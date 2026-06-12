Rem3dy Health Raises £14M for US, MENA and India Expansion

British company Rem3dy Health has closed a £14 million (approx. $18.8 million) funding round to finance its international growth. The capital was raised through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE), with the final commitments received earlier this year and converted into shares this month. The round values the Birmingham-headquartered business at £84 million.

The investor list leans heavily toward strategic corporates. Spain’s Hijos de Rivera, owner of the Estrella Galicia beer brand, joined the round alongside Japanese food-and-drinks conglomerate Suntory, a returning backer that first invested in 2022. Indian healthcare group Apollo Hospitals, French pharmaceutical company UPSA, and Birmingham-based Future Planet Capital Regional also participated.

Personalised gummies. Photo via Rem3dy Health.

Target Markets: The US, MENA and India

The fresh capital will bankroll Rem3dy’s push into the United States, the Middle East and North Africa, and India. The US is familiar ground: Nourished gummies were previously sold there, though a notice on the brand’s American website indicates that import regulations introduced last year forced a pause on orders in August.

Caitlin Stanley, chief of staff at Nourished, told Just Food the US remains a “relevant” market, noting that founder and CEO Melissa Snover is American and has launched consumer brands there before. Stanley added that “there’s a huge demand for personalised nutrition” in the MENA region, where Nourished is set to launch later this year, selling primarily through retailers and online.

Expansion isn’t only territorial. Rem3dy said the funds will also go toward “continued investment in automation, advanced manufacturing, and AI-driven personalised nutrition”, as well as broadening its portfolio with “personalised solutions for pets, reflecting growing consumer demand for tailored wellness across both human and animal health”.

José Cabanas, chief marketing officer at Hijos de Rivera, said of the investment: “Nourished combines strong expertise with advanced technological capabilities in innovative, nutritional solutions, positioning the company at the forefront of this segment. We are excited to partner with them as we continue to explore this space.”

3D printed nutrient stack, manufactured in the company’s UK lab. Image via Rem3dy Health.

The Bigger Picture: 3D Printing Meets Personalised Wellness

Rem3dy’s strategy attacks a long-standing limitation of the supplement industry: mass-produced vitamins are formulated for an average consumer rather than an individual. The company’s proprietary 3D printing platform layers seven active ingredients into a single made-to-order gummy stack, configured from an online health questionnaire. Vertical integration at its Birmingham facility lets it produce on demand, while strategic investors such as Suntory, Apollo Hospitals and UPSA bring distribution muscle in the very regions it now wants to enter.

The model has already attracted major consumer brands. At CES 2023, skincare giant Neutrogena introduced ‘Skin360 SkinStacks‘, personalised 3D printed skin-health supplements produced by Nourished. Users complete a self-scan through Neutrogena’s digital skin assessment app, which generates a tailored nutrient stack that is then printed and shipped, an early demonstration that personalised printed nutrition could plug directly into established consumer ecosystems.

Academic research is moving along the same track. In 2025, a joint team from Universitat Politècnica de València, the University of Foggia and Jiangnan University developed 3D printed gummy supplements enriched with vitamins and minerals. Published in the Journal of Food Engineering, the study explored additive manufacturing as a tool against nutritional deficiencies, with stability results suggesting the gummies could even be distributed through vending machines.

Personalised nutrition is shifting from novelty to commercial category. Rem3dy’s £14 million round, and the corporates behind it, signals confidence that 3D printed wellness can scale globally. The next test is execution across three demanding new markets.

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Featured image shows personalised gummies. Photo via Rem3dy Health.