Researchers pioneer in-situ curing technique for carbon fiber thermoset composites

Researchers from Colorado State University and Arizona State University have developed a new additive manufacturing (AM) method for fabricating high-performance carbon fiber-reinforced thermoset composites. Published in Nature Communications, the study introduces a tool-free process using in-situ thermal curing via photothermal conversion, enabling rapid, energy-efficient 3D printing without post-processing or support structures.

The technique combines a thermoresponsive DCPD resin with a low-power blue laser mounted on a robotic platform to locally heat carbon fibers during printing. This allows the composite material to cure instantly upon deposition, supporting the creation of both continuous and discontinuous fiber-reinforced structures in midair or on solid substrates.

Rapid, tool-free composite manufacturing

Traditional manufacturing of fiber-reinforced polymer composites (FRPCs) requires custom tooling and long oven-cure cycles, limiting scalability and design freedom. To overcome these constraints, the researchers employed ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP) of dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) to formulate a fast-curing, tunable thermoset resin. When deposited, the resin is cured on demand by laser-induced photothermal heating of carbon fibers, which act as localized heat conductors.

Using a 4.5W laser diode (450 nm), the team achieved rapid heating rates (~220–240 °C within 200 ms) at print speeds of up to 1.5 m/min. The paper notes that higher print speeds (>2 m/min) require more powerful lasers. Still, the method enabled fabrication of structures with up to 70 vol% for continuous fiber composites and void content as low as 0–1.5%, all without oven curing or support materials.

Mechanical performance and energy savings

The study demonstrated mechanical parity between in-situ printed parts and conventionally cured counterparts. Flexural tests showed that parts printed with aligned fiber orientations achieved comparable modulus but slightly lower flexural strength compared to oven-cured samples. Dynamic mechanical analysis confirmed similar glass transition temperatures (Tg ~160 °C) across all samples.

A key demonstration involved printing a two-layer composite bracket in 100 seconds using just 0.45 kJ of thermal energy. By comparison, a similar epoxy composite cured in a laboratory oven would consume an estimated 6912 kJ over six hours, highlighting the significant energy efficiency of the process.

In-situ photothermal printing of discontinuous carbon fiber-reinforced composites. a) Freeform printing of overhanging filaments. b) Thermal image showing localized heating during deposition. c) Optical cross-section showing circular filament geometry. d–g) Printability metrics, including shear-thinning behavior and degree of cure under different process conditions. h–k) Examples of printed parts using freeform and layer-by-layer strategies. Image via Dojan et al., Nature Communications.



Freeform printing and scalability

The researchers successfully printed continuous fiber composites along curved, unsupported paths using a robotic arm, achieving precise deposition across multiple substrates over distances of up to 1.8 meters. This opens up possibilities for large-scale, freeform composite structures in aerospace, marine, and automotive applications.

Preliminary demonstrations with aramid fibers suggest broader applicability to a range of reinforcement types and geometries.

Additive manufacturing of continuous fiber-reinforced composites. a) Midair curing during deposition. b) Cross-section with 70.8 vol% fiber loading. c) Resin viscosity stability at room temperature. d–e) Degree of cure across speeds and tow sizes. f–i) Printed structures with high stiffness and minimal voids. j–k) Large-scale, freeform printing across multiple surfaces using a robotic arm. Image via Dojan et al., Nature Communications.

Curing breakthroughs and support-free strategies reshape composite 3D printing

Recent advances in resin formulation and curing strategies have expanded the capabilities of additive manufacturing, particularly for high-performance and support-free applications. Previously, researchers from Colorado State University demonstrated frontal polymerization to fabricate support-free carbon fiber parts, marking an early step toward in-situ composite curing.

Separately, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory developed a dual-wavelength resin system that enables simultaneous printing of structural and sacrificial supports, streamlining post-processing. In parallel, companies like Formlabs are refining photopolymer resins and curing systems to achieve injection molding-grade performance in 3D printed components. The in-situ photothermal curing method introduced by Dojan et al. builds on these developments, offering a tool-free, scalable approach to fabricating fully cured thermoset composites.

Featured image shows Schematic representation of the additive manufacturing process. Image via Dojan et al., Nature Communications.