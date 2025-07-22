REVIEW: Can One Machine Do It All? Snapmaker Artisan Premium 3D Printer, CNC & Laser

In this article, we review the Artisan, a dual-nozzle FFF 3D printer that features modular CNC machining and laser engraving/cutting capabilities.

Made by Shenzhen-based Snapmaker, the 3-in-1 manufacturing unit combines a sizeable workspace with a powerful 40W laser and 200W CNC module capable of cutting a broad range of woods, metals, and plastics.

Released in 2023, the Artisan’s modular design lets users quickly swap between the extruder, CNC, and laser modules. The system also supports over ten additional accessories, including a 4-axis rotary module, a 1064 nm infrared laser, and an air purifier.

The Artisan is available in two versions: the standard model ($2,599) and the Premium edition ($2,999). This review covers the Artisan 3-in-1 Premium, distinguished by its 40 W laser module, which is four times more powerful than the standard Artisan’s 10 W module.



The Artisan Premium combines dual-nozzle extrusion, all-in-one functionality, and a competitive price to deliver a versatile, cost-effective solution for engineers, prosumers, workshops, and makerspaces. Snapmaker’s Artisan 3-in-1 3D printer can be ordered directly from the official Snapmaker website.

Snapmaker Artisan Premium. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Large-scale, dual extrusion 3D printing

Despite its 3-in-1 functionality, the Snapmaker Artisan holds its own as a dedicated 3D printer. Its generous 64-litre build volume (400 mm x 400 mm x 400 mm) far exceeds the industry norm of around 10 litres for desktop FFF systems. This expanded capacity makes it particularly apt for producing full-scale prototypes and functional end-use parts.

Snapmaker’s Artisan features a dual-extrusion printhead for simultaneous 3D printing with two different filaments. This capability supports multi-material and multi-color projects while minimizing plastic waste and cutting material costs.

It also allows the use of soluble support materials, like PVA or HIPS, alongside the main filament. As a result, users can create complex geometries and avoid the post-processing challenges common with single-nozzle 3D printers. Both hotends are equipped with dedicated fans to prevent filament clogging, complemented by additional fans that cool the printed material, enhancing print quality and reliability.

When equipped with standard 0.4 mm brass nozzles, the Artisan supports extrusion temperatures up to 300°C. Optional nozzle sizes of 0.2 mm, 0.6 mm, and 0.8 mm are also available, with hardened steel variants recommended for abrasive filaments.



Meanwhile, the PEI-coated heatbed features a dual-zone heating system. The central area, measuring 260 x 260 mm, can reach up to 110°C, while the surrounding outer zone tops out at 80°C. This design allows users to heat only the necessary portion of the bed, conserving energy when printing smaller objects. 3D printing Material compatibility is diverse, spanning PLA, ABS, ASA, PETG, TPU (≥ 90 Shore A), breakaway PLA, PVA, HIPS, nylon, and fibre-reinforced nylons.

The 3D printer’s dual extrusion module features a sophisticated combination of a stepper motor, 7.5:1 planetary gear, and dual drive gears for each hotend. This ensures smooth and precise extrusion with a maximum flow rate of 20 mm³/s. However, the Artisan’s recommended 3D printing speed is just 100 mm/s, slower than most desktop FFF systems on the market.

The Snapmaker Artisan 3D printer dual extruder printhead. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Our engineering team was thoroughly impressed by the quality of the Artisan’s hardware. It incorporates industrial-grade linear rails and a sleek aluminium alloy machine chassis, providing impressive rigidity during production.

A seven-inch full-colour touchscreen serves as the machine’s central command hub. The interface is both responsive and intuitive, adapting automatically to the selected mode of 3D printing, laser engraving, or CNC machining. To further simplify the 3D printing process, the Artisan employs a proximity sensor for automatic bed levelling and an optoelectronic switch for Z-height calibration. This streamlines the setup process and improves 3D print accuracy.

Snapmaker Artisan 3D print bed and touchscreen user interface. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Modular laser engraving and CNC machining

The Artisan is no one-trick pony. Users can manually swap toolheads to alternate between 3D printing, laser cutting, and CNC machining. Snapmaker’s quick-release mechanism ensures the transition is quick, easy, and tool-free.

For laser-related tasks, the Artisan Premium’s 40W Laser Module boasts more than enough power for various materials, including lime wood, pine wood, plywood, beech, walnut, bamboo, and MDF. It can also be used to cut and engrave leather, fabric, canvas, corrugated paper, cardboard, plastic, dark acrylic, and stainless steel. Snapmaker offers over 1000 preset laser vector templates to help users get started.

The 40W, 450–460 nm semiconductor laser can cut through 15mm basswood plywood and 20mm pinewood at speeds of 2-3mm per second. This is three times deeper than the base model’s 10W laser, which manages 5mm of basswood. Snapmaker’s Artisan Premium also integrates an Air Assist system that cools the laser’s focal point, reducing charring and enhancing cutting precision.

Snapmaker Artisan Premium 40W laser module. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

The third pillar of Snapmaker’s 3-in-1 system, the 200W CNC module, proves equally capable. It handles high-precision machining across a wide range of materials, from hardwoods and composites to jade, acrylic, and PCBs. It is also compatible with metals such as aluminium (1000–6000 series), brass, and red copper.

The Artisan Premium’s CNC module delivers three times the power and a 50% higher spindle speed, reaching up to 18,000 RPM, compared with the standard 50W unit. The result is a 20-fold boost in machining efficiency for materials such as beech wood. Fitted with an ER11 collet, it supports more than 100 CNC bits with shank diameters from 1mm to 7mm, offering ample versatility for diverse tasks. What’s more, the high-rigidity linear modules and upgraded one-piece die-cast base plate ensure a stable CNC experience, even during high-speed operations.

Snapmaker Artisan Premium CNC toolhead module. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Both the Premium and standard Artisan models include a laser-proof, dust-proof enclosure, enhancing safety and usability across all three functions. It reduces laser hazards from Class 4 to Class 1 and automatically pauses laser or CNC operations when the door opens. The enclosure also blocks harmful laser light and contains emissions generated during milling and laser work. These gases and particles can be readily extracted via an exhaust system or filter unit connected to the ventilation port.

During 3D printing, the enclosure helps maintain a stable internal temperature, improving bed adhesion and ensuring balanced filament cooling. This proves especially useful when working with warp-prone materials such as ABS or polycarbonate (PC).

Snapmaker Artisan enclosure. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

How good is Snapmaker Luban software?



Luban, Snapmaker’s proprietary slicing software, is designed to integrate seamlessly with the company’s product ecosystem. Luban stands out with its intuitive, user-friendly interface that brings all functions together in one seamless environment.



Built-in tutorials and prompts make it easy for beginners to successfully complete 3D printing, laser cutting, engraving, and CNC machining. The home screen also features a library of ready-to-use models, perfect for those looking to get started quickly.



The interface is well-organized and easy to navigate, with clearly separated sections for tools and settings. The top toolbar provides access to model libraries and printer settings, while the right panel lets users adjust material profiles, extruder settings, and print parameters.



However, the software lacks advanced features. For example, it doesn’t allow users to assign different toolpaths, such as engraving or cutting, to specific parts of a DXF or SVG file. As a result, users must separate these elements in external design software before importing them. Luban also doesn’t include a built-in measurement tool, making it difficult to check dimensions like slot widths directly within the program.



Overall, we were impressed by Snapmaker’s Luban software. Its user-friendly design helps users of all experience levels quickly achieve great results.

Snapmaker Luban slicer software interface. Images by 3D Printing Industry.

Benchmarking the Snapmaker Artisan 3D printer

Our engineering team put the Snapmaker Artisan premium through its paces to see how it stacks up as a standalone 3D printer.

To begin, we 3D printed three sample models from the Snapmaker library. Each part featured multiple segments, allowing us to assess the Artisan’s dula extruder, multi-material 3D printing capabilities.

In Luban, assigning colours to individual model bodies is remarkably intuitive, making multi-color 3D printing a breeze. The Artisan Premium 3D printed all three models in one shot, taking approximately 16 hours. This is relatively slow compared to most modern desktop FFF 3D printers. However, the print quality was excellent, with clean surfaces, uniform layer lines, and no visible under-extrusion or gaps.

Artisan Premium 3D printed multi-material sample parts. Image and photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Next, our team tested for repeatability, which is essential for users wanting to 3D print batches of identical parts. We 3D printed square, hexagon, and tube models 12 times each. These were then measured and compared against the original dimensions. Most good-quality 3D printers are expected to achieve an average deviation below 0.1 mm and a standard deviation under 0.05 mm.

3D printed repeatability test parts. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

The average deviation for the square model was 0.134 mm, which exceeded our benchmark of 0.1 mm. This is disappointing, indicating a relatively low level of accuracy. This was primarily due to poor results for the inner hole diameter and Z-height. Despite this, the standard deviation came to 0.021 mm, well within the 0.05 mm target, suggesting excellent precision and consistency.

The difference between measurement and reference for the square models. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

Similarly, the hexagon tests revealed below-average dimensional accuracy, with an average deviation of 0.132 mm, but strong precision, evidenced by a low standard deviation of 0.018 mm. In contrast, the tube models delivered much better results, with an impressive average deviation of 0.064 mm, well below the 0.1 mm target, and a standard deviation of just 0.011 mm, confirming high 3D printing precision.

The difference between measurement and reference for the hexagon (first image) and tube models (second image). Images by 3D Printing Industry.

Most FFF 3D printers have difficulty printing perfect circles because of uneven belt tension and G-code limitations. To test whether the Snapmaker Artisan can 3D print a perfect circle, we conducted a circular trajectory test. We 3D printed several models with circular sections measuring 100 mm, 65 mm, and 20 mm in diameter. These were measured and compared to the target dimensions. An average deviation below 0.1 mm for both the X and Y axes is considered a good result.

3D printed circular trajectory test. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

These test results show exceptional performance, delivering both precise and highly accurate outcomes. The average difference across all tests was only 0.014 mm, well below the 0.1 mm tolerance limit. A standard deviation of 0.013 mm demonstrates excellent repeatability, comfortably within the 0.05 mm tolerance. This confirms that the slicer effectively preserved the STL mesh’s integrity, keeping the circular profiles dimensionally stable and highly accurate.

Snapmaker Artisan circular trajectory results. Images by 3D Printing Industry.

The Snapmaker Artisan 3D printer features a generous 400 x 400 x 400 mm build volume, surpassing many desktop FFF 3D printers. Can users take full advantage of this advertised space? To find out, we 3D printed a tower with a target Z-axis height of 400 mm. The final part measured 399.95 mm, nearly identical to the intended size, confirming that the Artisan can fully achieve its advertised build height. The print quality was excellent, with consistent layers and minimal ringing, a common defect in tall prints caused by vibrations.

3D printed tower test. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

We next 3D printed a perimeter test to assess whether users can utilize the full 400 x 400 mm advertised build plate. Our team noticed a greyed-out exclusion zone within the build area, accompanied by a warning that the model exceeds the workspace boundaries. After adjusting the model, we found that in dual-extrusion mode, the effective print area is about 400 x 370 mm. Only the right nozzle can fully access the 400 x 400 mm build space.

3D printed perimeter test in the Luban slicer. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

Snapmaker Luban explains this in its help manual, recommending users assign all tasks to the right nozzle to eliminate the exclusion zone. Once we did this, the slicer accepted the full-size model, confirming the Artisan can use its entire build volume when printing with the right nozzle only.

Snapmaker Artisan 3D printed perimeter test. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

How well does the Artisan handle small, detailed parts? We 3D printed eight functional nut and bolt models with thread sizes ranging from M10 to M3. Impressively, the Snapmaker Artisan completed the entire thread test without any functional issues, accurately printing every thread.

The thread palette was printed in PLA, while the corresponding nuts were produced in PETG. Despite the difference in materials, there was no significant impact on dimensional accuracy or fit. This demonstrates the Artisan’s excellent precision and material compatibility.

3D printed Small and precise parts test. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Next, we produced our in-house 3DPI test in PLA, which we 3D printed in PLA at 100 mm/s. The Artisan achieved an impressive score of 83/100. This represents a significant improvement over the Artisan’s predecessor, the Snapmaker 2.0, which scored 63/100.

The Artisan scored flawlessly in the accuracy, repeatability, ringing, and flow categories, meeting all dimensional targets with minimal deviation. Notably, the X and Y axis results were nearly identical, confirming the machine’s robust mechanical stability.

Snapmaker Artisan 3D printed 3DPI test. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

However, while the Artisan produced clean overhangs up to 50°, noticeable defects like layer drooping appeared at 60°. This is somewhat disappointing, as most well-tuned FFF 3D printers can typically handle overhangs up to 55° without issues.

The spike section of the 3DPI test showed significant stringing and oozing, especially from the base to the tip of the spikes, along with visible residue on the seam lines. This indicates that the default retraction settings are not well-optimized, likely due to high nozzle pressure and inadequate filament pullback.

Snapmaker Artisan 3DPI test results. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

Real-world, 3D printing applications



Our team also assessed the Artisan’s performance in real-world 3D printing applications.



We started with a motorcycle clutch basket locking tool, a specialized device used by mechanics to secure the crankshaft and prevent rotation when loosening or tightening the clutch nut. The Artisan’s dual-extrusion printhead allows our engineers to combine cost-effective PETG filament for the body of the part and high-strength polycarbonate (PC) for the load-bearing sections.



The multi-material part exhibited an excellent surface finish, with smooth material transitions and no visible defects at the interface. Inspection revealed no signs of delamination, indicating strong thermal compatibility and effective interlocking between materials. The clutch holder tool exhibited the required stiffness and mechanical integrity, making it a fully functional part.

3D printed motorcycle clutch basket locking too. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

We also 3D printed a trolley bracket prototype. The part, which would usually be made from aluminum, was 3D printed with both standard PLA and Breakaway Support PLA for support structures.

The part showed noticeable stringing and oozing artifacts on the surface of the main part, caused by the support material. Molten support material intermittently oozed during printing, depositing fine strings, some of which became embedded between layers of the main body. This resulted in a less-than-ideal surface finish for a clean prototype.

Despite the surface issues, the Artisan completed the print without interruption. The breakaway supports detach easily by hand, leaving smooth, well-defined interface surfaces. Overhang undersides showed consistent layering with minimal scarring or tearing after support removal.

3D printed trolley bracket prototype. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Lastly, we 3D printed a multi-material gear using ABS and PC filament for the main body, and nylon for the gear teeth. The part yielded mixed results. While the fusion of nylon and ABS/PC was successful, overall print quality was lacking.

The nylon component’s top surface showed visible gaps, likely due to a partial clog that restricted flow, resulting in only 50% top-layer completion. Support structures in ABS/PC also proved problematic, failing to separate cleanly and causing minor layer tearing at internal contact points. Though usable for early prototyping, the part fell short of final-use standards.

3D printed multi-material gear. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Testing Artisan’s laser engraving and CNC machine capabilities

Beyond 3D printing, we evaluated the Artisan Premium’s 40W laser with a series of tests. First, we ran Snapmaker’s pre-loaded test file in Luban, which combines engraving and cutting to produce a protractor and ruler. Using plywood as the material, we created two sets, one with air assist enabled and one without, to compare performance.

The results were night and day. Air assist produced significantly better results, with impressive cutting and engraving quality. Burn marks were prominent along the edges of the non-assisted model, whereas the air-assisted version produced clean, sharp cuts with no visible scorching.

Laser engraving test file. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Next, we conducted the laser engraving material test included in the Luben software. This assesses a range of different laser power intensities and speeds. We used the 5.2 mm-thick basswood slab supplied with the Snapmaker Artisan, intending to identify the optimal speed and power settings for both laser engraving and cutting on natural wood. In the initial tests, the default engraving speed of 720 mm/min proved too slow for this particular thickness and material type.

After some troubleshooting, we found that a minimum speed of 1300 mm/min is needed to prevent overheating. For engraving, the best results were achieved at 6000 mm/min with a power output of 10%. Whereas, laser cutting performs best at 1300 mm/min at 90% power.

Material testing laser power file. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Our engineering team then used the laser cutter to create a four-piece phone stand using 3.4 mm-thick plywood. The Artisan Premium completed the cutting process efficiently, demonstrating both speed and accuracy. Its powerful laser cleanly cut through the plywood without leaving significant burn marks or charring.

However, the ease of assembly stood out the most. The structure held together firmly, confirming that the Artisan maintained consistent cutting tolerances throughout the job. Therefore, Snapmaker’s 3-in-1 offering is well-suited for jobs requiring tight-fitting joints, such as jigs, stands, or interlocking wood designs.

Laser-cut wooden phone stand. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

For engraving tests, we used the Artisan to apply designs to various flat surfaces, including a 3D printed PLA part and an aluminum tray. Both tests succeeded: the PLA part displayed a crisp custom logo, while the aluminum engraving, though slightly uneven, remained legible and featured a scannable QR code.

Artisan Premium laser engraving tests. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

We then turned to CNC machining, starting with wood. Using the Snapmaker-supplied HDF sheet and the included test file, the Artisan delivered impressive results. All cuts were clean and precise, with minimal edge fraying or chipping, strong signs that the feed rates and spindle speed were well-matched to the material.

HDF CNC test. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

After this, we moved to MDF, CNC cutting a 12 mm deep pattern into a medium-density fiberboard sheet. During setup, we encountered persistent simulation errors when importing STL files into Luban’s CNC module. Despite attempts to resolve the issue via Snapmaker support and workarounds, the glitches persisted.

We proceeded by selecting the cleanest simulation and milled a complex 12 mm-deep pattern into MDF using a V-bit. Although we reduced the depth and increased the step-over to shorten the job from 90 to 20 hours, the result remained precise and visually detailed. While the Artisan performed well, Luban’s poor simulation fidelity can cause issues for complex CNC tasks.

CNC MDF test simulation defects and milled MDF. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.



We concluded our CNC testing by evaluating the Artisan’s performance on metal. The test featured a precision circular engraving around the edge of a pre-cut aluminum flange. This was a clear success. The machine followed the toolpath with high accuracy, producing a clean, uniform groove suitable for seating a rubber seal. The 45-minute job ran smoothly without any irregularities, demonstrating the Artisan’s capability for precise metal engraving and confirming its suitability for light-duty mechanical applications.

CNC-engraved aluminum part. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Snapmaker Artisan Premium: A workshop-ready fabrication tool

Ultimately, Snapmaker Artisan Premium 3-in-1 is a great addition to any workshop environment. It offers an accessible, high-quality, and cost-effective solution for those requiring 3D printing, laser engraving and cutting, and CNC machining.

Throughout our testing, the Artisan delivered solid performance across all modalities. Its 3D printer delivers commendable dimensional accuracy and structural consistency, positioning it as a dependable tool for prototyping and precision-driven tasks. The dual-extrusion toolhead unlocks easy multi-material 3D printing, with impressive interlayer adhesion and seamless transitions.

However, the 3D printer’s thermal regulation and retraction settings require further optimization, especially when handling complex geometries and unsupported features. Although it performed well in circular trajectory tests, its repeatability was inconsistent. Additional shortcomings were observed in bridging and retraction quality, and the relatively slow print speed may frustrate users seeking fast turnaround for rapid prototyping.

When paired with the optional air assist system, the laser module achieved high levels of precision with clean edges and minimal surface charring. The CNC module also performed admirably, cutting wood composites and even aluminium with a good surface finish and dimensional accuracy.

Snapmaker’s Luban software was intuitive and easy to use, making it ideal for users wanting to break into laser cutting, engraving, and CNC machining. However, those with more experience in these areas may find the lack of advanced tools frustrating.

Despite some room for improvement, the Snapmaker Artisan Premium is a well-designed fabrication tool that bridges the gap between consumer desktop 3D printing and professional manufacturing.

Technical specifications of the Snapmaker Artisan 3-in-1 Premium

3D Printer Machine dimensions 580 mm x 620 mm x 634 mm Dimensions with enclosure 665 mm x 943 mm x 705 mm 3D printer build volume 400 mm x 400 mm x 400 mm 3D printer weight 1 kg Hotend max temperature 300°C Bed max temperature 110°C Extruders Dual extrusion Nozzle ⌀0.4 mm, Brass Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Cable, USB Flash Drive Software compatibility Snapmaker Luban and third-party Laser Engraving and Cutting Laser output 40W Laser electric power 125W Laser type 450-460nm semiconductor Safety class Class 4 without enclosureClass 1 with enclosure CNC Module CNC work area 400 mm x 400 mm x 400 mm CNC power 200W Maximum spindle speed 18,000 RPM Compatible materials Hardwood, Softwood, CF, Acrylic, Aluminium, Brass, Red Copper Shank diameter 0.5–6.35 mm

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows The Snapmaker Artisan. Image via Snapmaker.