Researchers develop 3D printed high-entropy superalloy

Researchers at the IMDEA Materials Institute, a Madrid-based research center focused on advanced materials and manufacturing technologies, have developed a cobalt- and nickel-based high-entropy superalloy (CoNi-HESA) optimized for additive manufacturing through Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF). Published on November 18, 2025, in Materials & Design, the study outlines a new route for producing jet engine components capable of operating at higher temperatures, improving both fuel efficiency and thrust.

The paper, Laser powder bed fusion of a novel CoNi-based high-entropy superalloy, details how LPBF was used to control the solidification process and grain uniformity during printing. By carefully adjusting laser power, scan speed, and layer thickness, the researchers reduced cracking and achieved dense, homogenous parts. This level of control over thermal gradients and cooling rates directly influences the alloy’s strength, ductility, and resistance to deformation under extreme conditions.

IMDEA Materials Institute Senior Researcher Prof.José Manuel Torralba. Photo via IMDEA Materials.

“The aerospace sector has long recognised the critical importance of increasing the maximum operating temperature of aircraft engines to enhance engine efficiency,” said Prof. José Manuel Torralba, Senior Researcher at IMDEA Materials and co-author of the paper. “As such, significant efforts have been devoted to the development of advanced metallic and intermetallic materials with exceptional performance capabilities.”

Ni-based superalloys have dominated aerospace manufacturing for decades due to their high-temperature strength and creep resistance. Cobalt-based alloys, meanwhile, offer superior oxidation and corrosion protection but have traditionally shown weaker mechanical performance at elevated temperatures. The CoNi-HESA alloy combines both material families, achieving a balance between strength, ductility, and thermal stability. Co-authors of the study include Prof. Torralba, former IMDEA Materials researchers Dr. Ahad Mohammadzadeh and Alessandro De Nardi, and Dr. Amir Mostafaei from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Graphical abstract. Image via Materials & Design.

“With a careful combination of laser power and scan speed in the LPBF process, the developed CoNi-HESA is well-suited for crack-resistant, high-density component production,” said Prof. Torralba. The researchers confirmed that thermodynamic predictions based on mixing entropy effectively guided alloy design, validating the concept that entropy-driven formulations can improve high-temperature mechanical properties. “As a final conclusion, we can state that the hypothesis, namely, that the design of CoNi-based superalloys through thermodynamic predictions based on mixing entropy can substantially improve material properties, has been confirmed,” they wrote.

The development of CoNi-HESA demonstrates how entropy-based alloy engineering can extend the limits of additive manufacturing in high-stress applications. The institute findings point toward broader implementation of high-entropy alloys across aerospace, energy, space, and nuclear sectors, where durability under extreme conditions remains a core challenge. “This is very promising for future additive manufacturing applications in fields such as energy, space and nuclear technology,” the authors noted.

(top) IPF Z map and (bottom) GND maps taken from the fractured surface of sample No. 4 after tensile test. Image via Design & Light.

IMDEA Materials continues to investigate advanced alloys and microstructural design for metal additive manufacturing, aiming to expand industrial applications where temperature resistance and mechanical performance are critical. The CoNi-HESA results represent a step toward more efficient, longer-lasting components in next-generation jet engines and other thermally demanding systems.

For additional information, contact Andrew Johnston, Communication Officer at IMDEA Materials, at [email protected] or +34 633 681 093.

Help shape the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards. Sign up for the 3DPI Expert Committee today.

Are you building the next big thing in 3D printing? Join the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of the Year competition and expand your reach.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows IMDEA Materials Institute Senior Researcher Prof.José Manuel Torralba. Photo via IMDEA Materials.