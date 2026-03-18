Researchers propose CAD-based method to identify new 3D printed parts without retraining

Researchers from KU Leuven, Materialise, a 3D printing software and services company, and Iristick, which develops industrial smart glasses, have proposed a method for classifying new 3D printed objects without retraining a vision model each time a new part enters production. Described in a paper published on arXiv, the system uses CAD models to identify printed parts after fabrication, addressing a step that remains largely manual in additive manufacturing workflows. Alongside the method, the researchers introduced ThingiPrint, a public dataset pairing CAD models with photographs of their 3D printed counterparts.

Post-production identification remains a practical problem in additive manufacturing because multiple parts are often produced in a single build and later collected together for downstream handling. Once placed into a shared bin, parts can lose their association with the original digital files, leaving technicians to sort and identify them manually. In the workflow described in the paper, a worker wearing smart glasses picks up an object, captures an image, and receives identification support from a vision model. Instead of retraining a model whenever new parts are introduced, the proposed approach builds a prototype representation for each object using rendered views and compares real photographs against those prototypes at inference time. This removes the need to retrain the model when new objects are introduced, as long as their models are available.

Overview of the classification pipeline at inference. Image via arXiv.

The classification process is formulated as a prototype-based approach in which each object is represented by a feature vector derived from multiple rendered views of its model. During inference, a captured image is encoded into the same feature space and compared against these prototype representations using cosine similarity, with the closest match determining the predicted class. This design decouples the model from any fixed set of object categories, allowing it to operate on arbitrary collections of parts without additional training, provided that corresponding CAD models are available.

To evaluate the task, the researchers constructed ThingiPrint using 100 models randomly selected from the Thingi10K dataset. Each model was fabricated with a Sindoh S100 industrial selective laser sintering system using white PA12 powder, then photographed approximately 10 times using smart glasses while being rotated by hand, producing 1,000 images. A second subset was created by reprinting 20 of those objects on a Prusa MK4 desktop system using white PLA filament and capturing 200 additional images, bringing the total to 1,200 photographs. The dataset was designed to reflect realistic handling conditions, with handheld objects captured from multiple viewpoints. ThingiPrint serves as a benchmark for classification of previously unseen 3D printed objects using CAD-derived support data rather than object-specific retraining.

Visually similar objects. Image via arXiv.

Evaluation included CLIP, ResNet50, and DINOv2, along with versions fine-tuned on synthetic renderings from 6,000 Thingi10K objects not included in ThingiPrint. Among pretrained models, DINOv2 achieved 61.8% top-1 accuracy, compared with 35.9% for ResNet50 and 27.1% for CLIP. After fine-tuning, the DINOv2-based model reached 76.5% top-1 accuracy and 94.0% top-5 accuracy, while the fine-tuned ResNet50 reached 59.7% top-1 accuracy. The training procedure used a contrastive objective designed to produce rotation-invariant representations, ensuring that different views of the same object map to similar features. Without this rotation-invariant objective, fine-tuned DINOv2 reached 68.9% top-1 accuracy; incorporating it increased performance to 76.5%.

Experiments on visually similar or symmetric objects showed lower overall accuracy across all models, with the fine-tuned DINOv2 model reaching 63.4% top-1 accuracy compared with 49.4% for the pretrained version. Cross-printer tests on the 20-object subset showed limited differences between industrial and desktop prints of the same parts, indicating that changes in surface texture and reflectivity introduce only a small domain shift. Results also showed that classification accuracy improves when prototype representations are built from a larger number of rendered views, when viewpoints are sampled uniformly rather than randomly, and when multiple real images of the same object are aggregated at inference time. These findings indicate that CAD-based prototype matching enables classification of new objects without retraining in post-production additive manufacturing workflows.

Examples of objects in ThingiPrint. Image via arXiv.

The study titled, “Classifying Novel 3D-Printed Objects without Retraining: Towards Post-Production Automation in Additive Manufacturing,” was authored by Fanis Mathioulakis, Gorjan Radevski, Silke GC Cleuren, Michel Janssens, Brecht Das, Koen Schauwaert, and Tinne Tuytelaars.

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Featured image shows Examples of objects in ThingiPrint. Image via arXiv.