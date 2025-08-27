Researchers review 3D printed lattice structures for thermoelectric devices

Spyridon N. Katsantonis of the National Technical University of Athens and Christos Tsamis of NCSR “Demokritos” have published a review in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A on the use of 3D printed lattice structures in thermoelectric devices. Published on July 25, 2025, the paper highlights how additive manufacturing (AM) can unlock new designs for thermoelectric generators (TEGs), which convert waste heat into usable electricity.

Illustrations of some lattice structures. Image via Journal of Materials Chemistry A review.

3D printing for energy harvesting

Thermoelectric generators traditionally rely on bulk materials such as bismuth telluride (Bi₂Te₃), valued for efficiency but limited by cost, brittleness, and toxicity. Additive manufacturing offers design freedom and reduced material waste, allowing lightweight lattice structures with tailored properties. These architectures can decouple the traditionally linked thermoelectric properties, primarily by reducing thermal conductivity without proportionately harming electrical conductivity, thus enhancing the overall efficiency (zT).

The authors review AM methods applied to lattice structures, including extrusion-based direct ink writing (DIW), vat photopolymerization, and powder bed fusion. Each approach enables different resolutions and material compatibility, expanding the scope for functional device design.

Thermoelectric materials and lattice architectures

The review catalogs both n-type and p-type thermoelectric materials, from established high-performance inorganics like Bi₂Te₃ to more processable but less efficient organics and composites, noting that most 3D-printing studies still rely on inorganic compounds. Future research is expected to prioritize sustainable and less toxic options.

Lattice designs such as square grids, honeycombs, gyroids, and face-centered cubic structures are examined in detail. Studies show that these architectures reduce thermal conductivity compared to monolithic legs, leading to higher figures of merit (zT) and in some cases significant power density improvements. Core–shell lattice structures are also noted for their ability to independently tune thermal and electrical properties.





Schematic illustration of the core–shell configuration. Image via Journal of Materials Chemistry A review.

Challenges and opportunities

Despite these advantages, mechanical strength remains a limitation. The review cites challenges such as brittle fracture under compressive strain but also highlights promising results, including core–shell lattices that retained electrical performance even after 75% deformation. Some honeycomb designs also demonstrated good specific stiffness, suggesting potential for balancing efficiency with durability.





Scheme for 3D printing process of the Cu2Se-based honeycomb cellular architecture by using all-inorganic Cu2−xSe ink. Image via Journal of Materials Chemistry A review.

The authors conclude that future work must focus on optimizing lattice geometries, developing composite materials, and improving post-processing techniques to ensure long-term service stability. Advances in high-resolution AM processes, such as two-photon polymerization, may enable further breakthroughs in functional architectures.

Lattices as a cross-industry enabler

Recent advances show how lattice architectures are reshaping multiple fields. RMIT researchers developed an ultra-stiff, energy-absorbing lattice for construction and safety applications. In manufacturing, lattice structures are driving new design approaches, ranging from metamaterials stronger than aerospace alloys to experimental NASA JPL concepts that could support future Mars missions. The new review extends this trajectory into energy harvesting, showing how lattice architectures can also enhance thermoelectric device performance.

