Renishaw launches five new materials for the RenAM 500 series of metal additive manufacturing systems

Renishaw, a British engineering firm known for precision measurement and manufacturing technologies, has introduced five new materials for its RenAM 500 series metal 3D printers. The additions—commercially pure copper, H13 tool steel, Hastelloy® X alloy, super-duplex stainless steel, and AlSi7Mg aluminum alloy—are set to enable manufacturers to produce components across a wider range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy, and consumer electronics.

Commercially pure copper is known for its exceptional thermal and electrical conductivity, making it suitable for heat exchangers and electrical components. AlSi7Mg aluminum alloy offers a balance of light weight and strength, ideal for aerospace and automotive parts where reducing weight without compromising structural integrity is crucial. H13 tool steel provides excellent thermal fatigue properties and heat resistance, beneficial for high-temperature tooling applications. Hastelloy X alloy and super-duplex stainless steel offer outstanding corrosion resistance and high strength, catering to the needs of the oil and gas, chemical processing, and energy sectors.

Metal powder for Renishaw’s RenAM 500 series 3D printing systems, one of the five newly introduced materials. Photo via Renishaw.

Renishaw has also adjusted powder layer thickness options for existing materials, such as 90 μm titanium grade 23, 70 μm stainless steel 316L, and 120 μm Inconel 718, aiming to enhance build rates and improve efficiency in the 3D printing process.

The new material parameters were developed in close collaboration with clients to address specific application requirements. “We are pleased to expand our portfolio to support innovative applications and respond to our customers’ evolving needs,” said Marc Gardon, EMEA Additive Manufacturing Applications Manager at Renishaw. “For example, we’ve developed parameters for H13 tool steel, Hastelloy X alloy, and super-duplex stainless steel to assist companies like SIMOLDES, ITP Aero, and ADDIMEN in the tooling, aerospace, and energy industries.”

Additionally, Renishaw has incorporated results from Plastometrex’s Profilometry-based Indentation Plastometry (PIP) testing into its material data sheets for the first time. This method allows for rapid and precise evaluation of mechanical properties across different sections of 3D-printed parts, complementing traditional testing procedures.

Renishaw has expanded its RenAM 500 series with the RenAM 500 Ultra. Photo via Renishaw.

Collaborative Development to Meet Industry Demands

AIM3D, a German company specializing in multi-material 3D printing, recently introduced its Voxelprint process. This technique allows for varying the infill density within a single component, enhancing tensile strength and enabling material versatility. By adjusting the material properties voxel by voxel, manufacturers can optimize parts for specific mechanical requirements without changing the overall design. This innovation opens up new possibilities in producing functionally graded materials and complex geometries, addressing industry demands for more efficient and customized components.

Similarly, Sandvik, a Swedish engineering group specializing in materials technology,unveiled Osprey® HWTS 50—a new hot-work tool steel powder designed to improve printability in metal additive manufacturing. Offering enhanced tempering resistance and thermal conductivity, the material caters to high-temperature tooling applications. Sandvik developed this alloy to address common challenges in 3D printing tool steels, such as cracking and thermal fatigue, thereby expanding the range of materials suitable for additive manufacturing in demanding industrial environments.

Close-up of a 3D printed mold made using Sandvik’s Osprey® HWTS 50 hot-work tool steel powder. Photo via Sandvik.

