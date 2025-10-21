Researchers review photonic systems enabling next-generation 3D printed optics

A team of researchers from Bangladesh and China has published a comprehensive review on how light-based additive manufacturing technologies are reshaping photonics. The paper, titled “Photonic systems in 3D printing,” was authored by Khan Rajib Hossain, Tao Wu, Md Abu Shyeed, and Md. Rahamatolla, and appeared in ChemPhysMater in 2025. It surveys the latest advances in stereolithography (SLA), digital light processing (DLP), and two-photon polymerization (TPP) for the fabrication of optical and photonic components, from micro-lenses to terahertz metamaterials.

Two-photon polymerization direct laser writing is seen schematically. Image via Hossain et al., ChemPhysMater.

Bridging photonics and additive manufacturing

According to the authors, 3D printing’s design freedom and sub-micron resolution capabilities are transforming how photonic devices are produced. Unlike traditional lithography, which is limited to planar geometries, light-assisted printing methods enable fully three-dimensional architectures with controllable refractive indices and optical properties.

The study highlights the critical role of visible-light curing as a safer alternative to UV, enabling the use of biocompatible hydrogels and living cells. Key to this are advanced photocurable materials and photoinitiators, including TPO, BAPO, and LAP, which achieve precise polymerization and high transparency for optical applications. The authors also detail the use of light-absorbing dyes and functional nanoparticles to create materials with tailored optical responses.

The review outlines how SLA and DLP systems can efficiently produce micro-optics and waveguides, while femtosecond laser–driven TPP achieves nanoscale accuracy for photonic crystals and integrated optical circuits. Emerging hybrid techniques combining scanning and projection printing are also discussed as a path toward scalable micro-optical manufacturing.

From optical sensors to adaptive photonics

Applications of 3D printed photonic systems span structural color materials, biomedical sensors, and tunable optical devices. Examples include 2PP-printed photonic crystals exhibiting iridescent colors, light-responsive liquid crystal elastomer (LCE) actuators for dynamic, reconfigurable “4D” optical systems, and terahertz metamaterials produced via direct ink writing.

In biomedical contexts, transparent photopolymers and microchannel architectures are enabling lab-on-chip optical diagnostics and cell-monitoring systems. The review also highlights promising frontiers, including 3D printed photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for ultra-fast data processing and the development of “SMILES” materials for brilliant, non-bleaching fluorescent dyes.

Bio-inspired structural color. A butterfly’s wing (left) provides the blueprint for 3D-printed photonic crystals (right) that create vibrant color without any pigment or dye. Image via Hossain et al., ChemPhysMater.

Future directions and hurdles

The researchers identify several key challenges for the field: balancing mechanical robustness with optical clarity, improving printing throughput, and expanding the library of multifunctional and biocompatible photopolymers. They point to multi-material printing, the development of novel nanocomposites, AI-driven process optimization, and integration with flexible optoelectronics as the next steps toward commercial photonic manufacturing. A significant future direction involves scaling laboratory nanofabrication techniques for the industrial production of photonic chips.

As the authors conclude, photonic 3D printing marks a transition from microfabrication to “true 3D optical design,” offering new pathways for compact, customizable, and mass-producible photonic systems. This synergy is poised to unlock a new generation of devices in healthcare, communications, and computing, moving from passive prototypes to active, intelligent photonic devices.

A showcase of functional photonics. This collage highlights 3D printing’s versatility, from shape-changing “4D” materials and micro-optics on fiber tips to quantum dot LEDs printed on a contact lens. Image via Hossain et al., ChemPhysMater.

3D printing’s role in optics has gained momentum as researchers develop ever smaller and more functional photonic components. Earlier this year, studies on two-photon polymerization 3D printing introduced standardized testing protocols to help scale the technique from laboratory use to industrial production. Meanwhile, researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) demonstrated a self-powered “photonic skin” for underwater communication, showcasing the versatility of light-based manufacturing across sensing and environmental applications. Together, these efforts underscore how additive manufacturing is converging with photonics to enable the next generation of adaptive, functional materials.

Feature image shows illustration of the most commonly utilized 3D printing techniques. Image via Hossain et al., ChemPhysMater (2025).