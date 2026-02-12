Researchers reduce 4D printing anisotropy in high entropy shape memory alloy using TiN nanoparticles

Researchers at Shenzhen University and partner institutions showed a way to reduce functional anisotropy in a 4D-printed high-entropy shape memory alloy (HESMA) by adding TiN nanoparticles during laser powder bed fusion (LPBF). Reported in Additive Manufacturing Letters, the study shows that nanoparticle-driven grain refinement lowers both mechanical and shape-memory anisotropy, and that a short heat treatment after printing restores recovery performance.

The team investigated an Fe50Mn20Co10Cr10Si10 (at.%) alloy produced by LPBF and compared samples with and without 1.0 wt.% TiN nanoparticles. LPBF typically produces strong columnar grains aligned with the build direction. However, the addition of TiN triggered a columnar-to-equiaxed transition (CET), resulting in a more isotropic microstructure.

Columnar grains in LPBF-produced HESMA transition to equiaxed grains after TiN nanoparticle addition, reducing microstructural anisotropy. Image via Qiu et al.

Reducing anisotropy in 4D printed alloys

Metal additive manufacturing often produces anisotropic properties because steep thermal gradients and directional solidification create direction-dependent microstructures. In shape memory alloys, this anisotropy changes martensitic transformation behavior, causing differences in recovery strain and yield strength between directions.

In the as-built HESMA matrix without TiN, yield strength differed significantly between build orientations, with the horizontal sample reaching 582.5 MPa and the vertical sample 417.4 MPa. Shape memory performance also varied, with maximum recovery strain reaching 6.3% in the vertical direction compared to 4.0% horizontally.

After adding TiN nanoparticles, yield strength rose to 802.4 MPa (horizontal) and 665.9 MPa (vertical). The yield strength anisotropy ratio decreased from 39.6% to 20.5%. Shape memory anisotropy was reduced even more, with the maximum recovery strain difference dropping from 56.3% to 14.9%.

TiN addition reduces yield strength anisotropy in LPBF-printed HESMA samples. Image via Qiu et al.

Maximum recovery strain anisotropy decreases significantly after TiN addition and heat treatment. Image via Qiu et al.

Grain refinement drives microstructural transition

Electron backscatter diffraction analysis showed that TiN nanoparticles promoted heterogeneous nucleation during solidification. This led to strong grain refinement, reducing the average grain size from about 15.8 μm in the base alloy to 1.68 μm in the TiN-modified material. The strong <100> texture typical of LPBF-processed metals weakened, resulting in a more uniform distribution of grain orientations.

While grain refinement increased strength and reduced anisotropy, it initially reduced shape memory performance. The higher grain boundary density restricted stress-induced martensitic transformation, lowering maximum recovery strain to 4.7% in the vertical direction.

Heat treatment restores shape memory performance

To recover functional performance, the researchers used a brief heat treatment at 800°C for 15 minutes. This treatment relieved residual stress, reduced nanotwins and stacking faults, and changed the precipitate composition. Redistribution of elements lowered the matrix stacking fault energy, which made martensitic transformation easier.

Following heat treatment, maximum recovery strain increased to 5.7% (horizontal) and 5.9% (vertical). Shape memory anisotropy dropped further to 3.4%, indicating near-isotropic functional performance while maintaining elevated strength.

Balancing strength and functionality in 4D printing

The study presents a combined approach to address a persistent limitation in metal 4D printing: the trade-off between higher strength and functional anisotropy. Nanoparticle-assisted grain refinement reduces directional dependence, while targeted heat treatment restores shape memory performance.

By combining TiN inoculation with post-processing, the researchers outline a way to produce stronger, more isotropic ferrous shape memory alloys for functional 4D-printed components.

4D printing advances move from responsiveness to structural reliability

Recent 4D printing research is expanding into responsive materials with programmable behavior. A Penn State hydrogel smart skin showed dynamic surface changes beyond static printed parts, while other research has focused on shape memory alloys and stimulus-responsive systems as bases for functional 4D components.

However, moving toward structural applications requires predictable mechanical performance in addition to actuation capability. In metal systems produced by LPBF, directional microstructures can introduce variability under load, complicating their use in components where consistent behavior is required.

By demonstrating that anisotropy can be mitigated without sacrificing strength, the Shenzhen University study addresses this deployment constraint directly. The results suggest that microstructural control, rather than material discovery alone, may determine how quickly metal 4D printing moves from laboratory demonstrations to reliable structural applications.

Featured image shows EBSD Grain Morphology Comparison. Image via Qiu et al.