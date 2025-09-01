Researchers review advances in 3D printing for aqueous zinc-ion batteries

Researchers from Shenzhen Technology University have published a review highlighting how 3D printing could accelerate the development of aqueous zinc-ion batteries (AZIBs), a promising alternative to lithium-ion systems. The paper, Recent Progress on the Research of 3D Printing in Aqueous Zinc-Ion Batteries, was published in Polymers on August 4, 2025.

Join AM leaders and vertical experts at Additive Manufacturing Advantage. Free registration is now open for AMA: Energy and AMA: Automotive & Mobility.



Schematic illustration of electrode–electrolyte challenges in AZIBs. Image via Polymers.

Safe and sustainable energy storage

With rising demand for renewable energy integration, researchers are seeking safer and more sustainable alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. AZIBs offer advantages including low cost, abundant raw materials, and non-flammable aqueous electrolytes. However, traditional manufacturing techniques limit performance due to challenges such as zinc dendrite growth, inefficient ion transport, and unstable electrode–electrolyte interfaces.

According to the authors, 3D printing provides new design freedom for tackling these bottlenecks. Additive manufacturing enables customized electrode architectures, controlled ion pathways, and integrated cell packaging, making it a potential game-changer for next-generation battery production.

Printing techniques under review

The study examines the role of three key additive manufacturing methods in zinc-ion battery research. Direct Ink Writing (DIW) enables the precise fabrication of thick, porous electrodes and solid electrolyte structures.By supporting high-viscosity inks, it allows the tailoring of ion channels, although it still faces challenges with ink formulation and relatively slow printing speeds.

Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), by contrast, offers a cost-effective and widely accessible route for producing battery casings and current collector molds. However, this approach is limited by low electrode density and restricted material compatibility.

Stereolithography (SLA) provides sub-micron accuracy and is particularly suited for microfluidic electrolytes and thin solid electrolyte layers, but it remains constrained by the need for photocurable resins and often requires complex post-processing.

Each of these technologies offers unique advantages for different battery components, yet all must overcome limitations in scalability and long-term stability.

Comparison of DIW, FFF, and SLA 3D printing techniques. Image via Polymers.

Applications in AZIB design

The review highlights several recent examples of how 3D printing has been applied to key components of aqueous zinc-ion batteries. For cathodes, 3D-printed MnO₂ and FeVO/rHGO structures with porous or honeycomb geometries improved cycling stability and ion transport, achieving areal capacities above 7 mAh/cm².

On the anode side, researchers used stereolithography and direct ink writing to produce three-dimensional zinc and graphene frameworks, which suppressed dendrite growth and extended battery lifespans to more than 1,800 hours.

Graphene and porous zinc anode structures produced with 3D printing. Image via Polymers

Electrolytes and separators have also benefited from additive manufacturing: hydrogel-based electrolytes printed via DIW and DLP provided high ionic conductivity and mechanical flexibility, making them suitable for wearable devices, while MXene-modified separators further stabilized zinc deposition.

Finally, full-cell packaging was demonstrated through directly printed micro-batteries and hybrid capacitors, which showed improved structural integration, enhanced cycling life, and compatibility with flexible electronics.

3D-printed hydrogel electrolytes and MXene-coated separators for AZIBs. Image via Polymers.

Barriers to scaling 3D printed zinc-ion batterie

Despite encouraging results, scaling 3D-printed AZIBs to industrial production remains a hurdle. Material printability, inter-material compatibility, and process efficiency must be addressed, alongside robust quality control systems.

The authors suggest that future progress will rely on multi-material printing, AI-driven process optimization, and in situ monitoring of structural evolution. They conclude that by combining material innovation with structural optimization, 3D printing could enable AZIBs to play a vital role in safe, sustainable energy storage

Extending additive manufacturing beyond lithium-ion

This review arrives amid a growing wave of innovation where additive manufacturing is fundamentally transforming battery component design across chemistries. For example, recent research on how 3D printing enhances lithium-ion systems: one article explores how techniques like DIW, SLA, FDM, and binder jetting produce custom electrode microstructures with superior porosity and cycle life.

Another highlights breakthrough shape‑conformal batteries that are printed directly onto curved or flexible surfaces using aerosol jet printing, applications that integrate batteries seamlessly into compact devices. Earlier, researchers at Caltech demonstrated the potential of DLP-based 3D printing to form complex electrode geometries for Li‑ion batteries, showcasing how additive methods can drive both precision and performance.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.



Featured image shows schematic illustration of challenges at the electrode–electrolyte interface in AZIBs and strategies. Image via Polymers.