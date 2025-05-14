Reusch and Carbon Unveil the Attrakt Fusion Carbon 3D: A Goalkeeper Glove with 3D Printed Punch Zone

Sporting goods manufacturer Reusch has introduced the Attrakt Fusion Carbon 3D, which it labels as the first goalkeeper glove to feature a 3D printed punch zone. Developed in collaboration with U.S.-based 3D printing company Carbon, this limited-edition glove combines advanced materials with additive manufacturing to deliver high-performance benefits tailored for modern goalkeepers.

“The heart of the glove is clearly the 3D printed punching zone,” said Christian Hilber, Product Manager at Reusch Goalkeeping. “The high-tech mesh structure not only looks futuristic, but is also highly elastic, tear-resistant, and energy-absorbing. The clear advantage over conventional rubber or latex lies in the three-dimensional grid structure, which offers unparalleled rebound and energy return, while being very light and extremely flexible.”

Attrakt Fusion Carbon 3D. Photo via Reusch.

Attrakt Fusion Carbon 3D: Performance Engineering

The standout feature of the Attrakt Fusion Carbon 3D is its 3D printed punch zone, created using Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology. This process uses light and specialized resins to cure the material, resulting in smooth, durable parts with intricate detail and no visible layers. This technology enables fast production without compromising quality, making it ideal for efficient product development.

Jiaqi Ren, Application Development Engineer at Carbon, provided insights into the development of the Attrakt Fusion Carbon, highlighting that one of the biggest challenges was transitioning the punch zone from an injection-molded part to a 3D printed component. “Within a limited thickness, we used Carbon Design Engine to provide multiple lattice (structural grid) combinations to fine-tune performance. This punch zone component needs to endure continuous flexing throughout the game, so we conducted extensive tests on bonding strength to ensure it meets professional standards.”

Attrakt Fusion Carbon 3D. Photo via Reusch.

Alongside the 3D printed backhand element, the glove integrates Reusch’s signature technologies designed to enhance grip, fit, and flexibility. Fusion Grip Latex ensures reliable traction in all weather conditions, while the Evolution Negative Cut provides a second-skin fit for better ball control. The AdaptiveFlex Closure System offers a balance between wrist stability and freedom of movement, enhancing the overall fit.

“For decades, the backhand panel has been made using drop-molded latex,” Ren added. “By introducing a 3D printed lattice structure, we’ve reimagined the glove’s design without compromising performance. It improves energy damping to protect the back of the hand—and this is just the beginning of what 3D printing can unlock for goalkeeper gloves.”

Enhancing Sports Equipment with 3D Printed Technology

In 2021, sports goods manufacturer CCM partnered with Montreal-based software firm Shapeshift 3D and 3D printer manufacturer Carbon to produce a custom-fitted 3D printed hockey helmet liner. Called the Super Tacks X, the helmet uses Carbon’s proprietary DLS resin process to print the lining. Made commercially available in 2022, CCM offers a customized 3D scanning service, with their 3D printed NEST Tech liner being perfectly optimized for the customers head.

In 2024, metal 3D printing from global engineering firm Renishaw helped Team GB win eight track cycling medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The company collaborated with British Cycling to 3D print over 1,000 parts for 32 Olympic track bikes using its RenAM 500Q, four-laser metal 3D printer. These parts included an aerodynamic crank, dropouts, seat stay bridge and seat post. The latter was reportedly the first 3D printed component of its kind, featuring a novel design for superior aerodynamics.

