Remote, Data-Driven AM Reduces Downtime and Improves Efficiency in Oil and Gas

Software-based, cloud AM company Assembrix Ltd., global tech company HP, digital spare-parts specialist Sparely, and Norway-based firm Korall Engineering AS have announced the completion of a coordinated series of secure, remote additive manufacturing (AM) operations across multiple global sites, resulting in certified spare parts now deployed in the oil and gas industry. This milestone demonstrates how distributed AM has evolved into a secure, data-driven production model capable of supporting high-stakes sectors worldwide.

“By combining Assembrix’s secure digital workflow, HP’s production consistency, Sparely’s global production network, and our qualified family of specialized designs, we demonstrated that essential components can now be produced safely and locally, ready for certified field use,” said Bruno Maffei, CEO of Korall Engineering.

Printed handwheel installed in the field. Image via Assembrix.

Global Deployment of Secure Digital Production

Throughout the program, certified polymer spare parts were produced at multiple HP partner locations using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology linked to the Assembrix secure manufacturing platform. Among the components printed were polymer valve handwheels engineered by Korall Engineering for use in marine and offshore oil and gas environments, where they support manual actuation of non-critical valves. Korall, together with DNV, is also progressing the qualification of several HP 3D High Reusability PA12 materials—set to become the first polymer AM materials approved for offshore deployment. These parts are designed for corrosion resistance and long service life in demanding conditions, while also reducing weight, material consumption, and production turnaround.

Every job was encrypted, remotely overseen, and tracked in real time, demonstrating the process’s repeatability, transparency, and cybersecurity. The Assembrix platform establishes a locked, end-to-end digital workflow that manages and protects each phase of production, ensuring sensitive design data remains fully safeguarded. Arvind Rangarajan, Global Head Product and Strategy at HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, noted that this integration marks a new stage for secure remote AM, allowing customers to embrace distributed production with confidence in the protection of their intellectual property.

The series also confirmed the robustness and uniformity of secure distributed production across all participating sites, proving that global repeatability and rigorous data security can function together within one coordinated ecosystem. “The series demonstrated that identical parts can be produced across regions without compromising integrity, proving that secure, scalable distributed manufacturing is now an industrial reality,” said Lior Polak, CEO of Assembrix.

HP’s Metal Jet S100 3D printer. Photo via HP.

Operational Impact: Speed, Reliability, and Reduced Footprint

For oil and gas companies, unplanned downtime translates directly into financial loss.With a secure, distributed digital manufacturing model, certified parts can be produced and delivered within days rather than months, lowering logistics expenses, shortening lead times, and reducing the need for large spare-parts inventories. The model strengthens operational responsiveness by linking approved digital part files to authorized local production sites, resulting in a more adaptable and resilient supply chain. As Bernhard van Riessen, CEO of Sparely, noted: “This collaboration proves that secure digital manufacturing can be both scalable and practical for the oil and gas sector.”

Shifting production closer to the point of use also supports sustainability goals by reducing transport-related emissions, limiting material waste, and preventing unnecessary overproduction. It aligns with the industry’s move toward low-carbon, on-demand manufacturing while cutting environmental impact and avoiding excess capital tied up in storage.

How Oil and Gas Is Scaling 3D Printing

The growing adoption of secure, distributed AM across partners like Assembrix, HP, Sparely, and Korall reflects a wider movement within the oil and gas sector toward digitalized, on-demand manufacturing.

In 2024, Petrobras inaugurated LABi3D at its Research Center in Rio de Janeiro, representing a major advancement in the oil and gas sector’s digital transformation. Through a partnership with 3DCRIAR, LABi3D has emerged as one of Latin America’s most sophisticated AM facilities, focusing on polymer-based 3D printing and highlighting Petrobras’ dedication to operational autonomy and the optimization of critical workflows.

Petrobras’s Cenpes research center. Photo via 3DCRIAR.

Elsewhere, Swedish company Siemens Energy is leveraging German company EOS’ EOSINT M 280 metal 3D to speed up turbine maintenance and modernize legacy components to current design standards. AM has become a cornerstone of the company’s maintenance strategy, enabling greater precision, improved efficiency, and reduced downtime for industrial gas turbines.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

Featured image shows Printed handwheel installed in the field. Image via Assembrix.