Researchers explore 3D printing pathways for next-generation lithium-ion batteries

Researchers from North Minzu University have published a comprehensive review in ACS Omega detailing how 3D printing is transforming lithium-ion battery (LIB) design. The paper, led by Xiaofei Lou, Li Zhao, Yang Gao, and Xiaohui Nan, explores additive manufacturing techniques to engineer high-performance electrodes and electrolytes, addressing limitations of conventional slurry-coating methods.

The authors identify how additive manufacturing enables precision-engineered microstructures that outperform traditional coating techniques. The review highlights four key 3D printing methods, fused deposition modeling (FDM), direct ink writing (DIW), stereolithography (SLA), and binder jetting (BJ) each offering unique advantages for fabricating LIB components and enabling precise control over porosity and geometry, unlocking higher energy densities and longer cycle life.

Schematic diagram of the 3DP-NC preparation process. Image via ACS Omega.

Precision engineering of battery components

Conventional LIB electrodes rely on slurry coating methods that limit control over geometry and porosity. By contrast, 3D printing facilitates custom-designed anodes and cathodes with optimized lithium-ion pathways, reduced inactive material use, and tailored structural design.

Schematic of the 3D printed NG electrode. Image via ACS Omega.

For anodes, innovations include porous carbon scaffolds, silicon-graphene composites, and dendrite-suppressing lithium-metal hosts. For example, a nitrogen-doped carbon framework derived from zinc MOFs enabled uniform lithium deposition and achieved an area-specific capacity of 30 mAh·cm⁻².

Schematic diagram of the preparation process of 3D-Si/G electrode. Image via ACS Omega.

On the cathode side, high-voltage LiCoO₂ (LCO) and LiFePO₄ (LFP) electrodes were printed with engineered ion pathways, achieving 5.16 mAh·cm⁻² (LCO) and 350 Wh·kg⁻¹ (LFP) in ultrathick configurations.

The team also details 3D-printed solid and quasi-solid electrolytes. Printable inks incorporating UV-curable gels and ionic liquids have demonstrated promising ionic conductivity and interfacial stability, positioning 3D printing as a viable platform for future solid-state battery systems.

Schematic diagram illustrating the fabrication of 3D-printed LCO electrodes and composition of LCO ink. Image via ACS Omega.

Additive manufacturing meets electrochemistry

As demand grows for advanced LIBs in electric vehicles and consumer electronics, 3D printing is emerging as a versatile tool for prototyping and energy device production. Recent reports on 3D printed sodium-ion batteries, flexible electronics and shape-conformal batteries reflect a growing trend toward digitally fabricated energy storage systems.

Moreover, research teams are increasingly combining 3D printing with machine learning and novel ink chemistries to automate formulation and performance optimization, as seen in recent work by teams at Notre Dame University.

Outlook and limitations

While the authors highlight 3D printing’s unprecedented control over battery architectures, the technology still grapples with material limitations, particularly the need for conductive, printable inks that avoid the performance trade-offs of traditional thermoplastics. Post-processing steps such as thermal annealing further complicate the manufacturing workflow.

Scalability is also a challenge, with most methods struggling to balance resolution and print speed. However, emerging strategies such as multi-material printing and machine learning-assisted ink formulation offer promising solutions. Solid-state electrolytes exemplify both the potential and the pitfalls; while 3D printed versions can achieve competitive ionic conductivities, issues like interfacial resistance remain unresolved.

The authors suggest that, in the near term, additive manufacturing may find its strongest niche in specialized applications such as flexible electronics and ultra-thick electrodes. As ink chemistries and process integration advance, 3D printing could fundamentally reshape how next-generation batteries are designed and manufactured.

Featured image shows the four key 3D printing methods. Image via ACS Omega.