Reinforce 3D Secures $1.2M Capital Investment to Drive Growth in Additive Manufacturing

Reinforce 3D, the Spanish developer of structural reinforcement solutions for additive manufacturing, has secured a $1.2 million capital investment to advance its Continuous Fiber Injection Process (CFIP) technology. This funding aims to accelerate the company’s growth and expand its innovative technology applications by 2025.



The investment round was led by prominent venture capital firms focused on industrial innovation and advanced manufacturing. Reinforce 3D plans to utilize the funds to scale up production, refine its proprietary reinforcement technology, and enhance market penetration across key industries, including aerospace, automotive, and defense.

Stock of fibers used in production. Photo via Reinforce 3D

Advancing Structural Reinforcement in Additive Manufacturing

Reinforce 3D has developed a process that enhances the mechanical properties of 3D printed parts by integrating advanced fiber reinforcement techniques. This method significantly improves the strength, durability, and reliability of printed components, addressing a critical challenge in additive manufacturing.

At the core of this advancement is Reinforce 3D’s Continuous Fiber Injection Process (CFIP) technology. CFIP enables in-situ reinforcement of 3D-printed polymer parts with continuous fibers, enhancing their mechanical properties without requiring post-processing steps. By embedding reinforcement fibers directly during the printing process, CFIP ensures superior structural integrity compared to traditional composite manufacturing techniques.

The company’s technology is particularly valuable for industries requiring high-performance materials, such as aerospace and automotive, where lightweight yet durable components are crucial. By reinforcing printed parts during the manufacturing process, Reinforce 3D provides technology that rivals traditional composite manufacturing techniques.

Strategic Growth and Industry Expansion



With this new capital injection, Reinforce 3D aims to expand its R&D efforts, optimize its production capabilities, and establish strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company also intends to accelerate commercialization efforts, making its reinforcement technology more widely accessible to manufacturers looking to enhance the performance of their 3D-printed parts.

Blanca Garro, Reinforce 3D’s CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the investment, emphasizing the potential impact of their technology on the broader additive manufacturing sector. “We are ready to scale faster, innovate more, and create lasting value for our customers and partners. This round of investment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us. We are immensely grateful to our investors for their confidence in our vision of creating a more innovative, efficient, and sustainable future. Their support inspires us to reach new heights.”



The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Spring Srl, a leader in advanced composite manufacturing. This collaboration aims to further refine CFIP technology and expand its applications across various industrial sectors, strengthening Reinforce 3D’s position as a key player in the additive manufacturing landscape.

Delta Machine for 3D printing reinforcement. Photo via Reinforce 3D.

Reinforcement Technology in Additive Manufacturing

While CFIP represents a breakthrough in fiber reinforcement for additive manufacturing, other companies have also developed advanced techniques to enhance the strength and durability of 3D-printed components.

Markforged’s Continuous Fiber Reinforcement (CFR) technology integrates continuous fibers such as carbon fiber, fiberglass, or Kevlar into polymer matrices during the printing process. This approach produces composite parts that are significantly stronger and stiffer than traditional thermoplastic 3D prints.

Anisoprint’s Composite Fiber Co-extrusion (CFC) technology enables the simultaneous deposition of continuous fibers and thermoplastics, allowing precise control over fiber orientation. The process is particularly beneficial for applications requiring optimized load distribution, such as robotics and structural components in automotive manufacturing, where both strength and flexibility are crucial.

Continuous Composites’ CF3D process combines continuous fiber reinforcements with thermosetting resins using a robotic deposition system. CF3D employs snap-curing thermosetting resins to create near-instant solidification, allowing the fabrication of highly anisotropic composite parts with superior strength-to-weight ratios.

Featured image shows CFIP Technology showcased through a tubular cavity. Photo via Reinforce 3D.