Researchers from MIT and the Polytechnic University of Milan Create Modular, Printer-Agnostic Monitoring Tool for 3D Bioprinting

Researchers at MIT and the Polytechnic University of Milan have developed a low-cost, AI-driven monitoring platform for 3D bioprinting that improves tissue reproducibility, reduces material waste, and lays the foundation for intelligent, automated fabrication of complex biological structures.

“A major drawback of current 3D bioprinting approaches is that they do not integrate process control methods to limit defects in printed tissues,” says Ritu Raman, the Eugene Bell Career Development Chair of Tissue Engineering and assistant professor of mechanical engineering, MIT. “Incorporating process control could improve inter-tissue reproducibility and enhance resource efficiency. Given the diverse array of available 3D bioprinting tools, there is a significant need to develop process optimization techniques that are modular, efficient, and accessible.”

Raman collaborated with Professor Bianca Colosimo of the Polytechnic University of Milan, creating a platform that enables intelligent bioprinting. “Artificial Intelligence and data mining are already reshaping our daily lives, and their impact will be even more profound in the emerging field of 3D bioprinting, and in manufacturing at large,” says Colosimo.

Digital microscope. Photo via MIT.

Modular, AI-Powered Monitoring for Real-Time Optimization

Their recent paper in Device introduces a modular, low-cost, printer-agnostic monitoring technique. The method uses a digital microscope to capture high-resolution images of tissues during printing, which are then analyzed in real time through an AI-based comparison with the intended design.

“This method enabled us to quickly identify print defects, such as depositing too much or too little bio-ink, thus helping us identify optimal print parameters for a variety of different materials,” says Raman. “The approach is low-cost—less than $500—scalable, and adaptable, and can be implemented on any standard 3D bioprinter.”

At MIT, the monitoring platform has already been integrated into the 3D bioprinting facilities in The SHED. Beyond MIT, the research offers a practical path toward greater reproducibility, improved sustainability, and automation in tissue engineering. “This research could positively impact human health by improving the quality of tissues we fabricate to study and treat debilitating injuries and disease,” adds Raman.

Advances in 3D Bioprinting

Progress in the wider bioprinting field is also accelerating. For example, researchers led by Riccardo Levato at Utrecht University and its affiliated University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht), both based in the Netherlands, have developed a 3D printer that integrates computer vision with volumetric printing. Published in Nature, the system, called GRACE (Generative, Adaptive, Context-Aware 3D printing), aims to improve cell survival and functionality in printed tissues.

Elsewhere, Swiss biotech company TissueLabs introduced TissuePro, a next-generation bioprinter designed for advanced tissue applications. Building on its earlier TissueStart platform, TissuePro offers higher precision in multi-material printing, improved automation, and expanded flexibility to support work in regenerative medicine, disease modeling, and even soft robotics.

The EU-funded Keratoprinter project is targeting another urgent medical need: the global shortage of donor corneas. The initiative is developing a 3D bioprinting system capable of producing full-thickness, curved human corneas tailored to patients. With a 42-month timeline, the project brings together nine partners from five countries, spanning biomaterials, optics, and biofabrication expertise. Coordinated by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research (IAP) and funded under Horizon Europe, it launched in January 2023 with the aim of restoring sight to millions while prioritizing sustainability and accessibility.

