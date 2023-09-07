Registration opens for the AMUG Conference 2024

Following the appointment of a new Board of Directors, the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has commenced online registration for its 2024 AMUG Education and Training Conference.

Scheduled to take place in Chicago, Illinois from March 10-14, 2024, the AMUG Conference is a users’ event open to owners and operators of industrial additive manufacturing technologies used for professional purposes. The event unites users of varying experience levels to exchange valuable insights, fostering mutual support. Users discuss expertise, best practices, real-world results, challenges, and application developments through presentations and conversations during breaks, meals, and networking. For those looking to secure their spot, the comprehensive conference registration fee is $1,295.00, available until January 5, 2024. Companies keen on joining as sponsors or exhibitors can register online.

The AMUG Conference program provides 50+ hours of peer interaction over five days, from early morning to late at night. Director of Membership Claire Belson Barnes said, “AMUG Conferences are your ultimate playground for forging new connections and partnerships. Embrace the camaraderie, ignite your creativity, and unlock the potential for groundbreaking collaborations to shape the future of AM.”

Networking and collaboration are central to the value of attending an AMUG Conference, as seen in this picture from the general session at the 2023 AMUG Conference. Image via AMUG.

Recap on AMUG 2023 Conference

The annual AMUG conference is an excellent opportunity to network with other AM users, but also features a mix of presentations from leaders across the industry. In 2023, a keynote presentation was given by Nick Jacobson from CU Anschutz Medical Campus and Rob Ducey from LAIKA Studios. They presented the results of a collaborative project that integrated additive manufacturing applications from both the medical and special effects domains. Jacobson said, “The AMUG Conference is special in that it is filled with power users who really know the ins and outs of our shared technology. Despite the applications being wildly different, it’s easy to connect with different professions and share ideas.”

Jacobson further explained that an encounter at the AMUG Conference initiated meaningful discussions, and since then, Rob Ducey and Jacobson continuously brainstormed numerous innovative ideas. These concepts draw inspiration from well-established practices in the special effects industry, but they represent novel developments in medical applications. These ideas were previously unexplored due to the limited intersection between these two professions.

What’s expected in the AMUG 2024 Conference?

The AMUG Conference in 2024 will continue to emphasize networking and collaboration as its foundational pillars, incorporating feedback-driven enhancements. These improvements encompass modifications to the AMUGexpo, an infusion of more technical content into conference sessions, and alterations to the sponsor and exhibitor programs. In response to members’ requests for extended exploration of AM solutions, the conference agenda for 2024 extends the AMUGexpo hours, now including Tuesday night. Commencing on Sunday, March 10, and concluding on Tuesday, March 12, the AMUGexpo anticipates the participation of over 140 companies.

The AMUG Conference will feature keynotes, panels, educational sessions, and hands-on workshops to enhance additive manufacturing solutions. Highlighting the 2024 AMUG Conference agenda, hands-on workshops will once again take center stage, says AMUG. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a series of concurrent workshops at their own pace during the conference’s final day.

Hands-on workshops are a staple of the AMUG Conference’s 5-day program. Image via AMUG.

“Our conference has always been ‘for users by users’, and we will ensure top-notch technical content by carefully vetting presentations for the AMUG tracks.” Ed Graham, Director of Education and Conference, said. “I believe that one of the best ways of learning is by doing. So, roll up your sleeves and get ready to get ‘hands-on’ in our Workshops on Thursday. You will learn from the experts and get a chance to participate in these fun and educational workshops.”

The conference program’s standout is the ninth annual Innovators Showcase, resembling a “fireside chat” with industry leaders, offering valuable insights. AMUG recognizes additive manufacturing excellence through awards like the Innovators Award, Technical Competition, and DINO Awards. The five-day event includes a ‘Special Event and Dinner,’ networking receptions, and catered meals.

