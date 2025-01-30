Renishaw RenAM 500S Flex Boosts Mott Corp’s 3D Printing

Connecticut-based Mott Corporation, a specialist in high-precision filtration and flow control solutions, has expanded its manufacturing capabilities by acquiring Renishaw’s RenAM 500S Flex additive manufacturing (AM) system. This acquisition aims to improve Mott’s design and production efficiency for complex filtration and flow control components.

Integrating the RenAM 500S Flex into its production line, Mott Corporation has achieved significant operational improvements. The new 3D print system has reduced machine turnaround and setup times by over 50% compared to previous AM technologies. Additionally, the RenAM 500S Flex has enhanced the consistency of printed parts, lowering the standard deviation of performance metrics by approximately 30%. These enhancements provide Mott with greater confidence in the reliability and performance of their 3D printed components.

A 3D-printed filtration component created using Mott Corporation’s RenAM 500S Flex additive manufacturing system. Photo via Renishaw.

John Laureto, AM Business Manager at Renishaw Inc., emphasized the machine’s flexibility, stating, “Renishaw’s philosophy is that process parameters should be as customizable as possible. Using the RenAM 500S Flex, Mott Corporation was able to optimize its processes for specific applications and adjust parameters as needed for novel projects.” Vincent Palumbo, Technical Program Manager at Mott Corporation, added, “The new machine gives us greater confidence in the reliability and performance of our parts while speeding up development cycles and enabling us to bring our designs to life more efficiently.” Palumbo also noted that the RenAM 500S Flex has become a focal point during facility tours, facilitating discussions with customers about future development projects.

Founded in 1959, Mott Corporation specializes in creating customized filtration and flow control solutions for industries such as healthcare, semiconductors, chemical processing, and aerospace. Traditionally, the company relied on axial, isostatic, and rolling compaction methods to produce components. However, these conventional techniques limited the ability to manufacture parts with complex geometries necessary to minimize pressure drop and enhance filtration capacity. To overcome these limitations, Mott explored additive manufacturing, identifying laser powder bed fusion as the most suitable technique for their needs.

A technician at Mott Corporation utilizes advanced additive manufacturing software. Photo via Renishaw.

EOS and Eplus3D’s Milestones Highlight Industry Growth



Earlier this month, EOS, a provider of additive manufacturing solutions, installed its 5,000th industrial 3D printer. The latest installation, an EOS M 400-4 metal 3D printer, is located at Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) in Statesville, North Carolina. EOS supplies industrial 3D printing machines, materials, training, and services, with installations across six continents. KAM’s total EOS machine count has reached 18, supporting high-precision metal part production.

Elsewhere, Eplus3D, a metal 3D printer manufacturer, announced the delivery of over 100 large-format LPBF 3D printers globally. Nearly 40 of these systems, including the EP-M2050, EP-M1550, and EP-M1250 models, feature X, Y, and Z axes exceeding one meter. Eplus3D’s installations cater to industries such as aerospace, space, and energy, which require large and complex metal components. The company partnered with LEAP 71 to develop a 1.3-meter tall single-piece metal 3D printed rocket thruster showcased at Formnext 2024, demonstrating advancements in large-scale additive manufacturing.

Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN, and Glynn Fletcher, president of EOS North America, mark the installation of EOS’s 5,000th industrial 3D printer. Photo via ADDMAN.

