Researchers Develop Real-Time Monitoring System for DIW 3D Printing of Thermosets

Researchers from Sandia National Laboratories, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Oregon State University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a real-time monitoring and control system for direct ink write (DIW) 3D printing of thermosetting polymers, designed to tackle challenges in managing the polymerization process.

New Monitoring System

The approach combines infrared thermography and optical sensing to track curing as it happens. Infrared imaging maps temperature variations to locate areas undergoing exothermic reactions, while optical sensors detect shifts in color or translucency that indicate the material’s degree of conversion. This information feeds a closed-loop control system, which continuously adjusts key printing parameters such as ink flow rate, deposition temperature, and printhead speed.

To further enhance performance, the system leverages machine learning algorithms to anticipate and respond to the movement of the polymerization front, overcoming the limitations of traditional threshold-based controllers that struggle with the variable dynamics of frontal polymerization. This approach is designed to shorten print times, reduce material waste, and improve consistency across printed parts.

a) Black and white still image of DIW 3D printing with thermochromic dye during curing. b) Edge detection processing on the region of interest and reference point. c) Automatized front detection and distance determination for front velocity calculation. d) In situ detection accuracy for different thermochromic loading. Image via Advance Manufacturing.

The researchers tested the system using acrylate-based thermoset inks commonly employed in industrial DIW applications. Comparative evaluations with conventionally cured samples—including mechanical testing, thermal analysis, and microscopy—demonstrated improvements in uniformity of curing, mechanical strength, and dimensional accuracy. Constructed with off-the-shelf hardware and open-source software, the platform can be integrated into existing industrial 3D printers. The sensor array and control algorithms are adaptable to other thermally activated systems and the modular design supports wider implementation across diverse thermosetting polymer applications.

Advances in Direct Ink Writing

Beyond this work, other groups are also advancing DIW technology, each tackling different challenges ranging from programming languages to wearable electronics. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University have introduced a new 3D printing programming language called Time Code (T-Code), outlined in Nature Communications. Co-authors Sarah Propst and Jochen Mueller report that T-Code enhances both speed and quality for complex multi-material parts.

Multi-color 3D printing with T-Code. Photo via Johns Hopkins University.

Optimized for DIW, it uses a Python script to split traditional G-Code into two synchronized tracks: one controlling the 3D print path and the other managing printhead functions. Unlike line-by-line G-Code execution, T-Code coordinates printer motion with critical tasks such as material switching and flow adjustments in real time, eliminating start-stop interruptions that typically slow production and introduce defects. This enables continuous fabrication with maintained accuracy and detail, supporting advanced features such as smooth material gradients and in-situ material changes.

Elsewhere, researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Sookmyung Women’s University, and Aldaver have applied DIW to flexible electronics, developing a platform that prints sensors directly onto fabric. Published in npj Flexible Electronics, this approach offers a scalable and adaptable method for producing smart garments capable of monitoring human movement and physiological signals in real time. Unlike traditional e-textile fabrication methods, which rely on yarn coating or stencil-based printing, DIW allows customized patterns on both sides of the fabric, including multilayered structures. Circuits, sensors, and interconnects can thus be embedded seamlessly into wearable items without compromising flexibility or comfort.

