Research

Researchers 3D print photo-responsive components for dynamic light modulation

Series of photographs of the transmitted input beam spot at various time instants, upon switching the pump beam on and then off. Image cropped, via Szukalski et al.
Rodolfo Hernandez

Rodolfo Hernández is a writer and technical specialist with a background in electronics engineering and a deep interest in additive manufacturing. Rodolfo is most interested in the science behind technologies and how they are integrated into society.

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