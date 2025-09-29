Rem3dy Health Raises £500K to Grow 3D Printed Personalized Vitamin Business

Midlands-based healthtech firm Rem3dy Health has secured a £500,000 SAFE investment from Future Planet Capital Regional through the West Midlands Co-Investment Fund, as part of a broader £9 million raise. Other investors include the Japanese beverage and wellness group Suntory, US-based nutrition and agriculture company ADM, and French pharmaceutical company UPSA.

The new funds are intended to expand manufacturing capacity, increase production, and strengthen Rem3dy Health’s presence in key markets such as the US and Asia.

3D printed nutrient stack, manufactured in the company’s UK lab. Image via Rem3dy Health.

3D Printing Powers Personalised Nutrition

Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional vitamins, which often involve multiple pills, synthetic additives, and plastic packaging. Rem3dy Health addresses this demand through its brand Nourished, which uses patented 3D printing technology to create customised, seven-layer nutrient gummies. These “stacks” use food-derived ingredients without artificial additives.

To date, Rem3dy Health has raised £19 million, established three factories, and secured 29 approved patents, while developing new manufacturing technologies to expand its product range.

Rem3dy Health Founder and CEO Melissa Snover has previously launched and scaled multiple businesses in the West Midlands and aimed to include a local investor in this round.

“Securing this new investment from Future Planet Capital Regional and the West Midlands Co-Investment Fund is a significant milestone for Rem3dy Health. It’s particularly meaningful to have a strong West Midlands investor join us, further cementing our roots in this dynamic region. This funding will be crucial as we scale our manufacturing capabilities and expand our reach globally, continuing our mission to provide truly personalised and sustainable health solutions,” said Snover.

3D printed nutrient stack. Image via Rem3dy Health.

Investor Perspective

Future Planet Capital Regional highlighted the company’s 3D printed personalized nutrition, describing it as a practical, natural, and sustainable method to improve vitamin intake. The technology is expected to boost efficiency and reduce environmental impact in the health and wellness industry.

Rupert Lyle, Investment Director at Future Planet Capital Regional and Fund Principal of WMCO, said: “We are truly excited by what the company is achieving. Not only does it offer a more effective and user-friendly way to consume vitamins, but the use of natural, food-derived materials, free from artificial additives, makes their products inherently safer and healthier for consumers. This aligns perfectly with our fund’s commitment to supporting innovative and impactful businesses.”

Rachel Brothwood, Executive Director of Pensions added: “We are proud to see the West Midlands Co-Investment Fund backing Rem3dy Health, a business rooted in our region and pushing boundaries in health innovation. At the Fund we are committed to supporting enterprises that not only create jobs and economic growth locally but also have the potential to compete globally. This investment is a strong example of how regional capital can help ambitious businesses scale, deliver real impact, and showcase the strengths of the West Midlands on the world stage.”

Developments in 3D Printed Health

Rem3dy Health’s investment reflects a broader shift in how 3D printing is being applied across the health sector — from nutrition to pharmaceuticals. The same technology that enables personalized nutrient stacks is also driving innovations in drug manufacturing.

In August, Private, nonprofit science and technology organization Battelle and 3D pharmaceutical company Aprecia received a U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) agreement to advance the Establishing Qualification Processes for Agile Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (EQUIP-A-Pharma) research program, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Office of Industrial Base Management and Supply Chain (IBMSC). The EQUIP-A-Pharma program will explore how Battelle’s custom small-scale chemical synthesis platform, combined with Aprecia’s Z-Form Flex 3D printing technology, can accelerate U.S. drug production to provide high-quality, sustainable medications.

Elsewhere, Chinese drug 3D printing firm Triastek recently announced that its 3D printed drug product, D23, Budesonide Ileum Targeted Tablets for the treatment of IgAN (Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy)—a kidney disorder characterized by the buildup of immunoglobulin A (IgA) deposits in the kidneys—has demonstrated favorable results in a recent clinical study. D23 is a budesonide delayed-release tablet produced using the Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED) process, which Triastek has scaled through its proprietary 3D Microstructure for Intestine Targeting (3DμS-IT) platform. This platform facilitates the precise release and delivery of the drug to the ileum, enhancing the tablet’s effectiveness.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows 3D printed nutrient stack. Image via Rem3dy Health.