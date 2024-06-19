Replique to boost its AM capabilities with extended funding round

Register now for our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online event for insights on AM developments in aerospace, space, and defense sectors from industry leaders!

Replique, a venture born out of chemical company BASF’s business incubator Chemovator, has announced an extension of its seed funding round following initial funding in May 2023.

Lead investor STS Ventures contributed alongside other investors for this financing round. With this injection of additional seed funding, Replique aims to improve its platform capabilities through the development of new automation modules and the expansion of its 3D printing services.

Moreover, the company aims to grow its global network of qualified production partners to meet the rising demand for on-demand industrial parts. Another key priority includes enhancing integration with existing business systems, and making on-demand 3D printing solutions more accessible and user-friendly for businesses of all sizes.

“We are thrilled about the continued trust and further funding from our proven investors,” shares Max Siebert, CEO and Co-founder of Replique. “The great relationship with our investors and their additional resources will enable us to fully focus on our core business. This seed extension enables us to further develop the necessary structures to efficiently handle the increasing number of large orders in the future, ultimately accelerating our growth and delivering even greater value to our customers.”

From left to right: Max Siebert and Henrike Wonneberger from Replique, Oliver Kaul from STS Ventures, Sven Krüger from chameleon GmbH and Niklas Boehlke from STS Ventures. Photo via Replique.

Industry leaders utilizing Replique’s AM solutions

Major companies such as Alstom, BASF, Miele, Danfoss, and MAN Truck & Bus, among others, rely on Replique to deliver high-quality parts on demand, showcasing the platform’s efficacy in enhancing manufacturing flexibility and efficiency.

Last December, MAN Truck & Bus integrated Replique’s 3D printing technology into its spare parts production strategy, eliminating the need for physical inventory. Working with Replique, MAN produced 10 bronze manifolds needed for a marine engine’s cooling system. Using Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Replique replicated the parts in m4p Brz10 material, equivalent to the original’ material’s technical standards. The streamlined process, from inquiry to delivery, took around 7 weeks.

Back in 2022, Alstom partnered with Replique for on-demand 3D printing services in industrial series production. This move aimed to digitize its supply chain, enhancing manufacturing flexibility, reducing lead times, and cutting costs.

By leveraging Replique’s services, Alstom sought to produce small batches of metal train components locally, meeting global client needs efficiently. The partnership resulted in the installation of stainless steel door stoppers, demonstrating the benefits of AM in meeting specific customer requirements swiftly and cost-effectively.

In other news, Replique collaborated with Miele to integrate its 3D printing platform into Miele’s online shop. This collaboration enabled Miele to offer 3D printed accessories and spare parts swiftly and cost-effectively.

Both companies aimed to pioneer Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) for 3D printing polymer parts for food contact, starting with a coffee clip, borehole cleaner, and vacuum attachment separator. Replique provides expertise in printing processes and material quality assurance, supporting Miele’s initiative to meet customer demand with on-demand additive manufacturing.

MAN was faced with the challenge of urgently procuring 10 bronze distributors for the cooling water supply of a marine engine, which were no longer in stock. Photo via Replique.

Recent round of financial funding

With its latest announcement, Replique joins the cohort of companies securing funding in its financial round.

Just recently, Berlin-based additive manufacturing company Quantica disclosed an increase in its Series A funding, bringing the total to €19.7 million. Contributions came from a family-owned dental company, Quantica’s management team, and Korean venture capital firm Big Bang Angels.

This followed collaborations with ALTANA Cubic Ink and ImageXpert, and the launch of MultiSlice software with Additive Appearance. The investment aimed to expand Quantica’s NovoJet OPEN and JetPack platforms, enhancing its additive manufacturing capabilities for research and customized production.

Last year, London-based 3D printing software developer Ai Build raised $8.5 million in a Series A funding round led by IQ Capital. Strategic investors Nikon and existing backers Superseed, ACT Venture Partners, Atlas Venture (UK), and Seedcamp also participated. The funding aimed to accelerate Ai Build’s product roadmap, enhance automation and AI capabilities for industrial 3D printing, and facilitate expansion into North America with a new subsidiary.

