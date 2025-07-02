Renishaw and IMR Collaborate to Advance Metal 3D Printing for Satellite Optics

UK-based engineering firm Renishaw has announced a collaboration with Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) at their facility near Dublin to develop advanced process parameters for metal 3D printing of freeform optical components used in laser-based satellite communications.

This project, part of a Disruptive Technology Innovation Fund (DTIF) initiative led by freeform optics manufacturer mBryonics, aims to facilitate the transition from traditional machining to near-net-shape 3D printing, accelerating production efficiency. The partnership is targeting completion by autumn 2026.

“Our collaboration with IMR is about more than just supplying technology; it’s about providing the expertise and support needed to drive innovation,” said Chris Dimery, AM Business Manager (EMEA) at Renishaw. “By working closely with IMR, we’re ensuring that advanced additive manufacturing solutions are developed with real-world industrial adoption in mind.”



Scaling Production and Industry Collaboration

For this collaboration, IMR researchers selected the Renishaw RenAM 500Q Flex system, part of the RenAM 500 series. It features four 500W lasers and offers either flexible or automatic powder and waste handling. With a 250 x 250 x 350 mm build volume, the system includes a gas flow system, sealed vacuum chamber, and precision digital optics—designed to support applications ranging from material development to scaled production. Its TEMPUS technology further enhances productivity through advanced process control.

Renishaw’s RenAM500 Q 3D printers. Photo via Renishaw.

IMR researchers selected this system to address the specific challenges of additively manufacturing temperature-sensitive aerospace materials. According to Renishaw, conventional laser powder bed fusion systems often experience thermal fluctuations, which can lead to defects such as cracking. The 500Q Flex’s multi-laser setup and process stability help mitigate these issues by reducing temperature variation and enabling faster layer processing.

“Our approach will improve build quality and enable scalability,” said Colin Meade, Additive Manufacturing Technologist at IMR. “This research isn’t just about lab-based experimentation; it’s about developing technology that is ready for full-scale production as quickly as possible. We need to reach a technology readiness level (TRL) of around seven or higher to ensure rapid transfer to industry.” Meade added that this research could allow mBryonics to scale production from single-digit units per month to hundreds or even thousands.

Metal additive manufactured components from the Renishaw RENAM 500Q. Photo by Michael Petch.

Strategic AM Partnerships with the RenAM 500Q Flex System

Through strategic partnerships, Renishaw has advanced the use of its RenAM 500Q Flex system to streamline production processes and address sector-specific challenges. In 2023, KOSO Kent Introl (Kent Introl) partnered with Renishaw to explore how AM technology advances the oil & gas sector. By installing Renishaw’s RenAM 500Q Flex system in West Yorkshire, Kent Introl became the first UK oil and gas valve parts manufacturer to adopt AM technology. Kent Introl aims to meet industry demands for new solutions, energy efficiency, and carbon emission reduction, exploring AM’s potential in part design optimization and on-demand services.

Renishaw also supplied its RenAM 500Q AM system to Domin, a fluid power systems manufacturer for developing highly competitive servo-proportional hydraulic valves using 3D printing. Domin sought environmental sustainability, targeting a one gigatonne CO2e emissions reduction by 2030. Utilizing Metal AM, Domin aimed to design complex structures with high efficiency and reduced waste, combining additive manufacturing with modern technologies to create innovative hydraulic valves.

