Reflex RS Turbo: HeyGears’ new 3D printer cuts print time by 33%

Chinese 3D printing solutions provider HeyGears is marking its tenth year in the 3D printing industry with a new addition to its UltraCraft Reflex series.

Named the UltraCraft Reflex RS Turbo, the printer builds on the foundation of the original Reflex RS, introducing a series of thoughtful upgrades aimed at everyday reliability, print quality, and long-term use.

The most noticeable change appears in how the RS Turbo handles detail. Its newly designed amber screen now features a 566:1 contrast ratio, helping sharpen edges and reduce light bleed across the print surface.

To ensure this level of clarity lasts over time, the screen includes an updated polarizer layer built for thermal and UV stability. Based on estimates using PAWW20 resin, the setup is expected to deliver consistent results over more than 1 million printed layers*, indicating longer usability without degradation. *Results of other resins may vary.

Supporting that level of detail is a C5-grade Z-axis module designed for precision motion control, keeping movement errors within ±2 µm to support dimensional accuracy throughout the build. This mechanical upgrade is aimed at making print jobs faster without affecting quality.

Reflex RS Turbo upgrades offer sharper screen, precise motion, faster prints. Image via HeyGears.

When tested in-house, the RS Turbo achieved print speeds up to 33%* faster than conventional motion control 3D printers, without compromising control. *Data sourced from HeyGears Lab, utilizing PAWW10 water-washable resin. The exact speed increase may vary based on model.

These upgrades are launching alongside a few practical incentives. During the launch sale, buyers of the RS Turbo will receive a complimentary bottle of PAS10 resin with each unit. A 20% automatic discount is applied at checkout, and two limited-time flash sales are scheduled, along with bundle options available through HeyGears’ online store.

Full specifications, pricing, and launch offers for the RS Turbo are available now at store.heygears.com.

Featured image shows the Reflex RS Turbo: Sharp, fast, and precise printing even at 1 mm detail. Image via HeyGears.