Infrared Calibration Auto Calibration – Tracker has an auto calibration system. The scanner requires manual calibration. Supported Accessories Calibration Board, Calibration Pole, Auto Calibration Dual-axis Gimbal, Anchor Block, Large Turntable

Featured image shows the Revopoint Trackit. Photo by 3D Printing Industry