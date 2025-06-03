REVIEW: High-speed 3D Printing for Under $300 with the Elegoo Centauri Carbon

In this article, we review the Centauri Carbon, Elegoo’s first fully enclosed, CoreXY FDM 3D printer.

The Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer’s latest desktop FDM offering was revealed during RAPID + TCT 2024 and made commercially available in February 2025. It adds to the company’s open-architecture Neptune and OrangeStorm Giga lineup while complementing Elegoo’s affordable resin 3D printer range.

With prices starting at just $299.99, Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon has already captured attention in the desktop 3D printing market. Offering print speeds of up to 500 mm/s, automatic bed leveling, and broad material compatibility, it delivers impressive performance at a budget-friendly price.

The Centauri Carbon is optimized for 3D printing straight out of the box, making it ideal for newcomers and hobbyists. Additionally, its enclosed build chamber is designed to guarantee thermal stability when processing temperature-sensitive filaments. This makes the system well-suited for more seasoned makers looking to upscale material properties and part quality without breaking the bank.

We put the Elegoo Centauri Carbon through 180 hours of benchmarking and application tests, assessing how this affordable system competes in the contested desktop 3D printer market.

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Why choose the Elegoo Centauri Carbon?

The Centauri Carbon’s CoreXY architecture leverages two stepper motors positioned at the top corners of the machine for easy access. These control the print head’s movements in the X and Y axes, unlocking faster 3D printing than Cartesian and Delta systems.

Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon boasts an impressive 500mm/s maximum 3D printing speed and 20,000 mm/s² acceleration. The system’s die-cast aluminium chassis helps to maintain robust structural integrity and minimize vibrations during fast print head movement. According to Elegoo, this design means accuracy and quality aren’t sacrificed in high-speed 3D printing. We put this claim to the test later in the review.

High-speed 3D printing is also enabled by Centauri Carbon’s direct-drive print head, equipped with a dual-gear hardened steel extruder. This ensures consistent and stable extrusion at a flow rate up to 32 mm/s², critical for high-speed production. Elegoo’s newest FDM system features a 5020 high-speed, four-wire cooling fan at the rear of the toolhead. This directs airflow to the extruded material, improving print quality at high speeds.

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon’s extruder assembly. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

The Centauri Carbon also stands out thanks to its enclosed 256 mm x 256 mm x 256 mm build environment. While it lacks active chamber heating, the Centauri Carbon consistently reaches around 45°C during prints with high bed and nozzle temperatures. In turn, 3D printing quality and material properties are improved thanks to enhanced layer adhesion and reduced warping, which is caused when extruded material cools too quickly.

Its powerful 1000W AC-heated print bed reaches temperatures up to 110°C, while the hardened steel nozzle, paired with a 60W ceramic heater, quickly heats to 320°C. This high-temperature capability supports a range of filaments, from standard materials like PLA, PETG, ASA, ABS, PA, PC, and TPU to advanced composites reinforced with carbon fiber, glass fiber, and Kevlar. An activated carbon filter is included with the enclosed build chamber. This uses a nano-mineral crystal filter to absorb harmful particles produced during 3D printing.

The Centauri Carbon’s double-sided, flexible magnetic build plate is designed to optimize material adhesion. Side A offers a textured PEI surface to support wide-ranging materials, while Side B features a smooth surface designed specifically for PLA 3D printing. Although both can be used for PLA, Side B provides superior adhesion, requiring only 30°C to secure 3D printed parts. This lower temperature reduces energy usage and minimizes warping.

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon’s print bed, spool holder, and frame. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Beginner-friendly 3D printing with minimal setup

Elegoo’s latest FDM 3D printer comes fully assembled and ready to print right out of the box. With help from the included manual, we had the system up and running in under 20 minutes. Even users with minimal experience should find the setup quick and straightforward.

For those new to 3D printing, calibration can be a daunting and time-consuming task. Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon addresses this with fully automatic bed leveling. Using four pressure sensors and a proprietary algorithm, the process is completed with a single button press.

The Centauri Carbon also automatically performs Z-axis compensation before each print, minimizing defects caused by uneven build surfaces. Built-in vibration compensation and pressure advance technology further enhance print quality by improving layer smoothness and reducing common high-speed 3D printing defects like ringing and ghosting.

Unboxing the Elegoo Centauri Carbon. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Accessibility is further optimized by the 3D printer’s 4.3-inch full-color touchscreen user interface (UI), which supports English, French, German, Russian, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese languages. This intuitive, easy-to-navigate UI is designed for all experience levels, offering clear control of calibration, filament loading, network connectivity, maintenance, and beginning 3D print jobs.



Remote 3D print monitoring has become a key requirement for makers and industrial manufacturers alike. The Centauri Carbon addresses this demand with a built-in print chamber camera, allowing users to monitor production from anywhere and produce time-lapses of their print job. However, the camera does not provide sensor feedback as a failure prevention method, with Elegoo yet to incorporate micro-lidar or infrared sensors into its FDM offerings.

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon’s user interface and build chamber camera. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Hands-on with Elegoo’s FDM slicing software



While the Elegoo Centauri Carbon is compatible with both Orca and Cura slicers, it is optimized for the company’s Elegoo Slicer. This software offers an intuitive interface with preset configurations for the company’s FDM printers.



Upon launching the software, users are greeted with a build plate layout and easy access to printer presets, material options, and slicer settings. The user interface features four main tabs at the top: Prepare, Preview, Device, and Project. Users can adjust printer settings, orient models, manipulate geometry, and generate supports in the Prepare tab. In our experience, the printer presets are well-tuned and deliver reliable, high-quality results.



In the Preview tab, the user can generate the G-code and view analytical images of the 3D printer’s toolpath. Different colors distinguish between features of the print, including infill, top surfaces, outer perimeters, and other structural elements. The Preview section also estimates 3D print time and material consumption.



The Device tab allows users to access remote connectivity between the Centauri Carbon and the Elegoo Slicer. Users can monitor 3D prints via a live camera feed. This tab also provides access to print job history and enables on-the-fly adjustments to key parameters such as bed temperature, nozzle temperature, and fan speed during printing.



Setting the correct parameters is crucial for achieving a successful 3D print. To assist with this, the Elegoo Slicer provides live warnings, such as notifying users when supports are required but not enabled or highlighting potential stability issues.



Overall, we had a positive experience with Elegoo’s slicing software. It offers a straightforward, user-friendly platform for preparing and monitoring 3D printing. However, it lacks a print queue feature, meaning users must slice and export files individually before each print job.

The Elegoo Slicer: Prepare, Preview, and Project tabs. Images by 3D Printing Industry.

Benchmarking the Elegoo Centauri Carbon

We conducted several benchmarking tests to assess whether the Centauri Carbon stacks up against Elegoo’s claims. The first was a 3D printed Eiffel Tower test file that came pre-loaded with the USB stick provided. This model, 3D printed in PLA, came out very well, with impressive geometries, steep overhangs, and thin walls. This early success confirmed that the Centauri Carbon’s material and printer settings are well calibrated out of the box.

3D printed Eiffel Tower test file. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Repeatability is essential when 3D printing batches of identical parts. To test the Centauri Carbon’s repeatability, we 3D printed square, hexagon, and tube models 12 times each. Our engineering team then measured and compared the models against the target dimensions. Capable 3D printers are expected to achieve an average deviation below 0.1 mm and a standard deviation under 0.05 mm.

Square, hexagon, and tube repeatability test prints. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Results from all three models were well within the benchmark figures, demonstrating impressive precision. The square model achieved an average deviation of 0.0444 mm, well within the 0.1 mm benchmark, and the standard deviation was 0.0115 mm, below the 0.05 mm threshold.

While these results demonstrate strong repeatability for the squares, we observed some deviation in the hole’s inner diameter, with a standard deviation of 0.086 mm (approaching the 0.1 mm tolerance threshold). This variance was caused by over-extrusion, a common issue for FDM printers, especially when fabricating circular features. Although not ideal, it can be mitigated by adjusting the hole contour compensation setting in Elegoo Slicer by +0.08 mm.

The difference between measurement and reference for the square models. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

Our hexagon results were also strong. The average deviation was 0.0206 mm, while the standard deviation was 0.0109 mm. The parts exhibited excellent surface quality and layer adhesion, while the average deviation for height was an impressive 0.0058 mm.

Notably, the hexagon corners showed no signs of bulging, a common flaw among FDM printers. This suggests that the Centauri Carbon’s pressure advance technology is well-calibrated, effectively controlling over-extrusion at sharp corners.

The difference between measurement and reference for the hexagon models. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

The average deviation (0.0162 mm) and standard deviation (0.012 mm) were well within the expected range for the tube models. The cylinder height measurements were particularly accurate and consistent. However, the external diameter was slightly below the target, ranging between 19.95 mm and 20 mm. This minor discrepancy is likely due to material shrinkage rather than extrusion issues. While PLA has a relatively low shrinkage rate (around 0.3% to 0.5%), it can still cause subtle dimensional differences.

The difference between measurement and reference for the tube models. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

FDM 3D printers struggle with fabricating circles due to uneven belt tension and G-code inaccuracies. Can Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon 3D print a perfect circle? To find out, we 3D printed several models with circular sections measuring 100 mm, 65 mm, and 20 mm in diameter, which were compared to the target dimensions. An average deviation below 0.1 mm for both the X and Y axes is a good result.

3D printed circular trajectory test parts. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Elegoo’s FDM 3D printer passed this test with flying colors, achieving an X-axis deviation of just 0.01833 mm and a Y-axis deviation of 0.02111 mm. The mean standard deviation measured 0.0135 mm, well below the 0.05 mm benchmark, while the average deviation came in slightly higher at 0.0197 mm, still comfortably under the 0.1 mm threshold. These results place the Centauri Carbon well above average for circular precision in desktop FDM 3D printing.

Elegoo Centauri Carbon circular trajectory results. Images by 3D Printing Industry.

We next assessed how well Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon handles small and precise parts with tight tolerances by 3D printing a functional nut and bolt model with a 1.25 mm thread pitch and a 12 mm nut. Our team was impressed by the accuracy of this part, which showcased excellent detail and effortless functionality.

3D printed M8 X 1.25 mm nut and bolt. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

We then upped the difficulty by 3D printing eight threads spanning an M10 1.5 mm thread pitch to an M3 0.5 mm thread pitch. The Centauri Carbon successfully printed functional threads from M10 to M4 (1.5 mm to 0.7 mm) but failed at M3 (0.5 mm). These results are impressive and above average. Most competing FDM 3D printers generally achieve successful results only up to M8, reflecting the Centauri Carbon’s impressive 3D print quality.

Nut and bolt variation test prints. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

For users wanting to 3D print parts with complex geometries, overhangs and bridging sections can pose challenges. To determine whether the Centauri Carbon can address these needs, we fabricated test parts with 6 overhangs each, increasing by five degrees from 40° to 65°.

Elegoo’s 3D printer produced clean, sag-free parts with no layer detachment at overhangs up to 65°. This is impressive, as most desktop FDM printers typically struggle beyond 60°. Our tests showed that cooling is more effective along the X-axis than the Y-axis. The main issue affecting the Y-axis appears to be the high-speed auxiliary fan, which cools the layers too quickly, causing defects at 65°.

Overhang 3D printed results for X-axis (first two images) and Y-axis (second two images). Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Next, we 3D printed unsupported bridge sections. The smaller bridges ranged from 5 mm to 25 mm long, while the larger ones spanned from 20 mm to 60 mm. The Centauri Carbon’s enclosed build area is not ideal for this purpose, as bridging requires rapid cooling to solidify and prevent drooping. Therefore, when 3D printing in PLA, we recommend keeping the door open and removing the top lid. Our results were impressive, with the 3D printer exceeding the typical 20 mm bridge limit among competing FDM systems. The X-axis outperformed the Y-axis, reaching an excellent 60 mm with minimal sagging.

3D printed bridge tests from X-axis (first two images) to Y-axis (second two images). Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon features four print speed modes: Silent (50%), Normal (100%), Sport (124%), and Ludicrous (166%). Although the advertised top speed is impressive, high-speed 3D printing often compromises part quality. To evaluate the Centauri Carbon’s performance at different speeds, we 3D printed our in-house 3DPI benchmarking models using the Silent, Balanced, and Ludicrous presets.

Silent mode completed the print in 6 hours and 40 minutes. Noise levels were noticeably reduced during printing, making this mode well-suited for indoor work environments. The test achieved an impressive score of 92.17 out of 100. It earned full marks for retraction flow, ringing, and repeatability. Overhang performance was strong, reaching 70° before defects. This is well above the typical 60° limit of most FDM systems.

3DPI test results and radar chart for Silent mode. Photos and images by 3D Printing Industry.

The Balanced mode test was completed in 4 hours and 10 minutes. Surprisingly, it outperformed the Silent mode with an outstanding score of 95.65 out of 100, surpassing most competing FDM systems. This result ranks among the top three scores we’ve recorded in our extensive 3DPI testing, a remarkable achievement for such an affordable machine.

Elegoo’s 3D printer earned full marks in the rectangular and circular pyramid sections, demonstrating well-tuned pressure advance and extrusion settings. It also excelled in flow, retraction, ringing, and repeatability tests, delivering highly accurate and consistent results.

3DPI test results and radar chart for Balanced mode. Photos and images by 3D Printing Industry.

Finally, Ludicrous Mode completed the print in just 3 hours and 10 minutes. Importantly, this mode places significant stress on the belts due to high acceleration and deceleration forces, which can lead to faster wear and reduced longevity of mechanical components.



Ludicrous Mode delivered an impressive score of 90.45, proving that high-speed 3D printing can still produce excellent results. All bridge features were executed flawlessly, outperforming the Silent and Balanced mode prints. Repeatability in ringing, flow, and retraction tests was also spot-on. While minor defects appeared at the 60° overhang mark, this still matches the expected performance of most desktop FDM systems. Overall, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon is a top choice for users seeking high-speed 3D printing without compromising 3D print quality.

3DPI test results and radar chart for Ludicrous mode. Photos and images by 3D Printing Industry.

Testing Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer applications

Next, our team evaluated the Centauri Carbon’s performance in real-world applications. Elegoo’s low-cost, entry-level system is geared toward hobbyists and makers, many of whom produce small miniatures and high-resolution models.

We 3D printed a detailed dragon model from MakerWorld, featuring intricate textures and sharp spikes. Using PLA and tree supports generated in the Elegoo Slicer, the model printed successfully on the first attempt. The results were impressive. All fine details were captured cleanly, with no visible defects, making the Centauri Carbon an excellent choice for small-scale modeling.

3D printed dragon model. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

We also 3D printed a decorative plant pot in PLA. Our first attempt failed, despite the filament being properly loaded. The touchscreen became unresponsive, preventing a pause and suggesting a possible firmware crash, an issue we hadn’t encountered before. Power cycling the printer and clearing the build plate resolved the problem.

The second print completed successfully in five hours, exhibiting excellent surface quality with consistent layers. The 3D printer’s cooling system effectively prevented defects, allowing overhangs to print without distortion.

The failed (orange) and successful (green) 3D printed plant pots. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Users may also wish to fabricate customized upgrades for automotive applications. The Centauri Carbon’s broad material compatibility makes it particularly attractive for these use cases. Our team used high-strength and durable ASA-CF filament to 3D print a functional airbox intake lid.

This test achieved a seamless 3D printing process and exceptional part quality. Embossed text and images were visible, while the surface quality was smooth with no common defects like warping and layer misalignment. The smooth layers underscore the system’s accurate bed levelling capabilities.

3D printed airbox intake lid. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Prospective customers may also wish to fabricate geometrically accurate, functional components. To assess the Centauri Carbon’s suitability for these applications, we 3D printed a functional ABS spur gear assembly consisting of 20 parts.

All parts were produced in just six hours. Once assembled, the gear exhibited flawless functionality, highlighting the exceptional quality and accuracy of all 20 3D printed components. The gears interlock precisely, allowing for efficient force transmission and optimal system performance. We were impressed by this result, as competing 3D printers often struggle with bed adhesion, leading to poor functionality.

3D printed ABS spur gear. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Can the Elegoo Centauri Carbon handle more advanced engineering materials for lightweight, high-strength applications? To find out, we fabricated a generative design bracket using PC-CF filament, known for its high-temperature 3D printing requirements and propensity for clogging.

Elegoo’s low-cost 3D printer again performed exceptionally. The part was completed in five hours with outstanding precision, demonstrating impressive dimensional accuracy and surface quality for such a challenging geometry. Layer adhesion was strong, with no signs of warping, delamination, or extrusion inconsistencies. Stable temperature control and precise flow management were maintained throughout, validating the Centauri Carbon’s suitability for advanced engineering applications.

3D printed generative design bracket. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Elegoo Centauri Carbon: a new standard for low-cost FDM 3D printing

The Centauri Carbon sets a new benchmark in the low-cost desktop FDM 3D printer market. It combines affordability with impressive user-friendliness, making it an ideal entry point into 3D printing. Features like automated bed leveling, Z-offset adjustment, resonance frequency detection, and nozzle cleaning ensure a smooth, hassle-free workflow.

High-speed 3D printing is a popular trend among consumer 3D printers, with many sacrificing print quality for impressive top-speed stats. Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon goes beyond this trade-off. It’s Ludicrous mode combines impressive 3D printing accuracy, precision, and surface quality with slashed printing times. The 90.45 Ludicrous 3DPI score is impressive among any FDM system. Its 95.65 score in Balanced mode ranks among the highest 3DPI test results recorded.

Our testing revealed exceptional accuracy and precision. For repeatability, the desktop 3D printer achieved an impressive average difference of 0.025 mm across all measurements, with a mean standard deviation of 0.012 mm. Both results fall well below our benchmarks of 0.1 mm and 0.05 mm, respectively.

Elegoo’s enclosed build chamber marks a significant step forward in material compatibility. It demonstrated an ability to maintain a stable, heated environment, which minimized defects when printing with high-performance filaments like PC-CF and ASA-CF.

Our engineering team identified a few minor areas for improvement. The lack of job queuing functionality in the slicer is frustrating when trying to execute several 3D print jobs back to back. Elegoo’s FDM slicer also lacks a skip part feature, meaning that a failed part impacts the entire print job. This can cause catastrophic 3D print failures and waste material.

Overall, we were very impressed by the Elegoo Centauri Carbon’s versatility and quality. Despite its low price and entry-level focus, the system delivers outstanding results. Impressive high-speed capabilities put the 3D printer on par with more expensive machines, making it a compelling choice for hobbyists and engineers seeking high-performance 3D printing on a budget.

Technical specifications of the Elegoo Centauri Carbon

3D Printing Technology FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) 3D Print Volume 256 mm x 256 mm x 256 mm 3D Printer Dimensions 398 mm x 404 mm x 490 mm 3D Printer Weight 17.5 kg (35.274 lbs) 3D Printing Precision ±0.1 mm Nozzle Diameter 0.4 mm Filament Diameter 1.75mm Maximum Extruder Temperature 320°C Heated Build Plate Temperature Up to 110°C Maximum 3D Printing Speed 500 mm/s Maximum Acceleration 20,000 mm/s² Maximum Hotend Flow 32 mm/s² Extruder Quantity One Extruder Type Direct Drive Layer Thickness 0.1-0.4 mm (recommended 0.2 mm) Slicer Compatability Elegoo Slicer (recommended), Orca, Cura Connectivity USB & Wi-Fi Input Voltage 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz Material Compatability ABS, ASA, PLA, PLA-CF, PETG, TPU, PLA-CF, PETG-CF, ABS-CF, ASA-CF, PET-CF, PA-CF, PET, PC, PC-CF, and PA

